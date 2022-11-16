Restaurant header imageView gallery

Barberton PizzaBOGO

747 Reviews

$$

1378 Wooster Rd W

Barberton, OH 44278

Order Again

Popular Items

Large 12" Pan
8pc Tenders
4pc Tenders

Smash Box

Buffalo Smash Box

Buffalo Smash Box

$17.00
BBQ Smash Box

BBQ Smash Box

$17.00
Gold Smash Box

Gold Smash Box

$17.00

ANY SAUCE SMASHBOX

$17.00

Build Your Own

Small 9" Pan

$8.00

Small 9" Thin

$8.00
Large 12" Pan

Large 12" Pan

$10.00

Large 12" Thin

$10.00

Large 12" Cauliflower

$13.00
Detroit Crunch Crust 10 x 16

Detroit Crunch Crust 10 x 16

$15.00

Half Sheet Pan

$20.00

Local Favorites

Small 9" Pan

$12.00

Small 9" Thin

$12.00
Large 12" Pan

Large 12" Pan

$16.00

Large 12" Thin

$16.00

Cauliflower

$20.00

Detroit Crunch Crust 10 x 16

$22.00

Half Sheet Pan

$30.00

World Specialties

Small 9" Pan

$15.00

Small 9" Thin

$15.00
Large 12" Pan

Large 12" Pan

$22.00

Large 12" Thin

$22.00

Large 12" Cauliflower

$25.00

Detroit Crunch Crust 10 x 16

$25.00

Half Sheet Pan

$32.00

BONE IN

2pc MIX

$6.00

4pc MIX

$11.00

8pc MIX

$18.00

12pc MIX

$28.00

16pc MIX

$36.00

50pc MIX

$120.00

100pc MIX

$185.00

2pc All White

$9.00

4pc All White

$15.00

8pc All White

$22.00

12pc All White

$33.00

16pc All White

$45.00Out of stock

50pc All White

$140.00Out of stock

100pc All White

$190.00Out of stock

2pc All Dark

$6.00

4pc All Dark

$11.00

8pc All Dark

$18.00

12pc All Dark

$26.00

16pc All Dark

$36.00Out of stock

50pc All Dark

$140.00Out of stock

100pc All Dark

$190.00Out of stock

JUMBO TENDERS

2pc Tenders

$7.00
4pc Tenders

4pc Tenders

$13.00
8pc Tenders

8pc Tenders

$22.00
20pc Tenders

20pc Tenders

$55.00
40pc Tenders

40pc Tenders

$110.00
100pc Tenders

100pc Tenders

$250.00

NEW per piece tender

$2.25

BONELESS WINGS

10 p Boneless

$16.00

20 p Boneless

$30.00

30 p Boneless

$40.00

50 p Boneless

$70.00

JUMBO WINGS

10pc Wings

$15.00

20pc Wings

$30.00

30pc Wings

$45.00

50 Wings

$65.00

Shareables

Tater Tots (b ranch)

$6.00

Fried Pickle Spears (10) (b ranch)

$7.00

Coleslaw (pint)

$4.00

Southwest fries (2 lbs)

$6.00

Cheese Bread

$7.00

Breadsticks (8)

$7.00
Pepperoni Rolls (8)

Pepperoni Rolls (8)

$11.00

Pepperoni bread

$8.00

Fried mushrooms (ranch)

$7.00
15 jojos

15 jojos

$5.00

Fresh cut fries (2 lbs)

$5.00

Salads

Greek Salad

$10.00

House Salad

$10.00

Garden Salad

$8.00

Chicken Salad

$13.00

Beverages

20 oz Coke

$2.25

20 oz Diet Coke

$2.25

20 oz Root Beer

$2.25

20 oz Sprite

$2.25

20 oz Cherry Coke

$2.25

2 Liter Coke

$3.25Out of stock

2 Liter Diet Coke

$3.25

2 Liter Root Beer

$3.25Out of stock

2 Liter Sprite

$3.25Out of stock

20 oz Fruit Punch

$2.25

Side Sauces

Baby Ray BBQ

$1.50

BOOM BOOM

$1.50

Buffalo Ranch

$1.50

Chipotle

$1.50

Side Creamy Garlic

$1.50

Side Garlic Butter

$1.50

Side Garlic Parmesan

$1.50

Honey Gold

$1.50

Hot Buffalo

$1.50

Spicy Garlic

$1.50

Hot Honey

$1.50

Side Lemon Pepper

$1.50

Side Mango Habanero

$1.50

Side Marinara

$1.50

Side Mild Buffalo

$1.50

Side Ranch

$1.50

Side Thai Peanut Chili

$1.50

Side Blue Cheese

$1.50

Fast Catering

25pc Chicken w/ Jojos and Coleslaw

$59.99

25pc Jumbo Tenders w/ JoJos and Coleslaw

$59.99

1/2 Pan Jumbo Wings (35)

$40.00

Full Pan Jumbo Wings (70)

$85.00

100pc Boneless w/ Fries

$95.00

1/2 Pan Pepperoni Rolls (20)

$20.00

Full Pan Pepperoni Rolls (40)

$40.00

1/2 Pan Coleslaw (4 Pints)

$15.00

1/2 Pan Specialty Salad

$30.00

Full Pan Specialty Salad

$45.00

1/2 Pan Jojos (35)

$15.00

Full Pan Jojos (70)

$25.00

1/2 Pan ChicTenders (20) No Sides

$44.99

Full Pan Chic Tenders (40) No Sides

$81.99

1/2 Pan Fried Pickles (30)

$27.99

Full Pan Fried Pickles (60)

$51.99

Utensils

Plates, napkins

Plates, napkins, forks, cups

$1.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

World gourmet pizzas + fresh fried chicken

Website

Location

1378 Wooster Rd W, Barberton, OH 44278

Directions

Map
