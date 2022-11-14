Restaurant header imageView gallery

Pizza BOGO - Hartville

4 Reviews

$$

127 S Prospect Ave

Hartville, OH 44632

Order Again

Popular Items

Pepperoni Rolls
Large Pan
12pc Tenders

Build Your Own

Small Pan

$8.00

9 inch round with 4 triangle slices

Small Thin

$8.00

9 inch round with 6 rectangle slices

Small Detroit Crunch

$9.00

5 inch x 8 inch 6 rectangle slices

Large Pan

Large Pan

$12.00

12 inch round with 8 triangle slices

Large Thin

Large Thin

$12.00

12 inch round with 16 square slices

Large Pepperoni Roll Stuffed Crust

Large Pepperoni Roll Stuffed Crust

$17.00

8 triangle slices with a pepperoni and mozzarella cheese stuffed crust! With your choice of marinara or garlic butter on the side. 12 inch round.

Large Gluten Free

Large Gluten Free

$16.00

Thin and crispy crust. 12 inch round with 8 triangle slices. Only size available for Gluten Free.

Large Cauliflower

$16.00

12 inch round with 8 triangle slices

Large Detroit Crunch Crust

$16.00

10 inch x 16 inch with 12 rectangle slices

Half Sheet Pan

$19.00

18 square slices

Local Favorites

Small Pan

$10.00

9 inch round with 4 triangle slices

Small Thin

$10.00

9 inch round with 6 rectangle slices

Small Detroit Crunch

$11.00

5 inch x 8 inch with 6 rectangle slices

Large Pan

Large Pan

$17.00

12 inch round with 8 triangle slices

Large Thin

$17.00

12 inch round with 16 rectangle slices

Large Pepperoni Roll Stuffed Crust

Large Pepperoni Roll Stuffed Crust

$22.00

8 triangle slices with a pepperoni and mozzarella cheese stuffed crust in any of our Local Favorites! With your choice of marinara or garlic butter on the side. 12 inch round.

Large Cauliflower

$20.00

12 inch round with 8 triangle slices

Large Gluten Free

$20.00

12 inch round with 8 triangle slices

Large Detroit Crunch Crust

$22.00

10 inch x 16 inch with 12 rectangle slices

Half Sheet Pan

$24.00

18 square slices

World Specialties

Small Pan

$12.00

9 inch round with 4 triangle slices

Small Thin

$12.00

9 inch round with 6 rectangle slices.

Small Detroit Crunch

$13.00

5 inch x 8 inch with 6 rectangle slices

Large Pan

Large Pan

$19.00

12 inch round with 8 triangle slices

Large Thin

$19.00

12 inch round with 16 square slices

Large Pepperoni Roll Stuffed Crust

Large Pepperoni Roll Stuffed Crust

$24.00

8 triangle slices with a pepperoni and mozzarella cheese stuffed crust in any of our World Specialities! With your choice of marinara or garlic butter on the side. 12 inch round.

Large Cauliflower

$22.00

12 inch round with 8 triangle slices.

Large Gluten Free

$22.00

12 inch round with 8 triangle slices

Large Detroit Crunch Crust

Large Detroit Crunch Crust

$26.00

10 inch x 16 inch with 12 rectangle slices

Half Sheet Pan

$29.00Out of stock

18 square slices

Chicago Stuffed

Chicago Stuffed

$22.00

Chicken Tender Sandwich

Two Jumbo Chicken Tenders on a broiche bun! Upgrade your sandwich to a meal with fries coleslaw!
Chicken Tender Sandwich

Chicken Tender Sandwich

$6.00

Two crispy Jumbo Chicken Tenders served on a brioche bun with one sauce on the side.

Chicken Tender Sandwich Box

Chicken Tender Sandwich Box

$10.00

Our Tender Sandwich with fries and a small coleslaw. Comes with one sauce on the side.

Fried Chicken (with Bone)

2pc Mix

$6.00

4pc MIX

$11.00

8pc MIX

$18.00

2pc All White

$9.00

4pc All White

$15.00

8pc All White

$24.00

2pc All Dark

$9.00

4pc All Dark

$11.00

8pc All Dark

$18.00

Jumbo Tenders

2pc Tenders

$7.00

2 Jumbo Chicken Tenders with 4 JoJos and one side sauce.

4pc Tenders

$12.00

4 Jumbo Chicken Tenders with 4 JoJos and one side sauce.

6pc Tenders

$15.00

6 Jumbo Chicken Tenders with 10 JoJos and two side sauces.

8pc Tenders

$20.00

6 Jumbo Chicken Tenders with 10 JoJos and two side sauces.

12pc Tenders

$26.00

12 Jumbo Chicken Tenders with 18 JoJos and three side sauces.

Boneless Wings

6pc Boneless

$8.00

6pc Boneless Chicken Wings with fries and one sauce on the side or tossed in one sauce for $1.50 extra.

12pc Boneless

$14.00

12pc Boneless Chicken Wings with fries and two sauces on the side or tossed in one sauce for $1.50 extra.

18pc Boneless

$20.00

18pc Boneless Chicken Wings with fries and two sauces on the side or tossed in one sauce for $1.50 extra.

24pc Boneless

$26.00

24pc Boneless Chicken Wings with fries and three sauces on the side or tossed in one sauce for $1.50 extra.

Wings

5pc Wings

$8.00

5pc traditional bone-in wings, comes with one sauce on the side or tossed in one sauce for $1.50.

10pc Wings

10pc Wings

$15.00

10pc traditional bone-in wings, comes with one sauce on the side or tossed in one sauce for $1.50.

App Sampler

Choose ANY 3 items, includes one sauce.
App Sampler

App Sampler

$15.00

Mix and match any 3! Comes with one side sauce.

Shareables

Fried Pickle Chips

Fried Pickle Chips

$6.00

20 deep fried pickle chips garnished with dill seasoning.

Mac & Cheese Bites

$7.00

10 pieces of ooey gooey Mac & Cheese Bites

13 Breaded Mushrooms

$6.00
Fried Mozzarella Sticks

Fried Mozzarella Sticks

$8.00

10 Sticks served with Marinara or Garlic Butter

10 JoJos

$5.00
Pepperoni Rolls

Pepperoni Rolls

$10.00

8 huge rolls stuffed with pepperoni and cheese. Comes with marinara or garlic butter on the side.

Cheese Bread

$8.00

Fries

$5.00

Southwest Fries

$7.00

Tater Tots

$7.00

Small Coleslaw

$1.50

4oz cup

Large Coleslaw

$5.00

One pint tub (16oz)

Entrée Salads

Greek Salad

$12.00

House Salad

$10.00

Garden Salad

$10.00

Chicken Salad

$12.00

Caesar Salad

$9.00

Side Salad

Small Side Salad

$4.00

DESSERT

3 Cannolis

$6.00
NEW!! Cinnamon Rolls

NEW!! Cinnamon Rolls

$6.00

8 cinnamon rolls iced in a cream cheese frosting.

*All Sauce*

NEW!! Honey Hot

$1.50

Hot Buffalo

$1.50

Mild Buffalo

$1.50

Buffalo Ranch

$1.50

BBQ

$1.50

Kentucky Bourbon

$1.50

Honey Mustard

$1.50

Ranch

$1.50

Boom Boom

$1.50

Chipotle

$1.50

Creamy Garlic

$1.50

Garlic Aioli

$1.50

Garlic Butter

$1.50

Garlic Parmesan

$1.50

Spicy Garlic

$1.50

Spicy Garlic (Pizza)

$1.50

Sweet Teriyaki

$1.50

Sweet and Sour

$1.50Out of stock

Thai Peanut Chili

$1.50

Mango Habanero

$1.50

Lemon Pepper Dry Rub

$1.50

Marinara

$1.50

Basil Pesto

$1.50

NEW!! Cream Cheese Icing

$1.50

NEW!! Bean Sauce

$1.50

NEW!! Sour Cream

$1.50

NEW!! Salsa

$1.50

NEW!! Queso Sauce

$1.50

NEW!! Malt Vinegar

$1.50

*Salad Dressing*

Two packets of Marzetti Dressing (1.5oz each) A

Golden Italian Dressing

$1.50

Buttermilk Ranch Dressing

$1.50

Balsamic Vinaigrette Dressing

$1.50

Greek Dressing

$1.50

Honey French Dressing

$1.50

Blue Cheese Dressing

$1.50
Attributes and Amenities
check markDelivery
check markFast Service
check markOnline Ordering
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Gourmet handcrafted pizza shop!

Website

Location

127 S Prospect Ave, Hartville, OH 44632

Directions

Gallery
Pizza BOGO image
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Map
