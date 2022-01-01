Restaurant header imageView gallery

Pizza BOGO - North Canton

200 Reviews

$$

1212 S Main St

North Canton, OH 44720

Order Again

Popular Items

Pepperoni Rolls (8 Count)
American Pan
9" Round

Create Your Own

9" Round

$6.00

American Pan

$8.50

Detroit Crunch 5 X 8

$7.00

Sicilian 1/2 Sheet 11 X17

$15.00

Local Favorite

American Pan

$13.00

9" Round (Local Fav)

$9.00

Detroit Crunch 5 X 8

$11.00

Sicilian 1/2 Sheet 11 X17

$21.00

World Specialty Pizzas

9" Round (World)

$10.00

American Pan

$17.00

Detroit Crunch 5 X 8

$13.00

Sicilian 1/2 Sheet 11 X17

$25.00

Fried Chicken

2PC

$6.00

4PC

$11.00

8PC

$18.00Out of stock

16PC

$36.00Out of stock

50PC

$120.00Out of stock

100PC

$185.00Out of stock

Jumbo Tenders

2pc Tenders

$6.00

4pc Tenders

$10.00

8pc Tenders

$20.00

20pc Tenders

$50.00

40pc Tenders

$100.00

100pc Tenders

$250.00

$15 Tuesday Tenders

$15.00

Boneless Wings

12pc Boneless + Fries

$15.00

18pc Boneless + Fries

$20.00

24pc Boneless + Fries

$28.00

50pc Boneless + Fries

$55.00

100pc Boneless + Fries

$110.00

Buffalo Wings

10pc Wings

$13.00

Shareables

Tater Tots

$6.00

Fried Pickle Spears

$8.00Out of stock

15 JoJos

$5.00

Coleslaw (Pint)

$4.00Out of stock

Hand Cut Fries

$5.00

Cheese Bread

$7.00

Breadstix

$5.00

Pepperoni Rolls (8 Count)

$9.00

SW Fries

$6.00

Meatball Splash

$9.00

Bam Bam Cannoli

$5.00

Buffalo Fries

$6.00

Salads

Greek Salad

$11.00

House Salad

$10.00

Garden Salad

$9.00

Chicken Salad

$12.00

Side Salad

$3.00

Pasta

Baked Penne

$7.00

Meatball Pasta

$11.00

Chicken Parm Pasta

$14.00

Beverages

2 Liter Coke

$3.15Out of stock

12oz Can Coke

$0.85

2 Liter Diet Coke

$3.15

12oz Can Diet Coke

$0.85

Bottled Water

$1.50

2 Liter Root Beer

$3.15Out of stock

12oz Can Root Beer

$0.85

2 Liter Sprite

$3.15Out of stock

12oz Can Sprite

$0.85

2 Liter Cherry Coke

$3.15Out of stock

12oz Can Cherry Coke

$0.85Out of stock

Specials

Quick Family Combo

$30.00

Side Sauces

Side Hot Buffalo

$1.50

Side Mild Buffalo

$1.50

Side Baby Ray BBQ

$1.50

Side Garlic Parmesan

$1.50

Side Honey Mustard

$1.50

Side Mango Habanero

$1.50

Side Hot Garlic

$1.50

Side Kentucky Bourbon

$1.50

Side BOOM BOOM

$1.50

Side Thai Peanut Chili

$1.50

Chipotle

$1.50

Side Teriyaki Glaze

$1.50

Side Creamy Garlic

$1.50

Side Ranch

$1.50

Side Buffalo Ranch

$1.50

Side Garlic Butter

$1.50

Blue Cheese

$1.50

Italian

$1.50

Marinara

$1.50

Curry Tandoori

$1.50

SEAFOOD

Beer Battered Cod Basket Half Pound

$13.00

Shrimp Scampi Half Pound w/ Garlic Penne Pasta

$14.00Out of stock

DESSERTS

Bam Bam Cannoli

$5.00

Rocky Road Brownie with Caramel Drizzle

$3.00Out of stock
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markDelivery
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Come on in and enjoy!

Pizza BOGO image
Pizza BOGO image

