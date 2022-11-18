Pizza Bonez

Restaurant header imageView gallery

Popular Items

REGULAR BONELESS (1 LB)
BYO MEDIUM PIZZA
REGULAR BONE IN WING (1LB)

MEDIUM PIZZA

BYO MEDIUM PIZZA

$13.99

MED. BBQ CHICKEN

$18.99

MED. SOUTH PACIFIC

$18.99

MED. PHILLY CHEESE STEAK

$18.99Out of stock

MED. BUFFALO CHICKEN

$18.99

MED. MEAT LOVER

$18.99

MED. SUPREME

$18.99

MED. MARGHERITA

$21.99

LARGE PIZZA

LRG BYO PIZZA

$15.99

LARGE SUPREME

$24.25

LARGE BBQ CHICKEN

$24.25

LARGE SOUTH PACIFIC

$24.25

LARGE PHILLY CHEESE STEAK

$24.25Out of stock

LARGE BUFFALO CHICKEN

$24.25

LARGE MEAT LOVERS

$24.25

Large Pepperoni

$18.48

BITES

BONEZ & CHEESE

$7.99

GARLIC BONEZ

$7.99

CHIPS & SALSA

$4.49

MEGA NACHOS

$10.99

FRIED PICKLES

$7.99

WHITE CHEDDAR CHEESE CURDS

$8.99

CHICKEN QUESADILLA

$9.79

PIMENTO & RINDS

$7.99

PIMENTO CHEESE BALLS

$9.99

LOADED CHEESE FRIES

$7.99

XTRA BONEZ

$2.50

SIDE CHIPS

$2.00

GREENS

HOUSE SALAD

$8.99

CAESAR SALAD

$8.99

CHICKEN

SNACK BONELESS SNACK 1/2 LB

$10.49

REGULAR BONELESS (1 LB)

$16.99

SNACK BONE IN WINGS(1/2lbs)

$10.49

REGULAR BONE IN WING (1LB)

$16.99

CHICKEN TENDERS

$9.99

HOT BUNS

ULTIMATE GRILLED CHEESE SANDWICH

$11.49

BONEYARD CHX SANDWICH

$13.99

BONEZ PHILLY

$15.49

CHEESEBURGER

$10.99

BONEYARD BURGER

$13.99

BONEZ PIMENTO BURGER

$13.99

MUSHROOM & PROVOLONE BURGER

$13.99

SAUSAGE & PEPPER SANDWICH

$13.99

TACOS

TWO TACOS CHOOSE ONE

$11.99

THREE TACOS CHOOSE ONE

$13.99

CHEF SPECIALS

BLACKENED CHX ALFREDO

$12.99

GRILLED CHICKEN

$12.99

Pulled Pork Mac N Cheese

$14.99

Fried Chicken Mac N Cheese

$14.99

SIDES

SD FRIES

$1.99

SD CHIPS & SALSA

$1.99

SD VEGETABLE MEDLEY

$1.99

SD MASHED POTATOES

$1.99

SD COLESLAW

$1.99

SD LOADED MASHED POTATOES

$2.99

SD ONION RINGS

$2.99

SD HOUSE SALAD

$2.99

SD CAESAR SALAD

$2.99

SD MACARONI AND CHEESE

$2.99

SD EXTRAS

$1.39

GRILLED CHICKEN BREAST

$2.99

SD CHICKEN TENDERS (2)

$3.99

DESSERTS

HOT FUDGE BROWNIE

$5.99

ICE CREAM

$2.50

Chocolate Pie

$5.00

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$4.00

Cookie Cake

$6.50

SIDE SAUCES

RAMEKIN BEER CHEESE

$0.99

BOWL BEER CHEESE

$1.99

BOWL PIMENTO CHEESE

$2.50

BOWL QUESO

$2.49

SIDE AVOCADO RANCH

$0.79

SIDE BBQ

$0.79

SIDE BLEU CHEESE

$0.79

SIDE BUFFALO

$0.79

SIDE BUFFALO RANCH

$0.79

SIDE BUTTER

$0.50

SIDE CARAMEL

$0.79

SIDE CHIPOTLE BBQ

$0.79

SIDE CHOCOLATE SAUCE

$0.79

SIDE GARLIC PARMESAN

$0.79

SIDE HONEY MUSTARD

$0.79

SIDE HOT HONEY BBQ

$0.79

SIDE MILD

$0.79

SIDE RANCH

$0.79

SIDE SOUR CREAM

$0.79

SIDE TERIYAKI DRIZZLE

$0.79

SIDE TERIYAKI SAUCE

$0.79

SIDE THAI CHILI

$0.79

RAMEKIN SIDE MARINARA

$0.79

OPEN FOOD

Open Food

BEVERAGES

DIET PEPSI

$2.99

MOUNTAIN DEW

$2.99

PEPSI

$2.99

SIERRA MIST

$2.99

TROPICANA LEMONADE

$2.99

UNSWEET TEA

$2.99

WATER

REDBULL

$3.99

COFFEE

$2.99

SHAKES

Milkshake

$4.00

KIDS MEALS

PERSONAL PIZZA

$10.99

KIDS GRILLED CHEESE

$10.99

LIL BONEZ CHEESEBURGER

$10.99

CHICKEN TENDERS

$10.99

MACARONI & CHEESE

$10.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

754 Ramsey Road, Jacksonville, NC 28546

Directions

