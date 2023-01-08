Pizza box
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
We have been known for our pizza since the original establishment in 1979, before the DiMaggio family took over. The DiMaggio family has owned and operated the restaurant since 1986. Throughout the years, they have continued to serve cuisine made from scratch that is bursting with flavor. Receive excellent customer service and great food today. We have a seat waiting for you at our fun and friendly restaurant.
Location
4329 west Lincoln Hwy, Downingtown, PA 19335
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Downingtown
Michelangelo's Italian Restaurant - Downingtown, PA
4.6 • 1,057
1223 Horseshoe Pike Downingtown, PA 19335
View restaurant