Restaurant header imageView gallery

Pizza box

review star

No reviews yet

4329 west Lincoln Hwy

Downingtown, PA 19335

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Cheese Pizza
Cheese Steak
French Fries

Pizza

Cheese Pizza

$10.25+

Our Cheese Pizza is served Neapolitan style with grande mozzarella.

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$14.95+

Cheesesteak Pizza

$14.95+

Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

$15.95+

Chicken Ham Ranch Pizza

$15.95+

Chicken Parm Pizza

$15.95+

Chicken Pesto Pizza

$15.95+

Eggplant Pizza

$13.95+

Hawaiian Pizza

$13.25+

Tomato Pie

$8.95+

Chicken BBQ Pizza

$14.95+

Upside Down Pizza

$9.45+

Vegetarian Pizza

$15.95+

Margherita Pizza

$12.95+

Pizza Box White Special

$15.95+

Italian Hoagie Pizza

$15.95+

Taco Pizza

$15.95+

Special Pizza

$15.95+

Meat Lovers

$15.95+

Create Your Own Gluten Free Pizza

$11.50

Fresh Pizza Dough To Go

$3.00+

White pizza

$10.25+

Cheese Steak & Chicken Chicken Steak

Cheesesteak Hoagie

$8.65+

Chicken CheeseSteak Hoagie

$8.65+

Chicken Bacon & Ham Ranch

$8.65+

Pizza Steak

$8.65+

Chicken Pizza Steak

$8.65+

Buffalo Chicken Cheese Steak

$8.65+

BBQ Chicken Cheese Steak

$8.65+

Cheese Steak

$8.65+

Chicken Cheese Steak

$8.65+

Steak (No Cheese)

$8.65+

Chicken Steak(No Cheese)

$8.65+

Hoagies

All hoagies include: lettuce, tomato, onion & selection of cheese

American Hoagie

$8.65+

BLT Hoagie

$8.65+

Capicola & Provolone Hoagie

$8.65+

Chicken Salad Hoagie

$8.65+

Ham & Cheese Hoagie

$8.65+

Ham & Turkey Hoagie

$8.65+

Italian Hoagie

$8.65+

Mixed Cheese Hoagie

$8.65+

Roast Beef & Turkey Hoagie

$8.65+

Veggie Hoagie

$8.65+

Tuna Salad Hoagie

$8.65+

Super Italian Hoagie

$8.65+

Salami & Provolone Hoagie

$8.65+

Turkey Hoagie

$8.65+

Roast Beef Hoagie

$8.65+

Strombolis & Calzones

All include sauce on the side

Buffalo Chicken

$9.80+

Chicken Tender

$9.80+

Chicken BBQ

$9.80+

Chicken & Ham Ranch

$9.80+

Cheese Steak

$9.80+

Ham & Cheese

$9.80+

Italian

$9.80+

Meatball

$9.80+

Pepperoni & Cheese

$9.80+

Sausage, Pepper & Onion

$9.80+

Vegetarian

$9.80+

Chicken & Bacon Ranch

$9.80+

Cheese only

$9.80+

Chicken Cheese Steak

$9.80+

Meat Lovers

$9.80+

Buffalo Chicken

$9.80+

SPECIAL

$9.80+

Appetizers

Sampler

$12.95

Includes chicken fingers, French fries, onion rings and Mozzarella sticks.

Garlic Bread

$3.50

Breadsticks

$9.95

Buffalo Chicken Tenders

$9.95

Tossed in hot sauce.

Broccoli Bites

$8.50

Butterfly Shrimp Basket

$10.95

Calamari

$11.95

Chicken Finger Basket

$8.50

Chicken fingers and a basket of French fries.

Chicken Fingers

$8.50

Fried Mushrooms

$8.50

Fried Ravioli

$9.95

Garlic Bread with Cheese

$4.00

Jalepeno Poppers

$8.50

Butterfly Shrimp

$10.95

Mac N Cheese Bites

$8.50

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.50

Onion Rings

$6.25

Fried Pickles

$8.95

Jumbo Wings

10 Piece Boneless Wings

$11.95

10 Piece Wings

$14.25

15 Piece Wings

$18.95

25 Piece Wings

$29.95

30 Piece Wings

$35.95

40 Piece Wings

$43.95

50 Piece Wings

$54.95

20 Piece wings

$23.95

Baked Dishes

All baked dishes include garlic bread

Cheese Ravioli

$10.50

Jumbo Shells

$10.50

Manicotti

$10.50

Pasta Sampler

$13.95

Tortellini

$10.50

Homemade Lasagna

$11.85

Side of Meatball

$2.75

Side of Sausage

$2.75

French Fries

French Fries

$4.75

Bacon Mozzarella Fries

$5.95

Buffalo Chicken Cheese Fries

$9.50

Texas Cheese Fries

$8.25

Mozzarella, Wiz, Bacon & Jalapenos

Curly Fries

$5.25

Cheese Fries

$5.50

Cheesesteak Fries

$8.95

Curly Mozzarella Fries

$5.95

Pizza French Fries

$5.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.25

Wrap

All hoagies include: lettuce, tomato, onion & selection of cheese

American wrap

$10.25

BLT Hoagie wrap

$10.25

Capicola & Provolone wrap

$10.25

Chicken Salad wrap

$10.25

Ham & Cheese wrap

$10.25

Ham & Turkey wrap

$10.25

Italian wrap

$10.25

Mixed Cheese wrap

$10.25

Roast Beef & Turkey wrap

$10.25

Veggie Hoagie wrap

$10.25

Tuna Salad wrap

$10.25

Super Italian wrap

$10.25

Salami & Provolone Wrap

$10.25

Roasted Turkey Wrap

$10.25

Roast Beef Wrap

$10.25

Chicken Parm wrap

$10.25

Buffalo chicken wrap

$10.95

Bacon chicken wrap

$11.95

Grilled chicken wrap

$10.95

Cheese steak

$10.95

chicken cheese Steak

$10.95

MeatBall Parm

$10.95

chicken Ham Ranch

$10.95

Grill chicken Caesar

$10.95

Homemade Roll/kaiser Sandwiches

All wraps include: lettuce, tomato, onion & selection of cheese

Bacon Cheeseburger

$7.95

Bleu Cheeseburger

$6.75

Breaded Chicken

$6.75

Cheeseburger

$6.75

Cheeseburger With Egg

$8.20

Double Cheese Burger

$8.25

Hamburger

$6.25

Turkey

$6.75

Pizza Burger

$6.75

Ham & Cheese

$6.75

Grilled Chicken

$6.95

Round

Hot Sandwiches

Bacon Cheeseburger

$8.65+

Cheeseburger Hoagie

$8.65+

Chicken Cutlet Hoagie

$8.65+

Eggplant Parm Sandwich

$8.65+

Hot Ham & Cheese

$8.65+

Chicken Parmesan Sandwich

$8.65+

Sausage Parm Sandwich

$8.65+

Sausage, Peppers & Onions Sandwich

$8.65+

Hot Roast Beef Sandwich

$8.65+

Meatball Parm Sandwich

$8.65+

Meatball Sandwich

$8.65+

Peppers & Egg Sandwich

$8.65+

Pizza Burger

$8.65+

Grill- Chicken Hg

$8.65+

Salads

Antipasta with Tuna

$10.95

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$10.95

Buffalo Tender Salad

$10.95

Ceasar Salad

$9.25

Cheeseburger Salad

$10.95

Cheesesteak Salad

$10.95

Chef's Salad

$10.95

Chicken Salad

$10.95

Crispy Chicken Salad

$10.95

Greek Salad

$10.95

Grilled Chicken Ceasar Salad

$10.95

Grilled Chicken Salad

$10.95

Italian Salad

$8.95

Tossed Salad

$7.95

Tuna Salad

$10.95

Turkey & Cheese Salad

$10.95

Cakes/Cookies

Cake

$4.50

Cookie

$2.00

Tastycakes

$2.29

Nuttella pizza

$11.95

Various Slices/Chips/Soup

Big Bag Chips

$4.59

Small Bag Chips

$2.59

Slice $2.95

$2.95

Slice $3.50

$3.50

Slice $3.75

$3.75

Pizza Roll

$3.50

Extra Slice Toppings

$0.50

Soup

$5.50

Cans

Cans

$1.50

20oz

20oz

$2.25

2 Liter

2 Liter

$3.75

Fountain Drinks

Fountain Drink

$2.25

Pizza Box Soda

Pizza Box Soda

$2.35

Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$1.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

We have been known for our pizza since the original establishment in 1979, before the DiMaggio family took over. The DiMaggio family has owned and operated the restaurant since 1986. Throughout the years, they have continued to serve cuisine made from scratch that is bursting with flavor. Receive excellent customer service and great food today. We have a seat waiting for you at our fun and friendly restaurant.

Website

Location

4329 west Lincoln Hwy, Downingtown, PA 19335

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Campus Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
4533 W Lincoln Hwy Downingtown, PA 19335
View restaurantnext
The Social - Downingtown
orange starNo Reviews
541 West Lancaster Avenue Downingtown, PA 19335
View restaurantnext
De La Terre
orange starNo Reviews
47 W Lancaster Avenue Downingtown, PA 19335
View restaurantnext
La Tavola Famiglia
orange starNo Reviews
259 Church Street Downingtown, PA 19335
View restaurantnext
Green Street Grill
orange star4.8 • 2,652
150 East Pennsylvania Avenue Downingtown, PA 19335
View restaurantnext
LIONE'S PIZZA RESTAURANT
orange star4.8 • 3,628
116 Wallace Avenue Downingtown, PA 19335
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Downingtown

LIONE'S PIZZA RESTAURANT
orange star4.8 • 3,628
116 Wallace Avenue Downingtown, PA 19335
View restaurantnext
Green Street Grill
orange star4.8 • 2,652
150 East Pennsylvania Avenue Downingtown, PA 19335
View restaurantnext
Michelangelo's Italian Restaurant - Downingtown, PA
orange star4.6 • 1,057
1223 Horseshoe Pike Downingtown, PA 19335
View restaurantnext
Levante Stables
orange star4.7 • 230
160 Park Road Downingtown, PA 19335
View restaurantnext
Estrella Tacos y Mas
orange star4.6 • 53
202 East Lancaster Ave Downingtown, PA 19335
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Downingtown
Exton
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
West Chester
review star
Avg 4.5 (42 restaurants)
Chester Springs
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Malvern
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
Kennett Square
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Parkesburg
review star
No reviews yet
Honey Brook
review star
Avg 4 (3 restaurants)
Glen Mills
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
Avondale
review star
Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston