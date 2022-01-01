Pizza
Pizza Box - Portsmouth
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Eclectic pizza kitchen in historic Port Norfolk.
Location
2616 Detroit Street, Portsmouth, VA 23707
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Pie-o-neer Pizza NMCP - 620 John Paul Jones Circle
No Reviews
620 John Paul Jones Circle Portsmouth, VA 23708
View restaurant
Wasserhund Brewing Company-Chesapeake - 510 Belaire Avenue
No Reviews
510 Belaire Avenue Chesapeake, VA 23320
View restaurant
Andiamo Ristorante & Pizza Napoletana
4.6 • 975
500 S Battlefield Blvd Ste. 11 Chesapeake, VA 23322
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Portsmouth
Pollard's Chicken - Portsmouth
4.3 • 1,686
4806 George Washington Hwy Portsmouth, VA 23702
View restaurant
Pollard's Chicken - Special Events
4.3 • 1,686
4806 George Washington Hwy Portsmouth, VA 23702
View restaurant