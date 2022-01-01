Pizza Box - Portsmouth

Restaurant header imageView gallery
Popular Items

Small Your Way - 12"
Large Your Way - 16"
Garlic Knots

Soda

Coca Cola

$1.50

Diet Coke

$1.50

Sprite

$1.50

Root Beer

$1.50

Orange

$1.50

Dr Pepper

$1.50

Mt Dew`

$1.50

Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$1.00

Daily Specials!!

Rotating deals and Specialty Pizzas 🍕

Smoked Pork BBQ

$16.00+Out of stock

Pit smoked pork butt over BBQ base sauce with onions, mozzarella, covered with coleslaw.

Crete Pizza

Crete Pizza

$16.00+

Lamb with Feta Cheese, Tomato, Onion, Drizzled with Olive Oil and Tzatziki sauce

2 Cheese Slice

$5.00Out of stock

Large Pepperoni Friday Night Special

$15.99Out of stock

Friday Night Only, Pepperoni Only, No Add-Ons, No Exchanges

Meatball & Spaghetti dinner

$13.00Out of stock
2 Pepp Slice

2 Pepp Slice

$16.00+Out of stock

Taco Meat, tomatoes, Onions, black olives, our homemade salsa.

Spaghetti bolognese with a garlic bread slice

$13.00Out of stock

Saturday take out 12 in cheese pizza

$10.00Out of stock

Make your own Pizza

Small Your Way - 12"

$13.99

Select as many toppings as you like, Mozzarella included unless requested.

Large Your Way - 16"

$16.99

Select as many toppings as you like. Mozzarella included unless requested.

Dinner Entrees

Chicken Pasta Box

$12.99

Chicken, Onions, Mushrooms, Fresh Garlic, Spinach, in a Alfredo Sauce with Penne Pasta.

Sausage Pasta Box

$12.99

Sausage, Onions, Mushrooms, Fresh Garlic, Spinach, in a Alfredo Sauce with Penne Pasta.

The Pizzas

Hawaii Five-O

$17.99+

Pineapple and Ham with Mozzarella

Hannah Suprema

$18.99+

Italian sausage, Pepperoni, Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms, Olives, mozzarella

Meer's Meat Lovers

$18.99+

Italian sausage, Bacon, Ham, Pepperoni

Margherita

$17.99+

Mozzarella, fresh cut tomatoes, and basil.

Bianca Mushroom & Spinach

$17.99+

Mushrooms, spinach, garlic, ricotta cheese, olive oil, & white sauce

Veggie Lovers

$17.99+

Mushrooms, onions, green peppers, black olives, tomatoes, mozzarella

Brooklyn

$18.99+

Italian sausage, pepperoni, mushrooms

New Jersey

$18.99+

Italian sausage, pepperoni, salami

Ultimate Cheese

$13.99+

Mozzarella & parmesan cheese

Stromboli & Calzones

Calzone (with Ricotta)

$16.00

Our half moon 12'' Pizza stuffed with Mozzarella and Ricotta Cheeses with your choice of toppings.

Stromboli

$16.00

Our 12" Pizza piled with Mozzarella and your choice of toppings rolled. Served with a side of our Homemade Sauce.

Appetizers

Cheesy Bread Sticks

$10.99

Our Handmade dough topped with mozzarella and herbs served with a side of our Rosa sauce

Garlic Knots

$5.99

Hand Tied dough glazed with Garlic and olive oil. Served with a side of Rosa sauce

Garlic Bread

$5.99

12" round Garlic bread sprinkled with parmesan cheese

Dessert

Snickers Twix

Limoncello

$5.99

fluffy sponge cake layers, brushed with a limoncello syrup, filled with a thin layer of lemon curd and frosted with a decadent mascarpone and cream cheese frosting

Cheesecake

$5.99
Tiramisu - so good!

Tiramisu - so good!

$5.99

Tiramisu is a coffee-flavoured Italian dessert. It is made of ladyfingers dipped in coffee, layered with a whipped mixture of eggs, sugar, and mascarpone cheese, flavoured with cocoa.

Extra Sauces

Ranch

$2.00

Marinara Red Sauce

$2.00

Buffalo Wing Sauce

$1.50

2 Pepp Slices

$6.00

2 Cheese Slices

$5.00

Salads

Small Side Salad

$4.99

Garden salad with lettuce, tomatoes, green peppers, and onions

Large Garden Salad

$8.99

Garden salad with lettuce, tomatoes, green peppers and onions

Small Greek Salad

$7.99

Lettuce, Feta, Tomato, pepperoncini, green peppers, Olives, Onions

Large Greek Salad

$11.99

Feta, Tomato, Pepperoncini, Green Peppers, Olives, Onions

Submarine Sandwich

Classic Italian

$7.99

Our classic Italian Sub: Salami, Ham, Pepperoni, Provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, oregano. With your choice of oil or mayonnaise.

Lagers/Pilsners

Bud Light

$3.50

Stella Atrois

$4.75

Vienna Lager

$4.75

Pale Ales

OConnors El Guapo IPA

$5.00

Center of the universe Pocahoptus IPA

$5.00

Smartmouth Alter Ego Saison

$5.00

Dark Beers

Founders Breakfast Stout

$7.00Out of stock

Reds

House Red wine glass

$4.75

Whole bottle of red wine

$15.00

White

Pinot Grigio glass

$4.75

Whole bottle of white wine

$15.00

Cider

Cider

$4.75
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Eclectic pizza kitchen in historic Port Norfolk.

Location

2616 Detroit Street, Portsmouth, VA 23707

Directions

