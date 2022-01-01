Restaurant header imageView gallery

LPB

review star

No reviews yet

219 Hood Street

Durham NC 27701, NC 27701

Popular Items

Margherita
Cheese Pie
Hot Soppressata, Calabrian Chilies & Honey

Specials

Hot Soppressata, Calabrian Chilies & Honey
$15.50

$15.50
Griffondo's Cheese Bread
$8.50

Griffondo's Cheese Bread

$8.50
Garlic Knots
$6.50

Garlic Knots

$6.50

Pizza

Cheese Pie

Cheese Pie

$13.50
Margherita

Margherita

$14.50
White Pie

White Pie

$14.00

Tomato Pie

$10.00

Vegan Pie

Cannoli (6 Count)

Cannoli

Cannoli

$9.00

Little Caesar

Caesar Salad
$9.99

Caesar Salad

$9.99

Sparkling Water / Mexican Sodas

Mexican Fanta
$3.00

$3.00

Mexican Sprite
$3.00

$3.00

Topo Chico

$3.00

Sides

Chili Flakes
$0.39

$0.39

Pizza Sauce

$0.39
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Pizza, sides, and dessert from the folks who brew the beer beer would drink if beer could drink beer.

Website

Location

219 Hood Street, Durham NC 27701, NC 27701

Directions

