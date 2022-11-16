Pizza Boys: pizza.pasta.brew
No reviews yet
44686 Sterling Highway
across from Dairy Queen
Soldotna, AK 99669
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Create Your Own Pizza
2 14" 2 Topper Special
Feed the family with 2 14" pizzas with classic red sauce, mozzarella cheese and your choice of toppings!
12" Pizza
Entree size crust, classic red sauce, mozzarella cheese and your choice of toppings!
14" Pizza
Standard size crust, classic red sauce, mozzarella cheese and your choice of toppings!
16" Pizza
Biggest size crust, classic red sauce, mozzarella cheese and your choice of toppings!
Personal Pizza
Personal size crust, classic red sauce, mozzarella cheese and your choice of toppings!
Gluten Free 10" Pizza
GF personal size crust, classic red sauce, mozzarella cheese and your choice of toppings!
1/2 & 1/2 16" Create Your Own
16" pizza choose your own toppings for each side
1/2 & 1/2 16" House Pizza
16" your choice of house pizza per side
1/2 House & 1/2 CYO 16"
16" 1/2 house pizza, 1/2 choose your own toppings
House Pizza
Mombo Combo
pepperoni, canadian bacon, italian sausage, black olive, red onion, green pepper, mushroom, and fresh tomato with classic red sauce & krazy crust
Greek Combo
pepperoni, artichoke heart, kalamata olive, red onion, mushroom, feta, parmesan, fresh tomato & krazy crust on olive oil
White Tiger
chicken, italian sausage, canadian bacon, bacon, red onion, green pepper, with ranch, tiger sauce & krazy crust
Jalapeno Popper
chicken, fresh jalapeños, cream cheese, cheddar, mozzarella, bacon, red onion, and panko with ranch & krazy crust
Genevieve
artichoke heart, red onion, mushroom, green olive, fresh tomato, feta cheese & krazy crust on olive oil
Maui Wowie
teriyaki chicken, bacon, pineapple, red onion, fresh tomato, & krazy crust on olive oil
BBQ Chicken Pie
italian seasoned chicken, bacon, and red onion, with barbecue sauce & krazy crust
Meat Lover Pizza
italian sausage, pepperoni, canadian bacon, ground beef, bacon, with classic red sauce & krazy crust
Chicken Bacon Ranch
italian seasoned chicken, bacon, with ranch & krazy crust
Hawaiian Punch
canadian bacon, pineapple, bacon, and jalapeno with bbq sauce & krazy crust
Classic Margherita
fresh basil, tomato, fresh mozzarella, and balsamic reduction drizzle, with classic red sauce
Veggie Pizza
mushroom, green pepper, red onion, black olive, fresh tomato, classic red sauce & krazy crust
Three Cheese Pizza
mozzarella, feta, parmesan, & krazy crust on olive oil
Plain Cheese
mozzarella cheese & our classic red sauce
1/2 & 1/2 16" House Pizza
16" your choice of house pizza per side
1/2 House & 1/2 CYO 16"
16" 1/2 house pizza, 1/2 choose your own toppings
Starters
Johnny Stix
johnny’s style bread stix with your choice of 3 of our savory sauces: classic red, pasta marinara, 3 cheese, alfredo, bleu cheese, ranch, peppered balsamic & olive oil, cucumber dill tsatziki
Krazy Cheese Stix
krazy cheese stix krazy bread stuffed with cheese served with our classic red sauce
1/2 Krazy Cheese Stix
krazy cheese stix krazy bread stuffed with cheese served with our classic red sauce
Hot Wings
a pound of hot and spicy chicken wings served with cool ranch or bleu cheese dressing
Bread Stix
bread stix fresh baked breadsticks & krazy crust, served with classic red sauce
1/2 Bread Stix
bread stix fresh baked breadsticks & krazy crust, served with classic red sauce
Artichoke Jalapeno Dip
piping hot, cheesy artichoke and jalapeño dip with toast rounds
Italian Sausage Bites
sausage stuffed bread sticks, sliced and oven seared, served with our house marinara sauce
Stuffed Mushrooms
stuffed mushrooms roasted mushroom caps with garlic, onion, parmesan stuffing, served with toast rounds
Chicken Lettuce Wraps
sweet and spicy teriyaki chicken, onions, mushrooms, and roasted red peppers served with spears of romaine
Salads
Caesar Salad
romaine, croutons, shredded parmesan tossed in creamy caesar dressing
Chicken Caesar Salad
romaine, croutons, shredded parmesan tossed in creamy caesar dressing
Greek Salad
romaine, tomato, red onion, kalamata olives, roasted red peppers, salami, feta and italian dressing
Garden Salad
romaine, tomato, red onion, black olives, and croutons with your choice of dressing
Side Caesar Salad
romaine, croutons, shredded parmesan tossed in creamy caesar dressing
Side Garden Salad
romaine, tomato, red onion, black olives, and croutons with your choice of dressing
Pasta
Fettucine Alfredo
fettuccine noodles doused in our house made garlic and parmesan alfredo
Chicken Fettucine Alfredo
fettuccine noodles doused in our house made garlic and parmesan alfredo
Veggie Alfredo
fettuccine, spinach, mushroom, and tomato in our house made garlic and parmesan alfredo
Three Cheese & Mac
oh so cheesy! penne pasta and ham smothered in our house made cheese sauce
Meatballs & Penne
penne pasta and meatballs with house made marinara - topped with melted mozzarella and parmesan
Italian Sausage & Penne
penne pasta and italian sausage links with house made marinara, topped with mozzarella and parmesan
Meaty Lasagna
layered with mozzarella, ricotta, ground beef, ground italian sausage, and italian sausage links in our house made marinara
Calzones
Italian Zone
pepperoni, italian sausage, red onion, green pepper, and black olive
Meat Lover Zone
pepperoni, canadian bacon, italian sausage, ground beef, and bacon
Veggie Zone
mushroom, green pepper, red onion, black olive, and tomato
Whatchamacallit Zone
your choice of 5 toppings with our classic red sauce, mozzarella cheese and krazy crust
Mombo Combo Zone
pepperoni, canadian bacon, italian sausage, black olive, red onion, green pepper, mushroom, and fresh tomato with classic red sauce, mozzarella and krazy crust
Greek Combo Zone
pepperoni, artichoke heart, kalamata olive, red onion, mushroom, feta, parmesan, fresh tomato & krazy crust on olive oil
White Tiger Zone
chicken, italian sausage, canadian bacon, bacon, red onion, green pepper with ranch, tiger sauce & krazy crust
Jalapeno Popper Zone
spicy or mild chicken, jalapeno, cheddar, bacon, red onion, cream cheese, mozzarella, cheddar and panko with ranch & krazy crust
Genevieve Zone
artichoke heart, red onion, mushroom, green olive, fresh tomato, feta cheese & krazy crust on olive oil
Maui Wowie Zone
teriyaki chicken, bacon, pineapple, red onion, fresh tomato & krazy crust on olive oil
BBQ Chicken Pie Zone
chicken, bacon, red onion with bbq sauce & krazy crust
Chicken Bacon Ranch Zone
chicken and bacon with ranch & krazy crust
Hawaiian Punch Zone
canadian bacon, pineapple, bacon, jalapeno with bbq sauce & krazy crust
Classic Margherita Zone
fresh basil, tomato, fresh mozzarella, and balsamic reduction with classic red sauce, mozzarella and krazy crust
3 Cheese Zone
mozzarella, feta, parmesan & krazy crust on olive oil
Hot Sandwiches
Hot Hoagie
oven roasted hoagie with salami, pepperoni, canadian bacon, red pepper, tomato, mozzarella, and provolone
Garlic Chicken & Roasted Red Pepper
hot hoagie loaded with chicken, red onion, mushroom, roasted red pepper, and provolone
Greek Flatbread Sandwich
roasted gyro meat, tomato, red onion, and creamy cucumber dressing wrapped in flatbread
Hot Meatball Sub
marinara, italian meatballs and mozzarella on a hoagie
Sausage Sub
steaming marinara, italian sausage links, mushrooms, peppers, onions, and mozzarella on a hoagie
Desserts
**Sides
Side Caesar Dressing
Side Italian Dressing
Side Balsamic
Side Ranch Dressing
Side Red Sauce
Side Marinara
Side Frank's
Side Tiger Sauce
Side Bleu Cheese Dressing
Side 3 Cheese Sauce
Side Tzatziki Sauce
Side Alfredo Sauce
Side Garlic Butter
Ice Cream
Garlic Bread
Kettle Chips
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Pizza, pasta, and brew pub. We serve hand-tossed, stone-baked pizza, house-made sauces, beer and wine!
44686 Sterling Highway, across from Dairy Queen, Soldotna, AK 99669