Pizza Boys: pizza.pasta.brew

review star

No reviews yet

44686 Sterling Highway

across from Dairy Queen

Soldotna, AK 99669

Order Again

Popular Items

16" Pizza
Meat Lover Pizza
Mombo Combo

Create Your Own Pizza

Create Your Own pizza! Your choice of toppings with our classic red sauce and mozzarella cheese!
2 14" 2 Topper Special

12" Pizza

$14.00

Entree size crust, classic red sauce, mozzarella cheese and your choice of toppings!

14" Pizza

$17.00

Standard size crust, classic red sauce, mozzarella cheese and your choice of toppings!

16" Pizza

$20.00

Biggest size crust, classic red sauce, mozzarella cheese and your choice of toppings!

Personal Pizza

$11.00

Personal size crust, classic red sauce, mozzarella cheese and your choice of toppings!

Gluten Free 10" Pizza

$14.00

GF personal size crust, classic red sauce, mozzarella cheese and your choice of toppings!

1/2 & 1/2 16" Create Your Own

$20.00

16" pizza choose your own toppings for each side

1/2 & 1/2 16" House Pizza

$29.00

16" your choice of house pizza per side

1/2 House & 1/2 CYO 16"

$29.00

16" 1/2 house pizza, 1/2 choose your own toppings

House Pizza

Our tried and true creations!

Mombo Combo

$20.00+

pepperoni, canadian bacon, italian sausage, black olive, red onion, green pepper, mushroom, and fresh tomato with classic red sauce & krazy crust

Greek Combo

$20.00+

pepperoni, artichoke heart, kalamata olive, red onion, mushroom, feta, parmesan, fresh tomato & krazy crust on olive oil

White Tiger

Jalapeno Popper

Genevieve

$20.00+

artichoke heart, red onion, mushroom, green olive, fresh tomato, feta cheese & krazy crust on olive oil

Maui Wowie

$20.00+

teriyaki chicken, bacon, pineapple, red onion, fresh tomato, & krazy crust on olive oil

BBQ Chicken Pie

Meat Lover Pizza

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$19.00+

italian seasoned chicken, bacon, with ranch & krazy crust

Hawaiian Punch

$19.00+

canadian bacon, pineapple, bacon, and jalapeno with bbq sauce & krazy crust

Classic Margherita

$19.00+

fresh basil, tomato, fresh mozzarella, and balsamic reduction drizzle, with classic red sauce

Veggie Pizza

$18.00+

mushroom, green pepper, red onion, black olive, fresh tomato, classic red sauce & krazy crust

Three Cheese Pizza

$18.00+

mozzarella, feta, parmesan, & krazy crust on olive oil

Plain Cheese

$11.00+

mozzarella cheese & our classic red sauce

1/2 & 1/2 16" House Pizza

Starters

Johnny Stix

$14.00

johnny’s style bread stix with your choice of 3 of our savory sauces: classic red, pasta marinara, 3 cheese, alfredo, bleu cheese, ranch, peppered balsamic & olive oil, cucumber dill tsatziki

Krazy Cheese Stix

$13.00

krazy cheese stix krazy bread stuffed with cheese served with our classic red sauce

1/2 Krazy Cheese Stix

$8.00

krazy cheese stix krazy bread stuffed with cheese served with our classic red sauce

Hot Wings

$16.00

a pound of hot and spicy chicken wings served with cool ranch or bleu cheese dressing

Bread Stix

$8.00

bread stix fresh baked breadsticks & krazy crust, served with classic red sauce

1/2 Bread Stix

$5.50

bread stix fresh baked breadsticks & krazy crust, served with classic red sauce

Artichoke Jalapeno Dip

$14.00

piping hot, cheesy artichoke and jalapeño dip with toast rounds

Italian Sausage Bites

$14.00

sausage stuffed bread sticks, sliced and oven seared, served with our house marinara sauce

Stuffed Mushrooms

$14.00

stuffed mushrooms roasted mushroom caps with garlic, onion, parmesan stuffing, served with toast rounds

Chicken Lettuce Wraps

$14.00

sweet and spicy teriyaki chicken, onions, mushrooms, and roasted red peppers served with spears of romaine

Salads

Caesar Salad

$13.00

romaine, croutons, shredded parmesan tossed in creamy caesar dressing

Chicken Caesar Salad

$16.00

romaine, croutons, shredded parmesan tossed in creamy caesar dressing

Greek Salad

$15.00

romaine, tomato, red onion, kalamata olives, roasted red peppers, salami, feta and italian dressing

Garden Salad

$13.00

romaine, tomato, red onion, black olives, and croutons with your choice of dressing

Side Caesar Salad

$8.00

romaine, croutons, shredded parmesan tossed in creamy caesar dressing

Side Garden Salad

$8.00

romaine, tomato, red onion, black olives, and croutons with your choice of dressing

Pasta

Fettucine Alfredo

$14.75

fettuccine noodles doused in our house made garlic and parmesan alfredo

Chicken Fettucine Alfredo

$17.75

fettuccine noodles doused in our house made garlic and parmesan alfredo

Veggie Alfredo

$15.75

fettuccine, spinach, mushroom, and tomato in our house made garlic and parmesan alfredo

Three Cheese & Mac

$15.75

oh so cheesy! penne pasta and ham smothered in our house made cheese sauce

Meatballs & Penne

$15.75

penne pasta and meatballs with house made marinara - topped with melted mozzarella and parmesan

Italian Sausage & Penne

$15.75

penne pasta and italian sausage links with house made marinara, topped with mozzarella and parmesan

Meaty Lasagna

$16.75

layered with mozzarella, ricotta, ground beef, ground italian sausage, and italian sausage links in our house made marinara

Calzones

Italian Zone

$14.00+

pepperoni, italian sausage, red onion, green pepper, and black olive

Meat Lover Zone

$14.00+

pepperoni, canadian bacon, italian sausage, ground beef, and bacon

Veggie Zone

$14.00+

mushroom, green pepper, red onion, black olive, and tomato

Whatchamacallit Zone

$14.00+

your choice of 5 toppings with our classic red sauce, mozzarella cheese and krazy crust

Mombo Combo Zone

$16.00+

pepperoni, canadian bacon, italian sausage, black olive, red onion, green pepper, mushroom, and fresh tomato with classic red sauce, mozzarella and krazy crust

Greek Combo Zone

$16.00+

pepperoni, artichoke heart, kalamata olive, red onion, mushroom, feta, parmesan, fresh tomato & krazy crust on olive oil

White Tiger Zone

$16.00+

chicken, italian sausage, canadian bacon, bacon, red onion, green pepper with ranch, tiger sauce & krazy crust

Jalapeno Popper Zone

$16.00+

spicy or mild chicken, jalapeno, cheddar, bacon, red onion, cream cheese, mozzarella, cheddar and panko with ranch & krazy crust

Genevieve Zone

$15.00+

artichoke heart, red onion, mushroom, green olive, fresh tomato, feta cheese & krazy crust on olive oil

Maui Wowie Zone

$15.00+

teriyaki chicken, bacon, pineapple, red onion, fresh tomato & krazy crust on olive oil

BBQ Chicken Pie Zone

$15.00+

chicken, bacon, red onion with bbq sauce & krazy crust

Chicken Bacon Ranch Zone

$15.00+

chicken and bacon with ranch & krazy crust

Hawaiian Punch Zone

$15.00+

canadian bacon, pineapple, bacon, jalapeno with bbq sauce & krazy crust

Classic Margherita Zone

$15.00+

fresh basil, tomato, fresh mozzarella, and balsamic reduction with classic red sauce, mozzarella and krazy crust

3 Cheese Zone

$15.00+

mozzarella, feta, parmesan & krazy crust on olive oil

Hot Sandwiches

Hot Hoagie

$14.00

oven roasted hoagie with salami, pepperoni, canadian bacon, red pepper, tomato, mozzarella, and provolone

Garlic Chicken & Roasted Red Pepper

$14.00

hot hoagie loaded with chicken, red onion, mushroom, roasted red pepper, and provolone

Greek Flatbread Sandwich

$14.00

roasted gyro meat, tomato, red onion, and creamy cucumber dressing wrapped in flatbread

Hot Meatball Sub

$14.00

marinara, italian meatballs and mozzarella on a hoagie

Sausage Sub

$14.00

steaming marinara, italian sausage links, mushrooms, peppers, onions, and mozzarella on a hoagie

Desserts

Gelato

$8.00

talenti* italian ice cream in a variety of tantalizing flavors

Chocolate Chip Cookie Dish

$8.00

piping hot and chewy, chillin’ with vanilla ice cream

Apple Tart

$8.00

sweet and tangy apple and cinnamon filled pastry, served warm with vanilla ice cream

**Sides

Side Caesar Dressing

$2.00

Side Italian Dressing

$2.00

Side Balsamic

$2.00

Side Ranch Dressing

$2.00

Side Red Sauce

$2.00

Side Marinara

$2.00

Side Frank's

$2.00

Side Tiger Sauce

$2.00

Side Bleu Cheese Dressing

$3.00

Side 3 Cheese Sauce

$3.00

Side Tzatziki Sauce

$3.00

Side Alfredo Sauce

$3.00

Side Garlic Butter

$2.00

Ice Cream

$5.00

Garlic Bread

$3.00

Kettle Chips

$2.00

Soft Drinks

Can

$2.00

Bottle

$3.00

2 Liter Bottle

$5.00

Bottled Water

$2.00

Apple Juice

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Pizza, pasta, and brew pub. We serve hand-tossed, stone-baked pizza, house-made sauces, beer and wine!

