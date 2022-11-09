Restaurant header imageView gallery

Pizza Bruno College Park

2429 Edgewater Dr

Orlando, FL 32804

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

CLASSIC PIE
PEPPERONI PIE
FRIED KNOTS

GREENS

KALE SALAD

$12.00

You will never look at Kale the same. Emperors dressing, golden raisins, pecorino, candied pecans.

CHOPPED SALAD

$12.00

Mixed greens, Sliced red onion, Kalamata olives, Heirloom tomatoes, Cucumbers, and Pecorino cheese.

APPS+SMALL PLATES

MEATBALLS

$18.00Out of stock

Nonnas recipe. Three HEAFTY meatballs per order with a swipe of our ricotta.

Tomato Salad

$10.00

Fresh squid and cherry peppers quick fried with a tangy caper and herb mayo.

FRESH MOZZARELLA

$15.00

Fresh mozzarella pulled in house. EVOO, black pepper, and our bread.

Cauliflower

$12.00Out of stock

Pan Seared broccoli rabe with whipped ricotta, chili crispy, and garlic chips

FRIED KNOTS

$12.00

Our world famous KNOT JUICE™ slapped onto a slab of our house make Seeded Italian loaf with a side of warm pizza sauce.

TOMATO BREAD

$12.00

Marinated tomatoes slapped onto our house made seeded Italian roll covered with an ABSURD amount of grana cheese.

PROSCIUTTO PLATE

$17.00Out of stock

Thin slices of prosciutto americana, sesame grissini, and parm butter.

Side Of Sauce

$3.00

KNOT JUICE

$3.00

Hot Honey

$2.00

BRUSSELS SPROUTS

$9.00

CLASSIC PASTA

SPAGHETTI

$18.00

Cacio e pepe. The Roman classic of cheese and pepper.

RIGATONI

$22.00

Fresh rigatoni with heritage pork sugo finished with pecorino cheese.

MALFADINE

$18.00

Princess pasta with roasted heirloom tomatoes, garlic, basil, and parmesan.

CASARACE

$20.00

Literal translation "homemade" short twisted tubes.

KID PASTA

$10.00

Spaghetti for the kiddos with your choice of plain, cheese + butter, or tomato sauce and cheese.

CLASSIC PIES

CLASSIC PIE

$22.00

Classic cheese pie! Cheese blend, EVOO, and oregano

TOMATO PIE

$18.00

Tomato sauce, EVOO, sea salt, and oregano. THIS PIE HAS NO CHEESE!

PEPPERONI PIE

$26.00

Our Classic Cheese pie with Borough cut EZZO Pepperonis

WHITE PIE

$27.00

Our take on the white pie of your dreams. Our Cheese blend, fresh ricotta, oregano, and lemon

THE GHOST

$28.00

A Pizza Bruno favorite. Tomato sauce, Fresh mozzarella, Grana cheese, Olli Soppresata, Basil, and Mikes Hot Honey!

MARGHERITA

$24.00

The Queen. Tomato sauce, Fresh mozzarella, Grana cheese, EVOO, and Fresh basil

All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:30 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Location

2429 Edgewater Dr, Orlando, FL 32804

Directions

