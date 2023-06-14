Restaurant header imageView gallery

Pizza Cat Jax Beach

1708 3rd Street North

Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250

Pizza Menu

Summer Vibes Seasonal Menu

Sweet Baby Boom

Sweet Baby Boom

$13.00+

Sweet BBQ, Boom Boom Sauce, Chicken, Bacon, Cheddar Blend, Pickles & Red Onion

Westland Lasagna

Westland Lasagna

$13.00+

Soyrizo, Marinara, Red Onion, Green Pepper, Pizza Cheese, Roasted Garlic & Ricotta Cheese

NoFlo Surf N Turf

NoFlo Surf N Turf

$13.00+

Garlic Parm, Boom Boom Sauce, Shrimp, Cheddar Blend, Beef Brisket & Roasted Red Pepper

Madison Ham Melt

Madison Ham Melt

$13.00+

Carolina BBQ & Lite Mustard, Cheddar Blend, Ham, Turkey Bacon, Bacon & Red Onion

Southern Luau

Southern Luau

$13.00+

Sweet BBQ, Teriyaki Sauce, Chicken, Beef Brisket, Cheddar Blend, Pineapple & Turkey Bacon

BYO Pizza

Let's get weird :)
9" Thin Crust

9" Thin Crust

$8.00
12" Thin Crust

12" Thin Crust

$12.00
9" Hemp Crust

9" Hemp Crust

$8.00
6" Chicken Crust (KETO)

6" Chicken Crust (KETO)

$8.00
10" Cauliflower

10" Cauliflower

$12.00
10" Gluten Free

10" Gluten Free

$12.00

Vegetarian

Bricktown Veggie

Bricktown Veggie

$11.00+

Red Onion, Green Pepper, Mushroom, Ricotta, Roasted Red Pepper & Artichoke

Flaming Hot Cheese

Flaming Hot Cheese

$11.00+

Jalapeño & Flamin Hot Cheetos under Extra Cheddar Blend

SoCal Vegexican

SoCal Vegexican

$11.00+

Spicy Pizza Sauce, Cilantro, Red Onion, Green Pepper, Flamin Hot Doritos, Cheddar Blend, Roasted Red Pepper & Jalapeño

Rainbow Road

Rainbow Road

$11.00+

Red Onion, Green Pepper, Pineapple & Roasted Red Pepper

Modish Creative

Modish Creative

$13.00+

Feta, Pizza Cheese, Cheddar Blend, Goat & Ricotta Cheese

Midtown Veggie

Midtown Veggie

$13.00+

Cheddar Blend, Black Olive, Mushroom, Artichoke, Red Onion & Goat Cheese

WuTang Veggie

WuTang Veggie

$13.00+

Red Onion, Green Pepper, Spinach, Mushroom, Banana Pepper, Pineapple, Roasted Red Pepper, Artichoke & Jalapeño

Beef

No Pork Meatlovers

No Pork Meatlovers

$13.00+

Beef Brisket, Turkey Bacon, Corned Beef, Chicken & Ground Beef

Dave's Spicy Reuben

Dave's Spicy Reuben

$12.00+

1000 Island, Boom Boom Sauce, Heavy Corned Beef & Kraut

Slicky Willys

Slicky Willys

$12.00+

Extra Cheddar Blend, Pizza Sauce / Mustard, Ground Beef, Pickle & Red Onion

Carolina Brisket

Carolina Brisket

$12.00+

1/4lb of Carolina Style Beef Brisket, Carolina BBQ & Cheddar Blend

North End Brisket

North End Brisket

$12.00+

1/4lb of Midwest Style Beef Brisket, Sweet BBQ & Cheddar Blend

Pork

Little Caligula

Little Caligula

$11.00+

Garlic Butter, Franks, Chicken, Sausage & Jalapeño

Good Fellas

Good Fellas

$11.00+

Sweet BBQ, Cheddar Blend, Chicken, Bacon & Roasted Red Pepper

Bad Girls

Bad Girls

$11.00+

Sriracha, Garlic Butter, Sausage, Chicken & Feta

Smelly Cat

Smelly Cat

$11.00+

Garlic Butter, Salami, Roasted Garlic, Red Onion & Sausage

Colony Hardware

Colony Hardware

$11.00+

Sausage, Bacon, Banana Pepper & Roasted Red Pepper under Pizza Cheese

South Side Jay

South Side Jay

$11.00+

Pepperoni, Bacon & Banana Pepper

Wise Guys

Wise Guys

$11.00+

Marinara, Italian Herbs, Salami, Pepperoni & Sausage

East Side Samoan

East Side Samoan

$11.00+

Ham, Bacon & Pineapple

West Side Sicilian

West Side Sicilian

$11.00+

Pepperoni, Salami, Sausage & Banana Pepper

Central City Meatlovers

Central City Meatlovers

$13.00+

Salami, Sausage, Pepperoni, Ham & Bacon

Isosceles KRAMER

Isosceles KRAMER

$13.00+

Kalamata Olive, Jalapeño, Banana Pepper, Pepperoni & Bacon under Pizza Cheese

Black Bottom Supreme

Black Bottom Supreme

$13.00+

Pepperoni, Mushroom, Red Onion, Green Pepper & Sausage

Corktown Deluxe

Corktown Deluxe

$13.00+

Bacon, Mushroom, Red Onion, Green Pepper & Sausage

Hawaiian Brisket

Hawaiian Brisket

$13.00+

Ham, Pineapple & 1/4lb Beef Brisket

Chicken Bacon Ranch

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$11.00+

Bacon, Ranch, Chicken (Try it with Spicy Ranch or Turkey Bacon)

Chicken

Grippin Some Chicken

Grippin Some Chicken

$11.00+

Sweet BBQ, Grippos Chips & Chicken Under Cheddar Blend

Charleston Chicken

Charleston Chicken

$11.00+

Spicy BBQ, Red Onion, Chicken, Cheddar Blend & Pineapple

Fetaterranean

Fetaterranean

$11.00+

Garlic Parm Sauce, Mediterranean Herbs, Feta, Chicken, Kalamata Olive & Green Olive

Seafood

Trappers Alley

Trappers Alley

$13.00+

Shrimp, Krab & your choice of Marinara, Italian Garlic Parm or Colony Style

Hemp & Keto

NO THC (V+GF)

NO THC (V+GF)

$13.00

Hemp Crust, Carolina Sauce, Roasted Garlic, Spinach, Daiya Cheese, Red Onion & Artichoke, plus it's Vegan & Gluten Free

Keto Bandito

Keto Bandito

$9.00

6" Chicken Crust, Bacon & Ranch

Apps & Bagels

Delicious Toasted Bagels

Monroe & Central Brisket

Monroe & Central Brisket

$7.00

Sweet BBQ, Beef Brisket & Cheddar Blend

The McMac

The McMac

$7.00

1000 Island, Pizza Sauce, Hamburger Crumbles, Pickles & Cheddar Blend

Mr. Fo Fo

Mr. Fo Fo

$7.00

2X Corned Beef, Mustard, Pizza Cheese & Red Onion

Chicken Options

Chicken Wings

Chicken Wings

$15.00

10 Wings Stirred with Sauce & Choice of Ranch or Blue Cheese Side Sauce

Chicken Chunks

Chicken Chunks

$11.00

1/2lb Shaken with Sauce & Choice of Ranch or Blue Cheese Side Sauce

Yummy Cheesy Breads

Cheesy Garlic Bread

Cheesy Garlic Bread

$8.00

Comes with a side sauce of Ranch or Marinara. Made on a 9'' crust. Add Toppings for $1

Pepperoni Cheesy Bread

Pepperoni Cheesy Bread

$9.00

Comes with a side sauce of Ranch or Marinara. Made on a 9'' crust.

Bottled Drinks & Chips

BOTTLED DRINKS

Pepsi

$2.00

Starry

$2.00

Mtn Dew

$2.00

Orange Crush

$2.00

Pineapple Crush

$2.00

Grape Crush

$2.00

Diet Pepsi

$2.00

Diet Mtn Dew

$2.00

Bottled Water

$1.00

CHIPS

Flamin' Hot Chips

$2.00

Grippo's Chips

$2.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Hello Jax Beach... we're new in town & would love to meet you :)

1708 3rd Street North, Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250

