Pizza
Chicken

Pizza Chalet & Johnnie's Broasted Chicken

1,154 Reviews

$$

34299 Yucaipa Blvd

Yucaipa, CA 92399

Large Pizza
Medium Pizza
Anti-Pasto Salad

Whole

Small Pizza

$13.25

Medium Pizza

$16.49

Large Pizza

$19.24

Flatbread Pizza

$16.49

Calzone

$13.25

Cauliflower Crust Small

$19.99

Small Alfredo Chicken

$22.25Out of stock

Small BBQ Chicken

$22.25

Small Chalet Special

$22.25

Small Cheese Burger

$22.25

Small Combination

$22.25

Small Hawaiian

$22.25

Small Margherita

$22.25

Small Meat Lovers

$22.25

Small Mexican

$22.25

Small Parmesan Chicken

$22.25

Small Pesto

$22.25

Small Red Hot

$22.25

Small Teriyaki Chicken

$22.25

Small Texas Chicken

$22.25

Small Vegetarian

$22.25

Medium Alfredo Chicken

$26.45Out of stock

Medium BBQ Chicken

$26.45

Medium Chalet Special

$26.45

Medium Cheese Burger

$26.45

Medium Combination

$26.45

Medium Hawaiian

$26.45

Medium Margherita

$26.45

Medium Meat Lovers

$26.45

Medium Mexican

$26.45

Medium Parmesan Chicken

$26.45

Medium Pesto

$26.45

Medium Red Hot

$26.45

Medium Teriyaki Chicken

$26.45

Medium Texas Chicken

$26.45

Medium Vegetarian

$26.45

Large Alfredo Chicken

$31.24Out of stock

Large BBQ Chicken

$31.24

Large Chalet Special

$31.24

Large Cheese Burger

$31.24

Large Combination

$31.24

Large Hawaiian

$31.24

Large Margherita

$31.24

Large Meat Lovers

$31.24

Large Mexican

$31.24

Large Parmesan Chicken

$31.24

Large Pesto

$31.24

Large Red Hot

$31.24

Large Teriyaki Chicken

$31.24

Large Texas Chicken

$31.24

Large Vegetarian

$31.24

Flatbread Alfredo Chicken

$26.45Out of stock

Flatbread BBQ Chicken

$26.45

Flatbread Chalet Special

$26.45

Flatbread Cheese Burger

$26.45

Flatbread Combination

$26.45

Flatbread Hawaiian

$26.45

Flatbread Margherita

$26.45

Flatbread Meat Lovers

$26.45

Flatbread Mexican

$26.45

Flatbread Parmesan Chicken

$26.45

Flatbread Pesto

$26.45

Flatbread Red Hot

$26.45

Flatbread Teriyaki Chicken

$26.45

Flatbread Texas Chicken

$26.45

Flatbread Vegetarian

$26.45

Calzone Alfredo Chicken

$22.25Out of stock

Calzone BBQ Chicken

$22.25

Calzone Chalet Special

$22.25

Calzone Cheese Burger

$22.25

Calzone Combination

$22.25

Calzone Hawaiian

$22.25

Calzone Margherita

$22.25

Calzone Meat Lovers

$22.25

Calzone Mexican

$22.25

Calzone Parmesan Chicken

$22.25

Calzone Pesto

$22.25

Calzone Red Hot

$22.25

Calzone Teriyaki Chicken

$22.25

Calzone Texas Chicken

$22.25

Calzone Vegetarian

$22.25

Half and Half

Small Pizza Half and Half

$13.25

Medium Pizza Half and Half

$16.49

Large Half and Half

$19.24

Flatbread Pizza Half and Half

$16.49

Small Half & Half Specialty

$22.25

Medium Half & Half Specialty

$26.45

Large Half & Half Specialty

$31.24

PIZZA KIT

Large Pepperoni Pizza Kit

$18.99

Large Cheese Pizza Kit

$17.99

Broasted Chicken

2 Piece Jumbo Chicken Strip

$7.99

4 Piece Jumbo Chicken Strip

$12.99

Chicken Meal 2-5 Piece

$7.69

#8 Meal

$41.99

#12 Meal

$53.99

#16 Meal

$79.99

#24 Meal

$129.99

4 Piece Broasted (1 Each Piece)

$13.74

8 Piece Broasted (2 Each Piece )

$25.29

12 Piece Broasted (3 Each Piece)

$38.23

16 Piece Broasted (4 Each Piece)

$48.94

20 Piece Broasted (5 Each Piece)

$60.45

40 Piece Broasted (10 Each Piece)

$120.89

60 Piece Broasted (15 Each Piece)

$181.34

80 Piece Broasted (20 Each Piece)

$241.79

4 Piece WHITE (2 Breast 2 Wings)

$17.17

8 Piece WHITE (4 Breast 4 Wings)

$31.60

12 Piece WHITE (6 Breast 6 Wings)

$47.77

4 Piece DARK (2 Thighs 2 Legs)

$17.17

8 Piece DARK (4 Thighs 4 Legs)

$31.60

12 Piece DARK (6 Thighs 6 Legs)

$47.77

Breast

$7.69

Thigh

$4.39

Leg

$3.29

BROASTED Wing

$1.39Out of stock

Kids Pizza Cards

$2.00Out of stock

Sandwiches

6 inch Build your Own Sub

$9.99

12 inch Build your Own Sub

$14.99

6 inch Roast Beef Dip

$9.99

12 inch Roast Beef Dip

$14.99

6 inch Meatball Sub

$9.99

12 inch Meatball Sub

$14.99

Pasta

Spaghetti

$10.99

Ravioli

$10.99

Macaroni

$10.99Out of stock

Side of Marinara Sauce

Salads

Salad Bar AYCE

$11.99

Salad Bar To Go (One Black Box)

$11.99

Small Salad To Go

$5.99

Regular Salad To Go

$7.99

Large Salad To Go

$9.99

PINT Dressing/Dipping Sauce

$4.99

1/2 PINT Dressing/Dipping Sauce

$3.99

1/4 PINT Dressing/Dipping Sauce

$1.99

Party Salads

Half Tray Garden Salad

$18.99

Full Tray Garden Salad

$29.99

Anti- Pasto Salad

Anti-Pasto Salad

$12.99

Half Tray Anti-Pasto Salad

$35.99

Full Tray Anti-Pasto Salad

$64.99

Johnnies Salads and Sides

QUARTER PINT Johnnies Salads

$2.99

HALF PINT Johnnies Salads

$4.49

PINT Johnnies Salads

$8.49

½ Tray Johnnies Salads

$55.99

Full Tray Johnnies Salads

$99.99

Fried Appetizer

HALF POUND Fried Appetizers

$5.99

POUND Fried Appetizers

$8.99

TWO POUND Fried Appetizers

$14.99

Mozzarella Sticks

10 Mozzarella Sticks

$14.29

20 Mozzarella Sticks

$24.29

Breads

Garlic Bread

$4.99

Garlic Bread With Cheese

$5.99

Garlic Dots

$5.99

Cheesy Breadsticks

$7.99

Biscuits

Medium Dough Ball

$7.00

Large Dough Ball

$9.00

Chicken Wings

5 Chicken Wings

$10.99

10 Chicken Wings

$20.99

15 Chicken Wings

$29.99

20 Chicken Wings

$39.99

40 Chicken Wings

$59.99

Meatballs & Cheese

3 Meat Balls Sauce And Cheese

$6.99

3 Meat Balls and Sauce

$6.99

Soda And Other

COFFEE

$2.25Out of stock

Small

$2.50

Regular

$3.20

Large

$3.75

Milk (Lowfat)

$2.99Out of stock

Chocolate Milk

$2.99Out of stock

Apple Juice

$2.99Out of stock

Bottled Water

$2.75

Coke 2 Liter

$3.75Out of stock

Gatorade Bottle

$1.49Out of stock

Desserts

Brownie Bites (3)

$1.99

Cinnamon Fried Dough Dots

$5.99

Cinnamon Roll (1)

$2.49

Powder Sugar Fried Dough Dots

$5.99

Small Apple Cinnamon Pizza

$9.99

Small Oreo Cream Pizza

$9.99
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markBuffet
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Pizza Chalet & Broasted Chicken in Yucaipa. Buffet, Salad Bar, Arcade. We have been family owned and operated for over 40 years -- making it the oldest pizza place in town. We pride ourselves on our outstanding pizza, Broasted Chicken, and wings. Our dough and sauce is made from scratch, we slice our own veggies, and add no preservatives to anything. Even our salad bar is unmatched with over 30 items and six dressings as well as spring mix, spinach, and iceberg and romaine lettuce. We think you will find Pizza Chalet has the best pizza and Chicken in town. When you’re ready to take a break from the food, we even have a large arcade and 8 big TVs to keep you entertained! Pizza Chalet is a great Family Fun Restaurant. We have an Arcade for the kids and offer Party specials.

Website

Location

34299 Yucaipa Blvd, Yucaipa, CA 92399

Directions

