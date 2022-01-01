Restaurant header imageView gallery

Pizza Champ

2657 Lyle Avenue

Maplewood, MO 63143

Order Again

Popular Items

TRIPLE PEPPERONI
CHOPPED SALAD
SLICE OF PIZZA

18" PIZZAS

18" pizzas made with our sourdough crust.

CREATE YOUR OWN PIZZA

$19.00

CREATE YOUR OWN HALF AND HALF

$19.00

Both halves must have the same base sauce (tomato OR béchamel OR taco). Thanks!

MARINARA

MARINARA

$20.00

garlic, red pepper flake, red onion, parmesan & pecorino (no mozzarella)

KID'S CHEESE

$18.00

Classic cheese pizza: tomato sauce and mozzarella only. No add-ons. To build a pizza, go to 'create your own.'

GRILLED KALE & RICOTTA PIZZA

GRILLED KALE & RICOTTA PIZZA

$24.00Out of stock

lemon, garlic, chili flake (no mozzarella)

CLASSIC MARGHERITA

$23.00Out of stock

fresh mozzarella, tomato, basil, olive oil

PIZZA CHAMP EXTRA CHEESE

$23.00

mozzarella, sauce on top

TRIPLE PEPPERONI

TRIPLE PEPPERONI

$27.00

ezzo pepperoni cups

PIZZA CHAMP SAUSAGE

PIZZA CHAMP SAUSAGE

$25.00

ground pork sausage, red onion, red bell pepper

SUPREME

SUPREME

$25.00Out of stock

bacon, grilled kale, red onion, red bell pepper, green olive, garlic, oregano

FUN GUY

FUN GUY

$26.00

béchamel base, mushroom conserva, tomato sauce on top

WHEN IN ROME

WHEN IN ROME

$25.00

béchamel base, bacon, red onion, corn, potato, rosemary (no tomato sauce)

TACO PIZZA

TACO PIZZA

$29.00

ground beef, taco sauce, cheddar, crema, red onion, tomato, shredded lettuce, tortilla strips

BUFFALO CHICKEN PIZZA

BUFFALO CHICKEN PIZZA

$28.00

tomato sauce, mozzarella, fried chicken tossed in our house buffalo sauce, celery, blue cheese

"THE KEITH"

"THE KEITH"

$37.00

double pepperoni, double sausage, bacon, mushrooms. Bet you won't.

6 PIECE WINGS - BUFFALO OR LEMON PEPPER

6 PIECE WINGS

$12.50

your choice of lemon pepper OR buffalo mild OR buffalo hot. served with ranch & celery.

SLICES

SLICE OF PIZZA

$6.00

SALAD

GRILLED BROCCOLI CAESAR

$10.00

house caesar dressing, bread crumb, crispy shallot, dill

CHOPPED SALAD

$10.00

romaine lettuce, red onion, cucumber, red pepper, marinated artichoke, red wine vinaigrette, parmesan cheese, pistachio

SANDOS

CHICKEN PARM SANDO

$11.00Out of stock

crispy-fried chicken thigh, parm sauce, herbs, mozzarella

CRISPY CHICKEN SANDO

CRISPY CHICKEN SANDO

$11.00Out of stock

crispy-fried chicken thigh, black pepper & parmesan mayo, lettuce, tomato, pickle

BUFFALO CHICKEN SANDO

$12.00Out of stock

crispy-fried chicken thigh, house mild buffalo sauce, lettuce, tomato, ranch

L.P. CHICKEN CAESAR SANDO

$11.00Out of stock

panko-fried chicken thigh, lemon pepper sauce, lettuce, house caesar, red onion, dill

SWEET

COSMIC CANNOLI

$6.00

SIDES

2oz SIDE OF RANCH (Copy)

$2.25

8oz SIDE OF RANCH

$6.00

8oz SIDE OF PIZZA SAUCE

$4.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday2:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday2:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Elmwood's 'Pandemic Pivot' of Pizza Champ finally has its own location!

2657 Lyle Avenue, Maplewood, MO 63143

