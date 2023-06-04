Pizza Club
725 River Rd
STE 43
Edgewater, NJ 07020
PIZZA
Pizzas
Cheese Pizza
Vegan Cheese Pie
Cauliflower Crust Pizza
The size of our signature cauliflower crust is now larger! We've increased the size from 10 inches to 12 inches! So instead of 4 slices, it will now be 6!
Heart Shaped Cheese Pizza
A pie for the special occasions!
Sicilian Cheese Pizza
Grandma Sicilian Cheese Pizza
Dough
Specialty Pizzas
Chicken Pizza
Your choice of Chicken Parm, Buffalo, BBQ, Vodka Sauce or Honey Mustard
Vegan Chicken Pizza
Your choice of Vegan Chicken Parm, Buffalo, BBQ, Vodka Sauce or Honey Mustard
Chicken, Bacon, Ranch Pizza
Chicken, Turkey Bacon, Mozzarella & Ranch
Lasagna Pizza
Ground beef, Tomato Sauce, Ricotta & Mozzarella
Mexican Pizza
American Cheese, Ground Beef, Mozzarella, Diced Onions & Peppers
Nutella Pizza
Nutella, Strawberries, Bananas, Sugar, Chocolate Syrup
Scallion & Tomato Pizza
Scallions, Sliced Tomatoes, Ricotta & Fresh Garlic on White Pie
Baked Penne Pizza
Penne, Mozzarella, Ricotta & Tomato Sauce
Vegetarian Special Pizza
Spinach, Broccoli, Eggplant, Onions, Mushrooms & Green Peppers
Pizza Club Special Pizza
Sausage, Onions, Mushrooms, Meatballs, Pepperoni & Green Peppers
Margherita Pizza
Tomato Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella & Basil
Philly Cheesesteak Pizza
Sliced Steak With Green Peppers, Onions, American & Mozzarella Cheese
Eggplant Pizza
Fried Eggplant, Ricotta Cheese, Tomato Sauce & Mozzarella Cheese
Hawaiian Pizza
Sliced Ham & Diced Pineapple
Four Cheese Pizza
Ricotta, Mozzarella, Provolone & Romano
Grandma's Margherita Pizza
Thin Crust Square Pizza With Fresh Mozzarella, Fresh Sliced Tomatoes, Tomato Sauce & Basil
Stuffed Spinach Pizza
Double Crust Pizza With Sautéed Spinach, Ricotta, Mozzarella & Fresh Garlic
Stuffed Meat Pizza
Double Crust Pizza With Meatball, Ham, Pepperoni, Sausage, Salami & Bacon
Salad Pizza
Your Choice of Caesar or Tossed Salad Over Baked Pizza Crust
Bruschetta Pizza
Diced Tomatoes, Fresh Garlic, Basil & Fresh Mozzarella
Spinach and Artichoke Pizza
Creamy Spinach and Artichoke Topped with Mozzarella
FOOD
Combos
Appetizers
Garlic Bread
Warm bread topped with a blend of butter & garlic
Mozzarella Sticks
Hand-breaded, fried golden brown and served with our own special marinara dipping sauce
Mussels Marinara
Your choice of Hot, Medium, or Sweet Sauce covering 7 Mussels
Tomatoes and Mozzarella
(5 Pieces) Tomatoes, Fresh Mozzarella, Basil, Roasted Red Peppers, Romano Cheese & Balsamic Vinaigrette
Fried Calamari
Hand-battered, flash-fried to a golden brown, and served with marinara dipping sauce
Beef Pattie
A savory, flavorful, mild ground beef pattie wrapped in flaky layers of our signature golden crust
Garlic Knots
Bread, topped with garlic & olive oil or butter, herb seasoning, baked to perfection. Melts in your mouth and arouses the taste buds. 1 Per Order
Loaded Fries
Fries, Turkey Bacon, Mozzarella & American Cheese
Pizza Fries
Curly Fries topped with tomato sauce & mozzarella baked