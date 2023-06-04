Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Pizza Club

4,587 Reviews

$

725 River Rd

STE 43

Edgewater, NJ 07020

PIZZA

Pizzas

Cheese Pizza

$14.95+

Vegan Cheese Pie

$21.95+

Cauliflower Crust Pizza

$15.95

The size of our signature cauliflower crust is now larger! We've increased the size from 10 inches to 12 inches! So instead of 4 slices, it will now be 6!

Heart Shaped Cheese Pizza

$18.95

A pie for the special occasions!

Sicilian Cheese Pizza

$22.95

Grandma Sicilian Cheese Pizza

$22.95

Dough

$6.00

Specialty Pizzas

Chicken Pizza

$20.95+

Your choice of Chicken Parm, Buffalo, BBQ, Vodka Sauce or Honey Mustard

Vegan Chicken Pizza

$25.95+

Your choice of Vegan Chicken Parm, Buffalo, BBQ, Vodka Sauce or Honey Mustard

Chicken, Bacon, Ranch Pizza

$21.95+

Chicken, Turkey Bacon, Mozzarella & Ranch

Lasagna Pizza

$19.95+

Ground beef, Tomato Sauce, Ricotta & Mozzarella

Mexican Pizza

$19.95+

American Cheese, Ground Beef, Mozzarella, Diced Onions & Peppers

Nutella Pizza

$19.95+

Nutella, Strawberries, Bananas, Sugar, Chocolate Syrup

Scallion & Tomato Pizza

$19.95+

Scallions, Sliced Tomatoes, Ricotta & Fresh Garlic on White Pie

Baked Penne Pizza

$20.95+

Penne, Mozzarella, Ricotta & Tomato Sauce

Vegetarian Special Pizza

$21.95+

Spinach, Broccoli, Eggplant, Onions, Mushrooms & Green Peppers

Pizza Club Special Pizza

$21.95+

Sausage, Onions, Mushrooms, Meatballs, Pepperoni & Green Peppers

Margherita Pizza

$20.95+

Tomato Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella & Basil

Philly Cheesesteak Pizza

$19.95+

Sliced Steak With Green Peppers, Onions, American & Mozzarella Cheese

Eggplant Pizza

$19.95+

Fried Eggplant, Ricotta Cheese, Tomato Sauce & Mozzarella Cheese

Hawaiian Pizza

$19.95+

Sliced Ham & Diced Pineapple

Four Cheese Pizza

$19.95+

Ricotta, Mozzarella, Provolone & Romano

Grandma's Margherita Pizza

$23.95

Thin Crust Square Pizza With Fresh Mozzarella, Fresh Sliced Tomatoes, Tomato Sauce & Basil

Stuffed Spinach Pizza

$22.95+

Double Crust Pizza With Sautéed Spinach, Ricotta, Mozzarella & Fresh Garlic

Stuffed Meat Pizza

$22.95+

Double Crust Pizza With Meatball, Ham, Pepperoni, Sausage, Salami & Bacon

Salad Pizza

$19.95+

Your Choice of Caesar or Tossed Salad Over Baked Pizza Crust

Bruschetta Pizza

$19.95+

Diced Tomatoes, Fresh Garlic, Basil & Fresh Mozzarella

Spinach and Artichoke Pizza

$19.95+

Creamy Spinach and Artichoke Topped with Mozzarella

FOOD

Combos

#1 - Any Hero/ Wrap, Small Fries & Can Soda

$16.00

#2 - Small Tossed Salad & Any Soup

$16.00

#3 - Large Plain Pie, Tossed Salad & 2Lt Soda

$30.50

#4 - Any Oven Baked, Small Tossed Salad & 3 Garlic Knots

$25.00

#5 - Large Plain Pie, 12 Buffalo Wings, 2 Lt Soda

$35.95

Appetizers

Garlic Bread

$6.95

Warm bread topped with a blend of butter & garlic

Mozzarella Sticks

$9.95

Hand-breaded, fried golden brown and served with our own special marinara dipping sauce

Mussels Marinara

$14.95

Your choice of Hot, Medium, or Sweet Sauce covering 7 Mussels

Tomatoes and Mozzarella

$12.95

(5 Pieces) Tomatoes, Fresh Mozzarella, Basil, Roasted Red Peppers, Romano Cheese & Balsamic Vinaigrette

Fried Calamari

$12.50+

Hand-battered, flash-fried to a golden brown, and served with marinara dipping sauce

Beef Pattie

$4.95

A savory, flavorful, mild ground beef pattie wrapped in flaky layers of our signature golden crust

Garlic Knots

$1.00+

Bread, topped with garlic & olive oil or butter, herb seasoning, baked to perfection. Melts in your mouth and arouses the taste buds. 1 Per Order

Loaded Fries

$11.95

Fries, Turkey Bacon, Mozzarella & American Cheese

Pizza Fries

$9.95

Curly Fries topped with tomato sauce & mozzarella baked

Sides

Sautéed Vegetables

$9.95

Spinach, Broccoli, Mushrooms, Onions, Peppers & Carrots

Chicken Tenders

$9.95

Hand-breaded, golden-fried fresh chicken tenders with your choice of sauce

Fries

$4.95+

Side order of Sausage

$9.95