Pizza Club
520 Reviews
$
17 Outwater Ln
Garfield, NJ 07026
Order Again
Popular Items
Pizzas
Cheese Pizza
Cauliflower Crust Pizza
The size of our signature cauliflower crust is now larger! We've increased the size from 10 inches to 12 inches! So instead of 4 slices, it will now be 6!
Gluten Free
Heart Shaped Cheese Pizza
A pie for the special occasions!
Sicilian Cheese Pizza
Grandma Sicilian Cheese Pizza
Pizza Dough
Build Your Own
We include the ingredients, you make it at home!
Specialty Pizzas
Chicken Pizza
Your choice of Chicken Parm, Buffalo, BBQ, Vodka Sauce, or Honey Mustard
Chicken, Bacon, Ranch Pizza
Chicken, Turkey Bacon, Mozzarella & Ranch
Lasagna Pizza
Ground beef, Tomato Sauce, Ricotta & Mozzarella
Mexican Pizza
American Cheese, Ground Beef, Mozzarella, Diced Onions & Peppers
Scallion & Tomato Pizza
Scallions, Sliced Tomatoes, Ricotta & Fresh Garlic on White Pie
Baked Penne Pizza
Penne, Mozzarella, Ricotta & Tomato Sauce
Vegetarian Special Pizza
Spinach, Broccoli, Eggplant, Onions, Mushrooms & Green Peppers
Pizza Club Special Pizza
Sausage, Onions, Mushrooms, Meatballs, Pepperoni & Green Peppers
Margherita Pizza
Tomato Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella & Basil
Philly Cheesesteak Pizza
Sliced Steak With Green Peppers, Onions, American & Mozzarella Cheese
Eggplant Pizza
Fried Eggplant, Ricotta Cheese, Tomato Sauce & Mozzarella Cheese
Hawaiian Pizza
Sliced Ham & Diced Pineapple
Four Cheese Pizza
Ricotta, Mozzarella, Provolone & Romano
Stuffed Spinach Pizza
Double Crust Pizza With Sautéed Spinach, Ricotta, Mozzarella & Fresh Garlic
Stuffed Meat Pizza
Double Crust Pizza With Meatball, Ham, Pepperoni, Sausage, Salami & Bacon
Salad Pizza
Your Choice of Caesar or Tossed Salad Over Baked Pizza Crust
Bruschetta Pizza
Diced Tomatoes, Fresh Garlic, Basil & Fresh Mozzarella
Spinach and Artichoke Pizza
Creamy Spinach and Artichoke Topped with Mozzarella
Meat Lovers Pizza
Meatball, Ham, Pepperoni, Sausage, Salami & Bacon
Combos
Appetizers
Garlic Bread
Warm bread topped with a blend of butter & garlic
Mozzarella Sticks
Hand-breaded, fried golden brown and served with our own special marinara dipping sauce
Fries
Your choice of regular or curly fries
Mussels Marinara
Your choice of Hot, Medium, or Sweet Sauce covering 7 Mussels.
Fried Calamari
Hand-battered, flash-fried to a golden brown, and served with marinara dipping sauce
Sauteed Vegetables
Broccoli, Spinach, Onions, Peppers, and Carrots
Side of Sausage
Who says sides are limited to just veggies? Get more meat & order a side of sausage.
Side of Meatballs
Ground meat rolled into small spheres, prepared with bread crumbs, minced onion, eggs, butter, and seasoning.
Beef Pattie
A savory, flavorful, mild ground beef pattie wrapped in flaky layers of our signature golden crust
Garlic Knots
Bread, topped with garlic & olive oil or butter, herb seasoning, baked to perfection. Melts in your mouth and arouses the taste buds. 1 Per Order
Chicken Tenders
Hand-breaded, golden-fried fresh chicken tenders with a side of honey mustard
Loaded Fries
Fries, Turkey Bacon, Mozzarella & American Cheese
Pizza Fries
Fries topped with tomato sauce & mozzarella baked
Creamy Corn Nuggets
Jalapenos Poppers
Juicy jalapeno poppers breaded and filled with cheese and fried to golden perfection.
Cheesesteak Eggrolls
Buffalo Egg Rolls
Soups and Salads
Chicken Soup
Chicken, fresh vegetables, and pasta in homemade chicken broth.
Pasta Fagiolo Soup
Ditalini pasta, white cannellini beans, olive oil, onions, and seasonings simmered to perfection!
Tossed Salad
Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Black Olives, Red Onions & Green Peppers
Caesar Salad
Romaine, Croutons, Romano Cheese & Caesar Dressing
*NEW* Buffalo Chicken Salad
Fresh Mixed Greens, Chopped Breaded or Grilled Chicken, Blue Cheese & Buffalo Sauce
Greek Salad
Feta Cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Black Olives, Red Onions, Green Peppers & Greek Vinaigrette Dressings
*NEW* BLT Chicken Salad
Breaded or Grilled Chicken, Lettuce, Bacon, Tomatoes, Croutons & Ranch Dressing
Tomatoes and Mozzarella Salad
Tomatoes, Fresh Mozzarella, Basil, Roasted Red Peppers, Romano Cheese & Balsamic Vinaigrette
Spring Mix Salad
Fresh Spring Mix, Dried Cranberries, Olives, Almonds & Balsamic Vinaigrette
Antipasto Salad
Chopped Ham, Salami, Provolone, Mixed Tossed Salad
*NEW* Calamari Salad
Fried or Grilled Calamari, Fresh Mixed Greens, Tomatoes, Onions, Cucumbers, Olives, Lemon Wedge & Balsamic Vinaigrette
Tuna Salad
Fresh Tuna Over Tossed Salad
*NEW* New York Salad
Grilled Shrimp, Spring Mix, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Fresh Mozzarella, Walnuts & Balsamic Vinaigrette
Wings
Calzones/Strombolis
Cold Heroes
Ham, Salami, and Cheese Hero
Prepared With 10” Italian Bread
Ham, Pepperoni, and Cheese Hero
Prepared With 10” Italian Bread
Salami, Pepperoni, and Cheese Hero
Prepared With 10” Italian Bread
Ham and Cheese Hero
Prepared With 10” Italian Bread
Tuna Hero
Prepared With 10” Italian Bread
Tuna Melt Hero
Prepared With 10” Italian Bread
Turkey Hero
Prepared With 10” Italian Bread
Turkey and Cheese Hero
Prepared With 10” Italian Bread
Chicken Cutlet Hero
Prepared With 10” Italian Bread
Chicken Cutlet and Cheese Hero
Prepared With 10” Italian Bread
Grilled Chicken Hero
Prepared With 10” Italian Bread
Grilled Chicken and Cheese Hero
Prepared With 10” Italian Bread
Hot Heroes
Meatball Hero
With marinara sauce and meatballs.
Meatball Parm Hero
With marinara sauce, meatballs and parmesan cheese.
Sausage Parm Hero
Chicken Parm Hero
Shrimp Parm Hero
Eggplant Parm Hero
Philly Cheesesteak Hero
Peppers & Eggs Hero
Tuscan Chicken Hero
Grilled Chicken, Roasted Red Peppers, Fresh Mozzarella, Balsamic Vinaigrette, Romaine Lettuce
Grilled Chicken Cheesesteak Hero
Grilled Chicken, Onions, Green Peppers & American Cheese
*New* Veal Parmigiana Hero
Wraps
Grilled Chicken Caesar Wraps
Grilled Chicken, Romaine Lettuce, Parmesan Cheese, Caesar Dressing
Chicken Salad Wrap
Grilled Chicken, Celery, Onions, Carrots, Mayonnaise, Lettuce, Tomatoes
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Buffalo Chicken, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Your Choice of Ranch or Blue Cheese
Philly Cheesesteak Wrap
Steak, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions
Grilled Veggie Wrap
Sauteed Tomatoes, Onions, Mushrooms, Broccoli, Spinach, Green Peppers
Tuna Wrap
Tuna, Provolone, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Mayonnaise
Turkey Wrap
Tuscan Chicken Wrap
Grilled chicken, roasted red peppers, fresh mozzarella, balsamic vinaigrette, romaine lettuce.
Mediterranean Wrap
Grilled Chicken, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Sliced Olives, Red Onions, Cucumbers, Feta Cheese, Greek Dressing
Grilled Chicken Cheesesteak Wrap
Grilled Chicken, Onions, Green Peppers & American Cheese
Create-Your-Own Wrap
Hamburgers
Hamburger
Cheeseburger
*NEW* BBQ Burger
With Provolone & BBQ Sauce
*NEW* Charlie Burger
Choice of American, Mozzarella or Provolone, Mushrooms, Peppers & Onions
*NEW* Sicily Burger
With American Cheese, Fried Onions, Fried Roasted Red Peppers, Bacon & Vodka Sauce
*NEW* Colt Burger
Caramelized Onions, Grilled Green Peppers & Mushrooms Topped with Provolone Cheese
Create-Your-Own Pasta
Spaghetti
Choose Your Pasta, Sauce, and Protein
Linguine
Choose Your Pasta, Sauce, and Protein
Penne
Choose Your Pasta, Sauce, and Protein
Angel Hair
Choose Your Pasta, Sauce, and Protein
Rigatoni
Choose Your Pasta, Sauce, and Protein
Penne Alla Vodka
Whole Wheat Penne
Oven Baked Pasta Dishes
Sandwiches
Vodka Shrimp Sandwich
Freshly Fried Shrimp Smothered in Homemade Vodka Sauce with Melted Mozzarella
Vodka Chicken Sandwich
Breaded Fried Chicken Smothered in Homemade Vodka Sauce with Melted Mozzarella
Gyro On Pita
Gyro Meat, Lettuce, Tomato, Onions & Tzatziki Sauce
Dimitri
Grilled Chicken, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions & Tzatziki Sauce
Late Night Hero
Chicken Fingers, French Fries, Mozzarella Stix with Marinara & Melted Mozzarella
Kyle Classic
Grilled Chicken, Fresh Mozzarella & Roasted Peppers on Garlic Bread
California Hero
Breaded Chicken Cutlet with Crispy Bacon, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato & Mayo
Hot Entrees
Chicken Parmigiana
Breaded chicken and pasta tossed in marinara sauce and covered with melted cheese.
Meatball Parmigiana
Sausage Parmigiana
Shrimp Parmigiana
Shrimp Francese
Shrimp in delicious buttery lemon and white wine sauce.
Shrimp Scampi
Large pieces of shrimp smothered in a butter, garlic and wine sauce, served with freshly squeezed lemon juice.
Eggplant Parmigiana
Breaded eggplant topped with mozzarella cheese & tomato sauce served with pasta.
Eggplant Rollatini
Slices of eggplant, lightly breaded and covered with ricotta and other cheeses and seasonings.
Chicken Francese
Chicken breast sautéed with white wine, lemon, and butter.
Chicken Marsala
Breaded chicken sauteed with mushrooms in a marsala wine sauce served with your choice of pasta.
Chicken Sorrentino
Eggplant, Fresh Tomatoes & Mozzarella Cheese
Chicken Rollatini
Stuffed with Spinach, Roasted Peppers & Cheese
Seafood Special
(5) Shrimp, Calamari, Clams in a Garlic, Basil & White Wine Sauce (5) Mussels
Grilled Chicken Entree
Over Sautéed Vegetables in Garlic & Oil
Veal Entrees
Veal Parmigiana
Veal Cutlet with Tomato Sauce & Melted Cheese
Veal Marsala
Sautéed with Mushrooms in Marsala Wine Sauce
Veal Francese
Lightly Battered & Sautéed in Lemon-Butter White Wine Sauce
Veal Scampi
Veal Sorrentino
Topped with Eggplant, Mozzarella & Mushrooms in a Light Marinara Sauce
Desserts
Tiramisu
A delicious coffee-flavored Italian dessert. Ladyfingers dipped in coffee, layered with a whipped mixture of eggs, sugar & Mascarpone cheese, flavored with cocoa.
Cheesecake
Classic cheesecake with a rich, dense, smooth, and creamy consistency.
Chocolate Cake
Zeppoles
Crispy on the outside, yet light and fluffy on the inside. These mini Italian donut holes will become your new fave.
Extras and Dipping Sauce
Grated Cheese
Oregano
Garlic Powder
Crushed Peppers
Vodka Sauce
Tomato Sauce
Grilled Chicken
BBQ Sauce
Hot Sauce
Italian Dipping Sauce
Creamy Italian Dipping Sauce
Ranch Dipping Sauce
Blue Cheese Dipping Sauce
Honey Mustard Dipping Sauce
French Dipping Sauce
Caesar Dipping Sauce
Shrimp
Apps
Mozzarella Sticks Catering
Chicken Tenders Catering
Buffalo Wings Catering
Meatballs Catering
Calamari Catering
Sautéed Vegetables Catering
French Fries Catering
Cheesesteak Egg Rolls
Garlic Bread Catering
Mussels Catering
Cheese Ravioli Catering
Platters
Pasta
Dinners
Chicken Parmigiana Catering
Eggplant Parmigiana Catering
Shrimp Parmigiana Catering
Chicken Marsala Catering
Chicken Francese Catering
Chicken Sorrentino Catering
Chicken Rollatini Catering
Eggplant Rollatini Catering
Sausage and Peppers Catering
Rice Medley Catering
Roasted Chicken w/ Potatoes Catering
Shrimp Scampi
Shrimp Francese
Shrimp Cocktail
Salads
Boxed Lunches
Hot Buffets
Hot Buffet for 12 People
Includes half trays of sausage, peppers & onions, chicken Francese (breaded chicken breasts in a white wine & lemon sauce), eggplant Parmigiana, penne pasta (w/ vodka sauce), salad (w/ dressing), and bread. Consider adding drinks and desserts.
Hot Buffet for 18 People
Includes a full tray of penne pasta (w/ vodka sauce) & bread, half trays of chicken Francese (breaded chicken breasts in a white wine & lemon sauce), eggplant Parmigiana, antipasto salad, meatballs, and salad (w/ dressing). Consider adding drinks and desserts.
Hot Buffet for 25 People
Includes full trays of chicken Francese (breaded chicken breasts in a white wine & lemon sauce), veal marsala (w/ Marsala wine & mushroom sauce), penne pasta (w/ vodka sauce), antipasto salad, salad (w/ dressing), and bread. Consider adding drinks and desserts.
Hot Buffet for 35 People
Includes your choice of appetizer, two full trays of penne pasta (w/ vodka sauce), full trays of chicken Francese (breaded chicken breasts in a white wine & lemon sauce), veal marsala (w/ Marsala wine & mushroom sauce), antipasto salad, salad (w/ dressing), and bread. Consider adding drinks and desserts.
Hot Buffet for 50 People
Includes your choice of appetizer, three full trays of penne pasta (w/ vodka sauce), and full trays of chicken Francese (breaded chicken breasts in a white wine & lemon sauce), veal marsala (w/ Marsala wine & mushroom sauce), shrimp Parmigiana, antipasto salad, salad (w/ dressing), and bread. Consider adding drinks and desserts.
Hot Buffet for 60 People
Includes your choice of appetizer, two full trays of penne pasta (w/ vodka sauce) & chicken Francese (breaded chicken breasts in a white wine & lemon sauce), full trays of veal marsala (w/ Marsala wine & mushroom sauce), shrimp Parmigiana, eggplant Parmigiana, antipasto salad, salad (w/ dressing), and bread. Consider adding drinks and desserts.
Hot Buffet for 75 People
Includes your choice of appetizer, three full trays of penne pasta (w/ vodka sauce), two full trays of chicken Francese (breaded chicken breasts in a white wine & lemon sauce), veal marsala (w/ Marsala wine & mushroom sauce), salad (w/ dressing) & bread, full trays of eggplant Parmigiana, and antipasto salad. Consider adding drinks and desserts.
Hot Buffet for 85 People
Includes three full trays of penne pasta (w/ vodka sauce), two full trays of chicken Francese (breaded chicken breasts in a white wine & lemon sauce), veal marsala (w/ Marsala wine & mushroom sauce), eggplant Parmigiana, salad (w/ dressing) & bread, full trays of sausage, peppers & onions, meatballs, shrimp Parmigiana, and antipasto salad. Consider adding drinks and desserts.
Hot Buffet for 100 People
Includes four full trays of penne pasta (w/ vodka sauce), three full trays of chicken Francese (breaded chicken breasts in a white wine & lemon sauce), two full trays of veal marsala (w/ Marsala wine & mushroom sauce), eggplant Parmigiana, antipasto salad, salad (w/ dressing) & bread, full trays of shrimp Parmigiana, sausage, peppers & onions, and meatballs. Consider adding drinks and desserts.
Hot Buffet for 120 People
Includes four full trays of penne pasta (w/ vodka sauce), chicken Francese (breaded chicken breasts in a white wine & lemon sauce), two full trays of veal marsala (w/ Marsala wine & mushroom sauce), sausage, peppers & onions, eggplant Parmigiana, antipasto salad, salad (w/ dressing) & bread, full trays of shrimp Parmigiana, and meatballs. Consider adding drinks and desserts.
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
17 Outwater Ln, Garfield, NJ 07026