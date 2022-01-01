Restaurant header imageView gallery



Order Again

Popular Items

Cheese Pizza
Cauliflower Crust Pizza
Tossed Salad

Pizzas

Cheese Pizza

$12.50+

Cauliflower Crust Pizza

$14.95

The size of our signature cauliflower crust is now larger! We've increased the size from 10 inches to 12 inches! So instead of 4 slices, it will now be 6!

Gluten Free

$13.00Out of stock

Heart Shaped Cheese Pizza

$16.50

A pie for the special occasions!

Sicilian Cheese Pizza

$19.50

Grandma Sicilian Cheese Pizza

$19.95

Pizza Dough

$4.00

Build Your Own

$7.50

We include the ingredients, you make it at home!

Specialty Pizzas

Chicken Pizza

$18.95+

Your choice of Chicken Parm, Buffalo, BBQ, Vodka Sauce, or Honey Mustard

Chicken, Bacon, Ranch Pizza

$18.95+

Chicken, Turkey Bacon, Mozzarella & Ranch

Lasagna Pizza

$18.95+

Ground beef, Tomato Sauce, Ricotta & Mozzarella

Mexican Pizza

$18.95+

American Cheese, Ground Beef, Mozzarella, Diced Onions & Peppers

Scallion & Tomato Pizza

$17.95+Out of stock

Scallions, Sliced Tomatoes, Ricotta & Fresh Garlic on White Pie

Baked Penne Pizza

$18.95+

Penne, Mozzarella, Ricotta & Tomato Sauce

Vegetarian Special Pizza

$18.95+

Spinach, Broccoli, Eggplant, Onions, Mushrooms & Green Peppers

Pizza Club Special Pizza

$18.95+

Sausage, Onions, Mushrooms, Meatballs, Pepperoni & Green Peppers

Margherita Pizza

$18.95+

Tomato Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella & Basil

Philly Cheesesteak Pizza

$18.95+

Sliced Steak With Green Peppers, Onions, American & Mozzarella Cheese

Eggplant Pizza

$17.95+

Fried Eggplant, Ricotta Cheese, Tomato Sauce & Mozzarella Cheese

Hawaiian Pizza

$18.95+

Sliced Ham & Diced Pineapple

Four Cheese Pizza

$18.95+

Ricotta, Mozzarella, Provolone & Romano

Stuffed Spinach Pizza

$18.95+

Double Crust Pizza With Sautéed Spinach, Ricotta, Mozzarella & Fresh Garlic

Stuffed Meat Pizza

$18.95+

Double Crust Pizza With Meatball, Ham, Pepperoni, Sausage, Salami & Bacon

Salad Pizza

$17.95+

Your Choice of Caesar or Tossed Salad Over Baked Pizza Crust

Bruschetta Pizza

$17.95+

Diced Tomatoes, Fresh Garlic, Basil & Fresh Mozzarella

Spinach and Artichoke Pizza

$17.95+

Creamy Spinach and Artichoke Topped with Mozzarella

Meat Lovers Pizza

$18.95+

Meatball, Ham, Pepperoni, Sausage, Salami & Bacon

Combos

#1 - Any Hero/ Wrap, Small Fries & Can Soda

$14.25

#2 - Small Tossed Salad & Any Soup

$11.95

#3 - Large Plain Pie, Tossed Salad & 2Lt Soda

$22.45

#4 - Any Oven Baked, Small Tossed Salad & 3 Garlic Knots

$18.95

#5 - Large Plain Pie, 12 Buffalo Wings, 2 Lt Soda

$29.95

Appetizers

Garlic Bread

$4.95

Warm bread topped with a blend of butter & garlic

Mozzarella Sticks

$7.50

Hand-breaded, fried golden brown and served with our own special marinara dipping sauce

Fries

$3.50+

Your choice of regular or curly fries

Mussels Marinara

$12.95

Your choice of Hot, Medium, or Sweet Sauce covering 7 Mussels.

Fried Calamari

$12.95+

Hand-battered, flash-fried to a golden brown, and served with marinara dipping sauce

Sauteed Vegetables

$9.95

Broccoli, Spinach, Onions, Peppers, and Carrots

Side of Sausage

$8.95

Who says sides are limited to just veggies? Get more meat & order a side of sausage.

Side of Meatballs

$8.95

Ground meat rolled into small spheres, prepared with bread crumbs, minced onion, eggs, butter, and seasoning.

Beef Pattie

$4.25

A savory, flavorful, mild ground beef pattie wrapped in flaky layers of our signature golden crust

Garlic Knots

$0.65+

Bread, topped with garlic & olive oil or butter, herb seasoning, baked to perfection. Melts in your mouth and arouses the taste buds. 1 Per Order

Chicken Tenders

$8.25

Hand-breaded, golden-fried fresh chicken tenders with a side of honey mustard

Loaded Fries

$8.95

Fries, Turkey Bacon, Mozzarella & American Cheese

Pizza Fries

$6.50

Fries topped with tomato sauce & mozzarella baked

Creamy Corn Nuggets

$5.55

Jalapenos Poppers

$7.05

Juicy jalapeno poppers breaded and filled with cheese and fried to golden perfection.

Cheesesteak Eggrolls

$7.55Out of stock

Buffalo Egg Rolls

$7.55

Soups and Salads

Chicken Soup

$5.75

Chicken, fresh vegetables, and pasta in homemade chicken broth.

Pasta Fagiolo Soup

$5.75

Ditalini pasta, white cannellini beans, olive oil, onions, and seasonings simmered to perfection!

Tossed Salad

$5.95+

Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Black Olives, Red Onions & Green Peppers

Caesar Salad

$5.95+

Romaine, Croutons, Romano Cheese & Caesar Dressing

*NEW* Buffalo Chicken Salad

$9.50+

Fresh Mixed Greens, Chopped Breaded or Grilled Chicken, Blue Cheese & Buffalo Sauce

Greek Salad

$9.25+

Feta Cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Black Olives, Red Onions, Green Peppers & Greek Vinaigrette Dressings

*NEW* BLT Chicken Salad

$9.50+

Breaded or Grilled Chicken, Lettuce, Bacon, Tomatoes, Croutons & Ranch Dressing

Tomatoes and Mozzarella Salad

$9.25+

Tomatoes, Fresh Mozzarella, Basil, Roasted Red Peppers, Romano Cheese & Balsamic Vinaigrette

Spring Mix Salad

$8.25+

Fresh Spring Mix, Dried Cranberries, Olives, Almonds & Balsamic Vinaigrette

Antipasto Salad

$10.50+

Chopped Ham, Salami, Provolone, Mixed Tossed Salad

*NEW* Calamari Salad

$10.50+

Fried or Grilled Calamari, Fresh Mixed Greens, Tomatoes, Onions, Cucumbers, Olives, Lemon Wedge & Balsamic Vinaigrette

Tuna Salad

$8.75+

Fresh Tuna Over Tossed Salad

*NEW* New York Salad

$10.75+

Grilled Shrimp, Spring Mix, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Fresh Mozzarella, Walnuts & Balsamic Vinaigrette

Wings

Half Dozen Wings

$8.35

Mild, Hot, BBQ, Garlic Parmesan

10 Wings

$13.99

One Dozen Wings

$16.75

Mild, Hot, BBQ, Garlic Parmesan

Breaded Wings (9)

$12.50Out of stock

Mild, Hot, BBQ, Garlic Parmesan

Calzones/Strombolis

Cheese Calzone

$9.95

Cheese Stromboli

$9.50

Cold Heroes

Ham, Salami, and Cheese Hero

$10.95

Prepared With 10” Italian Bread

Ham, Pepperoni, and Cheese Hero

$10.95

Prepared With 10” Italian Bread

Salami, Pepperoni, and Cheese Hero

$10.95

Prepared With 10” Italian Bread

Ham and Cheese Hero

$9.95

Prepared With 10” Italian Bread

Tuna Hero

$10.95

Prepared With 10” Italian Bread

Tuna Melt Hero

$11.50

Prepared With 10” Italian Bread

Turkey Hero

$10.45

Prepared With 10” Italian Bread

Turkey and Cheese Hero

$10.95

Prepared With 10” Italian Bread

Chicken Cutlet Hero

$11.45

Prepared With 10” Italian Bread

Chicken Cutlet and Cheese Hero

$11.95

Prepared With 10” Italian Bread

Grilled Chicken Hero

$11.45

Prepared With 10” Italian Bread

Grilled Chicken and Cheese Hero

$11.95

Prepared With 10” Italian Bread

Hot Heroes

Meatball Hero

$9.95

With marinara sauce and meatballs.

Meatball Parm Hero

$10.95

With marinara sauce, meatballs and parmesan cheese.

Sausage Parm Hero

$10.95

Chicken Parm Hero

$11.95

Shrimp Parm Hero

$11.95

Eggplant Parm Hero

$10.95

Philly Cheesesteak Hero

$11.95

Peppers & Eggs Hero

$10.95

Tuscan Chicken Hero

$11.95

Grilled Chicken, Roasted Red Peppers, Fresh Mozzarella, Balsamic Vinaigrette, Romaine Lettuce

Grilled Chicken Cheesesteak Hero

$11.95

Grilled Chicken, Onions, Green Peppers & American Cheese

*New* Veal Parmigiana Hero

$12.95

Wraps

Grilled Chicken Caesar Wraps

$9.75

Grilled Chicken, Romaine Lettuce, Parmesan Cheese, Caesar Dressing

Chicken Salad Wrap

$9.75

Grilled Chicken, Celery, Onions, Carrots, Mayonnaise, Lettuce, Tomatoes

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$9.75

Buffalo Chicken, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Your Choice of Ranch or Blue Cheese

Philly Cheesesteak Wrap

$9.75

Steak, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions

Grilled Veggie Wrap

$9.75

Sauteed Tomatoes, Onions, Mushrooms, Broccoli, Spinach, Green Peppers

Tuna Wrap

$9.75

Tuna, Provolone, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Mayonnaise

Turkey Wrap

$9.75

Tuscan Chicken Wrap

$9.75

Grilled chicken, roasted red peppers, fresh mozzarella, balsamic vinaigrette, romaine lettuce.

Mediterranean Wrap

$9.75

Grilled Chicken, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Sliced Olives, Red Onions, Cucumbers, Feta Cheese, Greek Dressing

Grilled Chicken Cheesesteak Wrap

$9.75

Grilled Chicken, Onions, Green Peppers & American Cheese

Create-Your-Own Wrap

$9.75

Hamburgers

Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Pickles

Hamburger

$9.50

Cheeseburger

$10.50

*NEW* BBQ Burger

$10.50

With Provolone & BBQ Sauce

*NEW* Charlie Burger

$11.00

Choice of American, Mozzarella or Provolone, Mushrooms, Peppers & Onions

*NEW* Sicily Burger

$11.50

With American Cheese, Fried Onions, Fried Roasted Red Peppers, Bacon & Vodka Sauce

*NEW* Colt Burger

$11.00

Caramelized Onions, Grilled Green Peppers & Mushrooms Topped with Provolone Cheese

Create-Your-Own Pasta

Spaghetti

$5.75+

Choose Your Pasta, Sauce, and Protein

Linguine

$5.75+

Choose Your Pasta, Sauce, and Protein

Penne

$5.75+

Choose Your Pasta, Sauce, and Protein

Angel Hair

$5.75+

Choose Your Pasta, Sauce, and Protein

Rigatoni

$5.75+

Choose Your Pasta, Sauce, and Protein

Penne Alla Vodka

$10.15+

Whole Wheat Penne

$6.75+

Oven Baked Pasta Dishes

Lasagna

$14.50

Baked Penne

$14.50

Baked Cheese Ravioli

$14.50

Stuffed Shells

$14.50

Manicotti

$14.50

Sandwiches

Vodka Shrimp Sandwich

$11.95

Freshly Fried Shrimp Smothered in Homemade Vodka Sauce with Melted Mozzarella

Vodka Chicken Sandwich

$11.95

Breaded Fried Chicken Smothered in Homemade Vodka Sauce with Melted Mozzarella

Gyro On Pita

$11.95

Gyro Meat, Lettuce, Tomato, Onions & Tzatziki Sauce

Dimitri

$11.95

Grilled Chicken, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions & Tzatziki Sauce

Late Night Hero

$11.95

Chicken Fingers, French Fries, Mozzarella Stix with Marinara & Melted Mozzarella

Kyle Classic

$11.95

Grilled Chicken, Fresh Mozzarella & Roasted Peppers on Garlic Bread

California Hero

$11.95

Breaded Chicken Cutlet with Crispy Bacon, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato & Mayo

Hot Entrees

Chicken Parmigiana

$16.75

Breaded chicken and pasta tossed in marinara sauce and covered with melted cheese.

Meatball Parmigiana

$16.75

Sausage Parmigiana

$16.75

Shrimp Parmigiana

$18.75

Shrimp Francese

$18.75

Shrimp in delicious buttery lemon and white wine sauce.

Shrimp Scampi

$18.75

Large pieces of shrimp smothered in a butter, garlic and wine sauce, served with freshly squeezed lemon juice.

Eggplant Parmigiana

$16.75

Breaded eggplant topped with mozzarella cheese & tomato sauce served with pasta.

Eggplant Rollatini

$16.75

Slices of eggplant, lightly breaded and covered with ricotta and other cheeses and seasonings.

Chicken Francese

$17.75

Chicken breast sautéed with white wine, lemon, and butter.

Chicken Marsala

$17.75

Breaded chicken sauteed with mushrooms in a marsala wine sauce served with your choice of pasta.

Chicken Sorrentino

$18.75

Eggplant, Fresh Tomatoes & Mozzarella Cheese

Chicken Rollatini

$17.75

Stuffed with Spinach, Roasted Peppers & Cheese

Seafood Special

$21.25

(5) Shrimp, Calamari, Clams in a Garlic, Basil & White Wine Sauce  (5) Mussels

Grilled Chicken Entree

$16.75

Over Sautéed Vegetables in Garlic & Oil

Veal Entrees

Sautéed in Garlic, Tomatoes & Lemon White Wine Sauce

Veal Parmigiana

$19.75

Veal Cutlet with Tomato Sauce & Melted Cheese

Veal Marsala

$19.75

Sautéed with Mushrooms in Marsala Wine Sauce

Veal Francese

$19.75

Lightly Battered & Sautéed in Lemon-Butter White Wine Sauce

Veal Scampi

$19.75

Veal Sorrentino

$19.75

Topped with Eggplant, Mozzarella & Mushrooms in a Light Marinara Sauce

Desserts

Tiramisu

$6.00

A delicious coffee-flavored Italian dessert. Ladyfingers dipped in coffee, layered with a whipped mixture of eggs, sugar & Mascarpone cheese, flavored with cocoa.

Cheesecake

$5.25

Classic cheesecake with a rich, dense, smooth, and creamy consistency.

Chocolate Cake

$5.25

Zeppoles

$3.25

Crispy on the outside, yet light and fluffy on the inside. These mini Italian donut holes will become your new fave.

Extras and Dipping Sauce

Grated Cheese

$0.50

Oregano

$0.25

Garlic Powder

$0.25

Crushed Peppers

$0.25

Vodka Sauce

$7.00

Tomato Sauce

$1.25+

Grilled Chicken

$5.00

BBQ Sauce

$1.25+

Hot Sauce

$1.25+

Italian Dipping Sauce

$0.25

Creamy Italian Dipping Sauce

$0.50

Ranch Dipping Sauce

$0.50

Blue Cheese Dipping Sauce

$0.50

Honey Mustard Dipping Sauce

$0.50

French Dipping Sauce

$0.50

Caesar Dipping Sauce

$0.50

Shrimp

$1.25

Apps

Mozzarella Sticks Catering

$45.00+

Chicken Tenders Catering

$50.00+

Buffalo Wings Catering

$40.00+

Meatballs Catering

$45.00+

Calamari Catering

$55.00+

Sautéed Vegetables Catering

$45.00+

French Fries Catering

$25.00+

Cheesesteak Egg Rolls

$40.00+

Garlic Bread Catering

$25.00+

Mussels Catering

$50.00+

Cheese Ravioli Catering

$40.00+

Platters

Sandwich Platter

$65.00+

Wrap Platter

$65.00+

Fresh Mozz, Tomato, Roasted Red Peppers

$50.00+

Pinwheels

$45.00+

Stromboli Platter

$45.00+

Pasta

Baked Ziti Catering

$45.00+

Lasagna Catering

$50.00+

Penne Alla Vodka Catering

$50.00+

Penne Alla Vodka Catering w/ Chicken

$60.00+

Ziti, Broccoli, Chicken Catering

$60.00+

Pasta Alfredo

$45.00+

Dinners

Chicken Parmigiana Catering

$50.00+

Eggplant Parmigiana Catering

$50.00+

Shrimp Parmigiana Catering

$70.00+

Chicken Marsala Catering

$55.00+

Chicken Francese Catering

$55.00+

Chicken Sorrentino Catering

$60.00+

Chicken Rollatini Catering

$60.00+

Eggplant Rollatini Catering

$45.00+

Sausage and Peppers Catering

$50.00+

Rice Medley Catering

$45.00+

Roasted Chicken w/ Potatoes Catering

$50.00+

Shrimp Scampi

$70.00+

Shrimp Francese

$70.00+

Shrimp Cocktail

$60.00+

Salads

Tossed Salad Catering

$40.00+

Caesar Salad Catering

$40.00+

Grilled Chicken Salad

$50.00+

Tuscan Salad

$40.00+

Greek Salad

$40.00+

House Specialty Salad

$40.00+

Chef Salad

$50.00+

Boxed Lunches

Each box includes your choice of wrap, side salad, and soda

Sandwich Box Lunch

$15.00

Each box includes your choice of sandwich, side salad, and soda.

Wrap Boxed Lunch

$15.00

Hot Buffets

Hot Buffet for 12 People

$310.00

Includes half trays of sausage, peppers & onions, chicken Francese (breaded chicken breasts in a white wine & lemon sauce), eggplant Parmigiana, penne pasta (w/ vodka sauce), salad (w/ dressing), and bread. Consider adding drinks and desserts.

Hot Buffet for 18 People

$420.00

Includes a full tray of penne pasta (w/ vodka sauce) & bread, half trays of chicken Francese (breaded chicken breasts in a white wine & lemon sauce), eggplant Parmigiana, antipasto salad, meatballs, and salad (w/ dressing). Consider adding drinks and desserts.

Hot Buffet for 25 People

$530.00

Includes full trays of chicken Francese (breaded chicken breasts in a white wine & lemon sauce), veal marsala (w/ Marsala wine & mushroom sauce), penne pasta (w/ vodka sauce), antipasto salad, salad (w/ dressing), and bread. Consider adding drinks and desserts.

Hot Buffet for 35 People

$690.00

Includes your choice of appetizer, two full trays of penne pasta (w/ vodka sauce), full trays of chicken Francese (breaded chicken breasts in a white wine & lemon sauce), veal marsala (w/ Marsala wine & mushroom sauce), antipasto salad, salad (w/ dressing), and bread. Consider adding drinks and desserts.

Hot Buffet for 50 People

$840.00

Includes your choice of appetizer, three full trays of penne pasta (w/ vodka sauce), and full trays of chicken Francese (breaded chicken breasts in a white wine & lemon sauce), veal marsala (w/ Marsala wine & mushroom sauce), shrimp Parmigiana, antipasto salad, salad (w/ dressing), and bread. Consider adding drinks and desserts.

Hot Buffet for 60 People

$1,030.00

Includes your choice of appetizer, two full trays of penne pasta (w/ vodka sauce) & chicken Francese (breaded chicken breasts in a white wine & lemon sauce), full trays of veal marsala (w/ Marsala wine & mushroom sauce), shrimp Parmigiana, eggplant Parmigiana, antipasto salad, salad (w/ dressing), and bread. Consider adding drinks and desserts.

Hot Buffet for 75 People

$1,210.00

Includes your choice of appetizer, three full trays of penne pasta (w/ vodka sauce), two full trays of chicken Francese (breaded chicken breasts in a white wine & lemon sauce), veal marsala (w/ Marsala wine & mushroom sauce), salad (w/ dressing) & bread, full trays of eggplant Parmigiana, and antipasto salad. Consider adding drinks and desserts.

Hot Buffet for 85 People

$1,419.00

Includes three full trays of penne pasta (w/ vodka sauce), two full trays of chicken Francese (breaded chicken breasts in a white wine & lemon sauce), veal marsala (w/ Marsala wine & mushroom sauce), eggplant Parmigiana, salad (w/ dressing) & bread, full trays of sausage, peppers & onions, meatballs, shrimp Parmigiana, and antipasto salad. Consider adding drinks and desserts.

Hot Buffet for 100 People

$1,633.00

Includes four full trays of penne pasta (w/ vodka sauce), three full trays of chicken Francese (breaded chicken breasts in a white wine & lemon sauce), two full trays of veal marsala (w/ Marsala wine & mushroom sauce), eggplant Parmigiana, antipasto salad, salad (w/ dressing) & bread, full trays of shrimp Parmigiana, sausage, peppers & onions, and meatballs. Consider adding drinks and desserts.

Hot Buffet for 120 People

$1,864.00

Includes four full trays of penne pasta (w/ vodka sauce), chicken Francese (breaded chicken breasts in a white wine & lemon sauce), two full trays of veal marsala (w/ Marsala wine & mushroom sauce), sausage, peppers & onions, eggplant Parmigiana, antipasto salad, salad (w/ dressing) & bread, full trays of shrimp Parmigiana, and meatballs. Consider adding drinks and desserts.

Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markRestroom
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markContactless Delivery
check markCryptocurrency
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

17 Outwater Ln, Garfield, NJ 07026

Directions

