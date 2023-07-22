Food

Appetizers

Garlic Cheesy Bites

$7.49

Onion Rings

$8.99

Cheese Sticks

$7.99

Cheese Bread

$6.99

Bread Sticks

$5.99

Bruschetta Bread

$5.99

Fried Mushrooms

$7.99

Family Fry

$6.50

Side Fries

$3.50

Burgers and Melts

D's Burger

$6.39

Lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles, mustard, mayo, and ketchup

D's Cheeseburger

$6.89

D's Bacon Cheeseburger

$9.29

D's Ultimate Burger

$8.99

Grilled onions, mushrooms, Cheddar cheese, crispy bacon, and our Cattlemen's gold sauce

Big D Melt

$7.99

Grilled onions, crispy bacon, and mozzarella cheese

Big D' Steak Melt

$8.99

Grilled onions, crispy bacon, and mozzarella cheese

Country Fried Steak

$8.49

Lettuce, tomato, and mayo

Grilled Chicken

$6.99

Fried Chicken

$6.99

Double Bacon Cheeseburger

$11.29

Bacon, cheese, lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles, mustard, mayo, and ketchup

Double Cheeseburger

$9.89

Double Bacon Burger

$10.29

Jumbo Country Steak

$9.99

Wings

10 Pieces

$10.99

15 Pieces

$14.99

20 Pieces

$18.99

30 Pieces

$28.49

50 Pieces

$47.99

Chicken Tender Basket

$9.49

Subs

Philly Cheesesteak

$8.19

Thinly sliced seasoned steak, grilled onions, green peppers, and mozzarella cheese with mayo

Chicken Philly

$8.19

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$7.99

Fried chicken tenders, bacon, mozzarella cheese with lettuce, tomato, and ranch dressing

Hot Ham and Cheese

$7.69

Deli ham, melted mozzarella cheese with mayo, mustard, lettuce, and tomato

Club

$8.19

Deli ham and turkey, mozzarella cheese, and bacon with mayo, mustard, lettuce, and tomato

Italian

$8.19

Salami, pepperoni, ham, green peppers, onions, banana peppers, mozzarella cheese, and Italian dressing

Meatball Sub

$7.69

Italian seasoned meatballs, pizza sauce, and mozzarella cheese

Chicken Parm

$7.59

Hot Turkey Sub

$7.69

Buffalo Chicken

$7.69

Pasta

Alfredo

$11.49

Chicken Alfredo

$14.49

Alfredo Supreme

$17.99

Lasagna

$13.49

Spaghetti

$9.99

Spaghetti with Meatballs

$11.39

Pizza by Design

Large Cheese

$10.39

Medium Cheese

$8.49

Small Cheese

$6.89

X Small Cheese

$5.39

Specialty Pizzas

Large Supreme

$18.99

Pepperoni, beef, Italian sausage, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, and black olives

Medium Supreme

$15.30

Pepperoni, beef, Italian sausage, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, and black olives

Small Supreme

$11.99

Pepperoni, beef, Italian sausage, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, and black olives

X Small Supreme

$9.29

Pepperoni, beef, Italian sausage, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, and black olives

Large Meat Amore

$17.25

Pepperoni, bacon, Italian sausage, beef, and ham

Medium Meat Amore

$14.97

Pepperoni, bacon, Italian sausage, beef, and ham

Small Meat Amore

$11.49

Pepperoni, bacon, Italian sausage, beef, and ham

X Small Meat Amore

$8.24

Pepperoni, bacon, Italian sausage, beef, and ham

Large Philly Cheesesteak

$17.89

Thinly sliced seasoned steak, grilled onions, green peppers, and mushrooms

Medium Philly Cheesesteak

$15.55

Thinly sliced seasoned steak, grilled onions, green peppers, and mushrooms

Small Philly Cheesesteak

$13.99

Thinly sliced seasoned steak, grilled onions, green peppers, and mushrooms

Large Aloha

$13.39

Pineapple and ham

Medium Aloha

$9.99

Pineapple and ham

Small Aloha

$7.95

Pineapple and ham

X Small Aloha

$6.29

Pineapple and ham

Large Buffalo Chicken Bacon Ranch

$14.99

Buffalo sauce, grilled chicken, and bacon drizzled in ranch dressing

Medium Buffalo Chicken Bacon Ranch

$12.49

Buffalo sauce, grilled chicken, and bacon drizzled in ranch dressing

Small Buffalo Chicken Bacon Ranch

$9.69

Buffalo sauce, grilled chicken, and bacon drizzled in ranch dressing

X Small Buffalo Chicken Bacon Ranch

$7.49

Buffalo sauce, grilled chicken, and bacon drizzled in ranch dressing

Large Veggie Amore

$16.69

Black olives, green olives, mushrooms, green peppers, red peppers, jalapeños, banana peppers, and tomatoes

Medium Veggie Amore

$13.99

Black olives, green olives, mushrooms, green peppers, red peppers, jalapeños, banana peppers, and tomatoes

Small Veggie Amore

$10.99

Black olives, green olives, mushrooms, green peppers, red peppers, jalapeños, banana peppers, and tomatoes

X Small Veggie Amore

$7.59

Black olives, green olives, mushrooms, green peppers, red peppers, jalapeños, banana peppers, and tomatoes

Large Everything But

$23.29

Medium Everything But

$19.39

Small Everything But

$14.39

Large Piggin Out

$16.49

Medium Piggin Out

$13.40

Small Piggin Out

$9.99

X Small Piggin Out

$7.69

Salads

Large Garden

$8.99

Lettuce, diced tomatoes, onions, green peppers, green olives, black olives, banana peppers, and mozzarella cheese

Small Garden

$5.99

Lettuce, diced tomatoes, onions, green peppers, green olives, black olives, banana peppers, and mozzarella cheese

Large Chef Salad

$10.99

Lettuce, diced tomatoes, onions, green peppers, green olives, black olives, banana peppers, and mozzarella cheese

Small Chef Salad

$7.99

Lettuce, diced tomatoes, onions, green peppers, green olives, black olives, banana peppers, and mozzarella cheese

Side Salad

$3.25

Lettuce, diced tomatoes, croutons, and mozzarella cheese

Dessert

Small Sweet Treat

$3.50

Medium Sweet Treat

$4.50

Large Sweet Treat

$5.50

Modifier

1 Chicken Tender

$2.39

Ex Hamburger Patty

$2.99

2oz Cup Marinara

$0.60

2oz Garlic Butter

$0.60

2oz Ranch

$0.60

2oz Cup of Siracha Ranch

$0.60

2oz Rajun

$0.60

2oz 1000 Island

$0.60

2oz Blue Cheese

$0.60

2oz BBQ Sauce

$0.60

2oz Garlic Parm

$0.60

2oz Honey Mustard

$0.60

2oz Hot

$0.60

2oz Italian

$0.60

20oz Cup of Ranch

$5.75

2oz Teriyaki

$0.60

Drinks

N/A Beverages

Pepsi

$2.25

Pepsi Zero

$2.25

Starry

$2.25

Sunkist Orange Soda

$2.25

Lemonade

$2.25

Dr. Pepper

$2.25

Sweet Tea

$2.25

Unsweet Tea

$2.25

Seltzer Water

$3.00

2 Liters

Pepsi

$3.50

Diet Pepsi

$3.50

Mountain Dew

$3.50

Sunkist

$3.50

Starry

$3.50