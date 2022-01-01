Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza

Becker Pizza Depot Becker

222 Reviews

$

14281 Bank St

Becker, MN 55308

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Cheese Pizza
Depot Dunkers
Depot Deluxe

Pizza

Cheese Pizza

$12.99+

4 Meat

$16.99+

Bacon Cheeseburger

$14.99+

The Cuban

$15.99+

Depot Deluxe

$16.99+

Dill-Licious

$13.99+

Jalapeno Popper

$15.99+

Macaroni N Cheese

$14.99+

Rodeo Pizza

$15.99+

The Hog

$16.99+

Taco Extravaganza

$16.99+

Veggie Palooza

$15.99+

The Baja

$15.99+

BBQ Chicken

$14.99+

Buffalo Chicken

$14.99+

Buffalo Rancher

$15.99+

Chicken Alfredo

$15.99+

Chicken/Bacon/Ranch

$15.99+

Honey Garlic Chicken

$14.99+

Kickin’ Mac N Cheese

$15.99+

Spicy Chicken Alfredo

$15.99+

Pizza of the Month

MD Pizza of the Month

$13.99

LG Pizza of the Month

$16.99

XL Pizza of the Month

$18.99

Glen Free Pizza Of The Month

$13.99

Breads & More

Garlic Cheese Bread

Garlic Cheese Bread

$6.39

Try our locally baked new cheese bread! You can't go wrong with adding this to your order.

Depot Dunkers

Depot Dunkers

$6.39

Cheesy, Buttery, Garlicy, Yummy!

Bread Sticks (4)

$3.99
Bread Sticks (8)

Bread Sticks (8)

$6.39
Bosco Sticks

Bosco Sticks

$6.39

Four large cheese-filled breadsticks.

Jalapeno Popper Bread

Jalapeno Popper Bread

$7.29

Cream Cheese, Jalapenos, Bacon, and Cheese. Served with our very own Zingy Razz drizzled on top!

Pickle Roll Up Bread

Pickle Roll Up Bread

$7.29

Pickle lovers will love this Cream Cheese based bread. We top it with Canadian Bacon, Mozzarella Cheese, & Pickles.

Spinach Artichoke Bread

Spinach Artichoke Bread

$7.29

Spinach Artichoke Spread with Cheddar Jack Cheese

Calzone

Calzone

$9.99

With two topping, sauce, and cheese you can't go wrong ordering our well-known Calzones!

Pretzel Jalapeno Bites

Pretzel Jalapeno Bites

$6.99

A dozen jalapeno cheese filled Pretzel bites. Served with a side of ranch.

Baked Ravioli

$6.99

Crustless Pizza

$9.99

Wings

8 Wings

8 Wings

$7.99

Pictured: Dry Rub Parmesan Garlic Wings

16 Wings

16 Wings

$14.99

Pictured: Plain Wings

8 Boneless Wings

8 Boneless Wings

$7.29

Pictured: Dunked BBQ wings

16 Boneless Wings

16 Boneless Wings

$13.99

Pictured: Glazed Boneless Zingy Razz wings

Loaded Wings

Loaded Wings

$14.99

This dish is a must try! We pile the boneless wings with our own Queso/Alfredo blend and top it with Bacon & Cheddar Jack Cheese.

Salads & Wraps

Chicken Bacon Ranch Salad

Chicken Bacon Ranch Salad

$8.99

Crisp Bacon and Grilled Chicken on a bed of Lettuce. Top that with Cheese, Tomatoes, & a side of Ranch to make a salad you will want time and time again.

Depot Chef Salad

Depot Chef Salad

$8.99

An original chef salad with a twist! Lettuce, cheese, ham, fresh mushrooms, tomatoes, black olives, croutons, and red onion.

Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

$6.99

Side Salad

$4.29

Dessert

Apple Dessert Pizza

Apple Dessert Pizza

$15.99+

Cherry Dessert Pizza

$15.99+
8” Brownie Delight Pizza

8” Brownie Delight Pizza

$7.99

This picture says it all and so much more!

8” Chocolate Chip Cookie Pizza

8” Chocolate Chip Cookie Pizza

$7.99
Cinnamon Bites

Cinnamon Bites

$7.99

These Depot styled cinnamon bites are a new and improved version of our old cinnamon sticks.

Ice Cream

Pint of Ice Cream

$5.99

Pasta

We have improved our way of cooking and serving our pasta. If you haven't tried it lately, we suggest you do! *Note: No longer served with a breadstick on the side, but you can order a 4pk of breadsticks if you like.

Alfredo Pasta

$7.99
Chicken Alfredo Pasta

Chicken Alfredo Pasta

$9.29

Penne noodles with chicken, alfredo, & cheese makes this a classic pasta.

Kickin’ Mac n Cheese Pasta

Kickin’ Mac n Cheese Pasta

$10.29

Mac & Cheese with a twist! We add our buffalo rancher sauce with chicken, bacon, and cheese.

Mac N Cheese Pasta

Mac N Cheese Pasta

$7.99

Our yummy cheese sauce is sure to be a hit with this classic dish.

Mac N Cheese w/Bacon Pasta

Mac N Cheese w/Bacon Pasta

$9.29
Pizza Pasta

Pizza Pasta

$9.29

Pick one meat for the pasta and enjoy a cheesy pasta!

Sandwiches

BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich

$7.99

Chipotle Chicken

$7.99

Cuban Sandwich

$7.99

The Mafia

$9.99

Side Sauces

Marinara

$0.99

Garlic Butter

$0.99

Ranch

$0.99

Bleu Cheese

$0.99

BBQ Sauce

$0.99

Bourbon

$0.99

Buffalo Rancher

$0.99

Depot Hot Sauce

$0.99

Honey Garlic

$0.99

Mustard

$0.99

Sweet Chili

$0.99

Zingy Razz

$0.99

20oz

20 Oz Pepsi

$1.99

20 Oz Diet Pepsi

$1.99

20 Oz. Cherry Pepsi

$1.99

20 Oz Dr. Pepper

$1.99

20 Oz. Sierra Mist

$1.89

20 Oz Diet Mountain Dew

$1.99

20 Oz Mountain Dew

$1.99

20 Oz Orange Crush

$1.99

Vita Ice Black raspberry

$1.99

Bubbl'r Pitaya Berry Nect'r

$1.99

Bubbl'r Pomegranate Acai Refresh'r

$1.99

Bubbl'r Twisted Elix'r

$1.99

Bubbl'r Cherry Guava Blend'r

$1.99

Bubbl'r Blood Orange Mango Ming'r

$1.99

Bubbl'r Passion Fruit Wond'r

$1.99

Bubbl'r Lemon Lime Twist'r

$1.99

Bubbl'r Triple Berry Breez'r

Bubbl'r Tropical Dreamer

$1.99

Rockstar- Fruit Punch

$2.49

Rockstar- Silver

$2.49

Blue Gatorade

$1.99

Bottled Water

$1.99

Lemon Tea

$1.99

RaspberryTea

$1.99

2Ltr

2 Ltr Pepsi

$2.99

2 Ltr Diet Pepsi

$2.99

2 Ltr Mt. Dew

$2.99

2 Ltr Diet Mt. Dew

$2.99

2 Ltr Dr. Pepper

$2.99

2 Ltr Root Beer

$2.99

2 Ltr Orange Crush

$2.99

2 Ltr Sierra Mist

$2.99

2 Ltr Dole Lemonade

$2.99

2 Ltr Strawberry Crush

$2.99
Attributes and Amenities
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

14281 Bank St, Becker, MN 55308

Directions

Gallery
Pizza Depot image
Pizza Depot image

Similar restaurants in your area

Pizza Central
orange star4.3 • 158
110 central Ave S Milaca, MN 56353
View restaurantnext
Carbone's Pizzeria - Long Lake, MN
orange starNo Reviews
2069 West Wayzata Blvd Long Lake, MN 55356
View restaurantnext
Josefina
orange star4.5 • 1,706
739 Lake St E. Wayzata, MN 55391
View restaurantnext
Pizza Karma - Maple Grove
orange star4.4 • 470
11611, Fountains Dr. Maple Grove, MN 55369
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants
Map
More near Becker
Albertville
review star
Avg 4 (2 restaurants)
Elk River
review star
No reviews yet
Saint Joseph
review star
No reviews yet
Anoka
review star
Avg 4.7 (13 restaurants)
Andover
review star
Avg 4 (7 restaurants)
Osseo
review star
Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)
Wayzata
review star
Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)
Excelsior
review star
Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Minnetonka
review star
Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston