Pizza Depot Saint Cloud

2848 2nd St.

Suite 105

Saint Cloud, MN 56301

Order Again

Popular Items

Cheese Pizza (Build your own)
Garlic Cheese Bread
Personal Pan Pizza

Pizza

Personal Pan Pizza

$5.99

Cauliflower Crust (Gluten Free Pizza)

$12.99

Cheese Pizza (Build your own)

$12.99+

Depot Deluxe

$16.99+

4 Meat

$16.99+

Bacon Cheeseburger

$14.99+

Cuban

$15.99+

Dill-Licious

$14.99+

Herbivore

$16.99+

Jalapeno Popper

$15.99+Out of stock

Macaroni N Cheese

$14.99+

Northwoods Delite

$16.99+

Philly Steak

$16.99+

Rodeo Pizza

$15.99+Out of stock

The Hog

$16.99+

Steak Kabob

$16.99+

Taco Extravaganza

$16.99+

Veggie Palooza

$15.99+

BBQ Chicken

$14.99+

Buffalo Chicken

$14.99+

Buffalo Rancher

$15.99+

Chicken Alfredo

$15.99+

Chicken/Bacon/Ranch

$15.99+

Honey Garlic Chicken

$14.99+

Kickin’ Mac N Cheese

$15.99+

Spicy Chicken Alfredo

$15.99+

Pizza of the Month (Jan- The Baja)

MD Pizza of the Month

$11.99

LG Pizza of the Month

$14.99

XL Pizza of the Month

$16.99

Breads & More

Garlic Cheese Bread

Garlic Cheese Bread

$6.39

Try our locally baked new cheese bread! You can't go wrong with adding this to your order.

Depot Dunkers

$6.39

Bread Sticks (4)

$3.99

Bread Sticks (8)

$6.39

Bosco Sticks

$6.39

Jalapeno Popper Bread

$7.29

Pickle Roll Up

$7.29

Spinach Artichoke Bread

$7.29

Pretzel Jalapeno Bites

$6.99

Calzone

$9.99

Crustless Pizza

$9.99

Wings

8 Wings

$7.99

16 Wings

$14.99

8 Boneless Wings

$7.29

16 Boneless Wings

$13.99

Salads & Wraps

Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

$6.99

Bacon Cheeseburger Wrap

$6.99

Inside the wrap we added a lettuce mix with steak chunks, bacon, red onion, tomatoes, and cheese. Side of Ranch included.

BLT Wrap

$6.99

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$6.99

Herbivore Wrap

$6.99

Vegetarian Wrap Option! Red Onion, Mushroom, Colored Peppers, Carrots, and Mozzarella Cheese

Zesty Chicken Wrap

$6.99
Bacon Cheeseburger Salad

Bacon Cheeseburger Salad

$8.99

We have made a Keto friendly substitution to a Bacon Cheeseburger! On top of the Lettuce mix we pile it with steak chunks, bacon, red onion, tomatoes, and cheese.

Buffalo Chicken Salad

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$8.99

Grilled chicken tossed in our signature Depot hot sauce with banana peppers, tomato, and cheese.

Chicken Bacon Ranch Salad

Chicken Bacon Ranch Salad

$8.99

Crisp Bacon and Grilled Chicken on a bed of Lettuce. Top that with Cheese, Tomatoes, & a side of Ranch to make a salad you will want time and time again.

Depot Chef Salad

Depot Chef Salad

$8.99

An original chef salad with a twist! Lettuce, cheese, ham, fresh mushrooms, tomatoes, black olives, croutons, and red onion.

Herbivore Salad

$8.99

Taco Salad

$8.99
Zesty Chicken Salad

Zesty Chicken Salad

$8.99

This salad is made just like our Chicken Bacon Ranch Salad, but with a bit of ZEST! We added sweet chili sauce.

Side Salad

$4.29

Dessert

Apple Dessert Pizza

$10.99+

Cherry Dessert Pizza

$10.99+
Cinnamon Bites

Cinnamon Bites

$7.99

These Depot styled cinnamon bites are a new and improved version of our old cinnamon sticks.

8” Chocolate Chip Cookie Pizza

$7.99

8” Brownie Delight Pizza

$7.99

Brownie Smore- Pint of Ice Cream

$5.99

Mint Chocolate Chip- Pint of Ice Cream

$5.99

Vanilla- Pint of Ice Cream

$5.99

Pasta

We have improved our way of cooking and serving our pasta. If you haven't tried it lately, we suggest you do! *Note: No longer served with a breadstick on the side, but you can order a 4pk of breadsticks if you like.

Alfredo Pasta

$7.99

Alfredo Pasta w/Chicken

$9.29

Kickin Mac n Cheese Pasta

$10.29

Mac N Cheese Pasta

$7.99

Mac N Cheese w/Bacon Pasta

$9.29

Pizza Pasta

$9.29

Sandwiches

BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich

$7.99

BLT Sandwich

$7.99

Chipotle Chicken

$7.99

Cuban Sandwich

$7.99

* Philly Steak Sandwich

$9.99

Side Sauces

Marinara

$0.99

Garlic Butter

$0.99

Ranch

$0.99

Blue Cheese

$0.99

BBQ Sauce

$0.99

Bourbon

$0.99

Buffalo Rancher

$0.99

Depot Hot Sauce

$0.99

Honey Garlic

$0.99

Cuban Sauce

$0.99

Sweet Chili

$0.99

Zingy Razz

$0.99

Extras

Parmesan Packet

Red Pepper Packet

Forks

Plates

Napkins

Cups

20oz

20 Oz Pepsi

$1.99

20 Oz Diet Pepsi

$1.99

20 Oz Dr. Pepper

$1.99

20 Oz Mountain Dew

$1.99

20 Oz Water

$1.99

20 Oz Blue Gatorade

$1.99

Bubble Pitaya Berry

$1.99

Bubblr Lemon Lime

$1.99

Bubblr Twisted Elixr

$1.99

Bubblr Cherry Guava

$1.99

Bubblr Trible Berry Breez'r

$1.99

2L

2Ltr Pepsi

$2.99

2Ltr Dr. Pepper

$2.99

2Ltr Mountain Dew

$2.99

2Ltr Crush Orange

$2.99

2Ltr Rootbeer

$2.99

2Ltr Sierra Mist

$2.99Out of stock

LG 1-Topping w/ Breadsticks

LG 1-Topping w/ Breadsticks

$17.99

2 Calzone Special

2 Calzone Special

$14.99

Family Pack

Family Special LG 1-Topping

$25.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2848 2nd St., Suite 105, Saint Cloud, MN 56301

Directions

