Pizza Domenica Lakeview





117 Harrison Ave

New Orleans, LA 70124















Order Again

Popular Items

Pepperoni Pizze
Margherita Pizze
Garlic Knots

Pizza

Calabrese Pizze



$20.00

spicy salami, olives, capers, oregano, tomato sauce, mozzarella

Cheese Pizze



$14.00
Ham & Ricotta Pizze



$20.00

apples, honey, basil

Margherita Pizze



$17.00

basil, tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella

Meatball Pizze



$21.00

banana peppers, red onions, ricotta, arrabbiata sauce

Mushroom Pizze



$20.00

aged provolone, caramelized onion, egg, tomato sauce

Pepperoni Pizze



$19.00
Pesto Pizze



$18.00

mozzarella, red onion, cherry tomatoes

Prosciutto Pizze



$24.00

basil, tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, arugula & prosciutto

Smoked Pork Pizze



$21.00

mozzarella, anaheim peppers, red onion, salsa verde

Spinach Pizze



$18.00

provolone, garlic fonduta, chili flakes

Tutto Carne Pizze



$23.00

fennel sausage, salami, bacon, tomato sauce, mozzarella

Vegan Pizze

$16.00

marinara & garlic

White Pizze



$18.00

ricotta, mozzarella, roasted garlic, oregano, basil

Starters

Baked Ziti



$19.00

bolognese & mozzarella

Burrata Caprese



$14.00

basil pesto, cherry tomatoes, aged balsamic

Garlic Breadsticks

$13.00

arrabbiata sauce

Garlic Knots



$13.00

aged provolone fonduta

Meatballs

$13.00

polenta & arrabbiata sauce

Smoked Chicken Wings



$14.00

Calabrian chili glaze with a choice of dipping sauce

Wood-Roasted Cauliflower



$19.00

whipped feta & sea salt

Salads

Arugula Salad

$14.00

fall squash, toasted pumpkin seeds, goat cheese, aged balsalmic

Caesar Salad



$14.00

gem lettuce, parmesan, crostini

Italian Chop Salad



$17.00

peppadew vinaigrette, kale & little gem, tomato, gorgonzola, olives, salami, red onion

Sides

Side Arrabbiata

$2.00

Side Blue Cheese

$2.00

Side Bread

$3.00

Side Cheese Crostini

$4.00

Side Fonduta

$3.00

Side Marinara

$2.00

Side Ranch

$2.00

Side Salsa Verde

$2.00

Side Whipped Feta

$4.00

Trio of Dipping Sauces

$6.00

Dessert

Banana Nutella Stromboli



$17.00

banana nutella stromboli for 2

Lemon Pound Cake

$6.00 Out of stock

whipped mascarpone

Pumpkin Spice Cinnamon Knots



$13.00

Beverage

Coke



$2.50
Diet Coke



$2.50
Sprite



$2.50
Dr.Pepper



$2.50 Out of stock
Barq's Root Beer



$3.00 Out of stock

Bottle Still

$3.00
All hours
Sunday 4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday 4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday 4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday 4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday 4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday 4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday 4:00 am - 3:59 am
Pizza Domenica serves wood-fired pizza alongside a selection of antipasti, salad, desserts and craft drinks.

117 Harrison Ave, New Orleans, LA 70124

