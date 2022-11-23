Pizza Domenica Lakeview
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Pizza Domenica serves wood-fired pizza alongside a selection of antipasti, salad, desserts and craft drinks.
Location
117 Harrison Ave, New Orleans, LA 70124
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
New Orleans Hamburger and Seafood Company
3.8 • 145
817 Veterans Memorial Blvd Metairie, LA 70005
View restaurant