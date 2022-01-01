Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza

Pizza Fest Apizzeria

539 Reviews

$$

2207 Cypress St

West Monroe, LA 71291

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Medium (14") Pizza
Classic Pepperoni
The Everything

Specialty Pies

Abeetz

Abeetz

$13.50+

The Abeetz is a new haven style crust , plain cheese pizza. Made with mozzarella, our pizza sauce

Alfredo Pie

$14.25+

Simply a creamy alfredo sauce and mozzarella cheese on our hand tossed made fresh daily dough. Deeelicious!

Angry Meatball Pizza

Angry Meatball Pizza

$18.00+

Pizza Fest pizza sauce, meatballs, ricotta, mozzarella on our made fresh daily dough. Finished with a swirl of sweet/hot chili sauce

Bacon Cheddar Cheeseburger

$9.75+

Hamburger, smoky bacon, yellow onion, on our pizza sauce, with mozzarella and cheddar cheese.

Broccoli Pie

Broccoli Pie

$11.75+

Finely diced broccoli, mozzarella, and cheddar on alfredo sauce on a New Haven style crust

Cheese Fest

Cheese Fest

$9.75+

A 5 cheese pizza for the serious cheesiest experience, There's white american, provolone, mozzarella, asiago and cheddar, all on our made fresh daily dough and pizza fest pizza sauce

Chicken Alfredo

$14.25+

Juicy grilled chicken on creamy alfredo finished with mozzarella

Chicken Bacon Ranch

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$15.25+

Grilled Chicken Breast, smoky bacon, provolone, and red bell pepper on our ranch sauce

Classic Pepperoni

Classic Pepperoni

$6.25+

A classic pepperoni pizza on our made fresh daily dough, with Pizza Fest pizza sauce and mozzarella cheese

Cowboy BBQ Chicken

Cowboy BBQ Chicken

$9.75+

A BBQ Chicken pizza with BBQ sauce, grilled chicken, smoky bacon, purple onions, mozzarella, and cheddar cheese.

Crowd Pleaser

Crowd Pleaser

$7.50

Start with Brooklyn dough, add lite mozzarella and lite pepperoni, all on our pizza sauce

Crutatta

Crutatta

$12.50

A delicious and satisfying Keto friendly meal. With mozzarella, asiago, and parmesan cheese. Topped with Grilled chicken and smoky bacon.

Detroit Style Pan

Detroit Style Pan

$16.49

A thick, fluffy, rectangular dough with caramalized edges in the Detroit style of pizza making

Fajita Chicken

Fajita Chicken

$9.75+

Warning. Very spicy! Built on our made fresh daily dough. Salsa, grilled chicken, sweet yellow onions, green bell pepper, red bell pepper, mozzarella, and pepper jack cheese

KMB Pizza Kit

KMB Pizza Kit

$21.50

For the enthusiast to enjoy crafting their own pizza at home! Enough dough, pizza sauce, mozzarella, and pepperoni for two 12" pizzas. Even some helpful instructions are included.

Louisiana Luau

Louisiana Luau

$9.75+

Hand tossed, marinara sauce, smoky bacon, ham, green bell peppers, pineaplle, mozzarella and asiago cheese

MeatFest

$9.75+

A meat lover's dream. Made on our made fresh daily dough, with our fresh pizza sauce, pepperoni, ham, smoky bacon, beef, italian sausage, and mozzarella cheese

Pep Pep Hooray!

Pep Pep Hooray!

$9.75+

A lot of pepperoni. in fact it's a bunch, as in a whole lot! You'll have 2 layers of pepperoni and 3 layers of cheese on our made fresh daily pizza dough and pizza sauce!

Philly Cheese Steak

Philly Cheese Steak

$10.75+

Our rendition of the famous sandwich. Made on our made fresh daily dough, creamy alfredo sauce, white american cheese, provolone, fresh mushrooms, green bell peppers, sweet yellow onions, and tender beef roast. Scrumptuous

Sausage Pie 14" ( 3 sausage)

Sausage Pie 14" ( 3 sausage)

$15.50

You'll enjoy Italian sausage, pork sausage and andouille on this 3 sausage treat. Of course it's built on our made fresh daily pizza dough, with our sauce and mozzarella

Shrimp Alfredo

Shrimp Alfredo

$15.75+

A real delicacy! Start with creamy alfredo sauce, fresh spinach, yellow onion, red bell pepper, shrimp, mozzarella, and parmesan, on our made fresh daily dough.

Shrimp and pepper Cauliflower crust

$13.75

Shrimp and red bell pepper with creamy alfredo on a cauliflower crust

Spinach Alfredo

Spinach Alfredo

$14.25+

Fresh leaf spinach, creamy alfredo sauce with mozzarella cheese. Simple. Delicious! Your choice of crusts...

Square Deal Pie

Square Deal Pie

$13.75+

Square Deal! More pizza for the eatza ! That’s a square deal! Offering 27% more, that’s like a whole other slice! Get yours in cheese or pepperoni, Built on a New Haven style crust so it's extra crispy on the edges and corners

Taco Pizza

Taco Pizza

$14.75+

A unique experience here. Start with our made fresh daily dough, add enchilada sauce, taco meat blend, pepper jack cheese, Then, after cooking let's add lettuce, tomato, Sour cream and cheddar cheese

Take and Bake

The Everything

$10.25+

Pepperoni, Ham, Italian sausage, Mushrooms, Green bell pepper, yellow onions, Green olives, Black olives, mozzarella cheese our pizza sauce on our made fresh daily pizza dough

The Green Thing

$9.75+

Straight from the garden, mushrooms, green bell pepper, red bell pepper, green olives, black olives, yellow onions, tomatoes on our made fresh dough and our pizza sauce

The Kim

$9.75
The Tracy

The Tracy

$9.75+

Pepperoni, black olives, green olives, mozzarella fresh dough and our pizza sauce

Tomato Pie

$10.85+

A hand tossed pizza with a very generous portion of pizza sauce, baked to perfection and then dusted with shredded Parmesan cheese. (Made without Mozzarella)

Tortilla Pepperoni

Tortilla Pepperoni

$3.62

A snack worthy pepperoni on a soft flour tortilla with mozzarella and pizza sauce

Build It Your Way Whole

Personal (8") Pizza

$6.25
Small (12") Pizza

Small (12") Pizza

$11.95

Medium (14") Pizza

$13.85

Large (18") Pizza

$18.99

Big Daddy (28") Pizza (please allow 45 minutes to prepare)

$55.00

Build It Your Way 1/2 & 1/2

Small (12") Pizza

$11.25

Medium (14") Pizza

$13.85

Large (18") Pizza

$18.25

Big Daddy (28") Pizza (please allow 45 minutes to prepare)

$55.00

Breads

Sm Breadstix

Sm Breadstix

$5.85

5 Piece bread sticks, slathered in butter and seasoned with our dry mix

Lg Breadstix

$6.75
Cheesestix

Cheesestix

$8.75
Garlic Knots

Garlic Knots

$5.99
Stuffed Knots

Stuffed Knots

$6.99
Nacho Cheesestix

Nacho Cheesestix

$10.85

Grissini Parmenni

$8.99

Focaccia loaf

$8.50

A solid loaf of focaccia bread which includes 2 dipping sauce cups of your choice. Cut it into breadsticks or simply tear off a chunk and enjoy

16 Pc Parmesan bites

$4.99

32 Pc Parmesan bites

$6.99

Pizza By The Slice

Pepperoni slice Lg

Pepperoni slice Lg

$3.75
Cheese slice Lg

Cheese slice Lg

$3.50
Pepperoni + 20 oz drink Lg

Pepperoni + 20 oz drink Lg

$5.25
Cheese + 20 oz drink Lg

Cheese + 20 oz drink Lg

$5.00

Combo slice Lg

$4.50

Combo slice and 20 oz drink Lg

$6.50

Mega slice pepp

$9.99

Mega slice cheese

$9.75

Mega slice sausage

$9.99

Mega slice combo

$11.00

2 topping slice Lg

$4.25

2 topping slice and 20 Oz Lg

$6.00

Sm pepperoni slice

$1.81

Sm Cheese slice

$1.81

Pasta Bowl

Big Meaty-T

Big Meaty-T

$9.20

Sure to satisfy the meat lover, this bowl has Italian sausage, pepperoni, meatballs, marinara, mozzarella on a bed of penne pasta. Available in disposable or edible bowls

Chicken Alfredo-T

$12.78

Sausage Bowl-T

$9.75

Shrimp Alfredo-T

$15.64

Mac and Cheese-T

$9.50Out of stock

Baked Spaghetti

$7.40

Bread Bowl

Big & Meaty-B

$9.20

Chicken Alfredo-B

$12.78

Sausage Bowl - B

$9.75

Shrimp Alfredo-B

$15.64

Mac & Cheese-B

$9.50

Pizza Bowls

Bacon Cheddar Cheeseburger Bowl

$9.75

CheeseFest Bowl

$9.75

Cowboy BBQ Chicken Bowl

$9.75

Fajita Chicken Bowl

$9.75

Louisiana Luau Bowl

$9.75

MeatFest Bowl

$9.75

Pep Pep Hooray Bowl

$9.75

Philly Cheesesteak Bowl

$10.75

Shrimp Alfredo Bowl

$11.60

The Everything Bowl

$9.75

The Green Thing Bowl

$9.75

The Kim Bowl

$9.75

The Tracy Bowl

$9.75

Desserts

Sm Cinnamon Sticks

Sm Cinnamon Sticks

$4.75
Lg Cinnamon Sticks

Lg Cinnamon Sticks

$7.00
Canella Bites

Canella Bites

$4.99

Chocolate Chip-Lg

$3.75

Sweet Knots

$5.25
Pull Apart Cinnamon Sticks

Pull Apart Cinnamon Sticks

$7.00

Cinnamon Crisps

$3.00

Oven Baked Sandwich

Mango Habanero Chicken Sandwich

Mango Habanero Chicken Sandwich

$10.00

Oven baked on a Hoagie roll, with mango habanero sauce, grilled chicken, cheddar, provolone, pineapple, jalapeno. Includes a bag of Classic Lays chips

Meatball Sandwich

Meatball Sandwich

$9.25

A half dozen succulent meatballs smothered in pizza Fest pizza sauce, The covered with provolone and parmesan cheese, on a hoagie roll. Accompanied by a serving of Lay's classic chips

Chicken Parmesan Sandwich

Chicken Parmesan Sandwich

$9.50

Chicken breast on a bed of marinara, smothered in parmesan and provolone on a fresh hoagie roll, Accompanied by a bag of Lays Classic.

Philly Cheesesteak Sandwich

Philly Cheesesteak Sandwich

$10.00

Slow roasted roast beef, mushrooms, green bell pepper, yellow onions, white american cheese, provolone on a bed of alfredo sauce, on a hoagie roll. Accompanied by a serving of Lay's classic chips

Classic Ham and Cheese Sandwich

Classic Ham and Cheese Sandwich

$9.00

Classic Ham and Cheese with a pile of smoked ham, cheddar (american) cheese, house made honey mustard sauce and an individual size bag of Lays Classic chips

Pepperoni Sandwich

Pepperoni Sandwich

$9.50

A generous helping of pepperoni smothered with provolone, marinara, and parmesan. Includes a bag of Lays classic chips

Salads

Made with fresh Spinach, spring mix, grilled chicken, croutons, garlic bread or focaccia stix, ranch dressing
The Queen's Favorite

The Queen's Favorite

$8.99

Built with Fresh Spinach, Spring mix, Croutons, Grilled chicken. Includes a slab of toasted garlic bread or focaccia syix and ranch dressing

Garden Salad

Garden Salad

$8.99

Iceberg, romaine lettuce, cherry tomatoes, sweet yellow onions, black olives, cheddar cheese, green bell pepper, and a slab of toasted garlic bread or focaccia stix.

The Fat Girl

The Fat Girl

$9.99

All fresh Ice berg, Romaine, Spring mix, whole kernel corn, cucumber, carrot, cherry tomato, cheddar, parmesan cheeses, toasted garlic bread or focaccia stix

Sides/Appetizers

Wings(6)

Wings(6)

$7.95
Wings(10)

Wings(10)

$12.70
Wings(30)

Wings(30)

$39.70
Pepperoni Chips

Pepperoni Chips

$3.96

A tasty Keto treat. Don't let the flavor fool you, these are not BACON, but pepperoni slices cooked the Pizza Fest way

Classic Lays

$1.90

BBQ Dipping Sauce Cup.

$0.75

Buffalo Butter Dipping Sauce Cup

$0.75

Butter Dipping Sauce Cup

$0.75

Cheese Dipping Sauce Cup

$0.75

Chili Dipping Sauce

$0.75

Creamy Alfredo Dipping Sauce Cup

$0.75

Garlic Parm Dipping Sauce Cup

$0.75

Honey Mustard Dipping Sauce Cup

$0.75

Icing Dipping Sauce Cup

$0.75
Marinara Dipping Sauce Cup

Marinara Dipping Sauce Cup

$0.75

Marinara

Queso Dipping Sauce Cup

$1.25

Ranch Dipping Sauce Cup

$0.75

Sour Cream Dipping Sauce Cup

$0.75

Drink Flavor

Coke Zero 20 oz

$2.00

Sprite 20 oz

$2.00

Root Beer 20 oz

$2.00

Water 20 oz

$1.00

Vitamin Water

$2.00

Coke 20 Oz

$2.00

Dr Pepper 20 Oz

$2.00

Diet Coke 20 oz

$2.00

PowerAde

$2.00

Coke 2 Liter

$3.00

Coke Zero 2 Liter

$3.00

Sprite 2 Liter

$3.00

Dr. Pepper 2 Liter

$3.00

Root Beer 2 Liter

$3.00

Del fee

Del Fee

$4.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markContactless Delivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markDrive-Thru
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Thank you for letting us cook for you!!

Website

Location

2207 Cypress St, West Monroe, LA 71291

Directions

Gallery
Pizza Fest Apizzeria image
Pizza Fest Apizzeria image
Pizza Fest Apizzeria image
Pizza Fest Apizzeria image

Similar restaurants in your area

Twisted Cypress
orange starNo Reviews
5404 cypress st WEST MONROE, LA 71207
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in West Monroe

Flying Heart Brewing - West Monroe
orange star4.8 • 50
204 Commerce West Monroe, LA 71291
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near West Monroe
Monroe
review star
Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)
Ruston
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Alexandria
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Bossier City
review star
Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)
Shreveport
review star
Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)
Clinton
review star
Avg 4.9 (5 restaurants)
Flowood
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
Jackson
review star
Avg 4.5 (44 restaurants)
Ridgeland
review star
Avg 4.3 (22 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston