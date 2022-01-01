- Home
Pizza Fest Apizzeria
539 Reviews
$$
2207 Cypress St
West Monroe, LA 71291
Popular Items
Specialty Pies
Abeetz
The Abeetz is a new haven style crust , plain cheese pizza. Made with mozzarella, our pizza sauce
Alfredo Pie
Simply a creamy alfredo sauce and mozzarella cheese on our hand tossed made fresh daily dough. Deeelicious!
Angry Meatball Pizza
Pizza Fest pizza sauce, meatballs, ricotta, mozzarella on our made fresh daily dough. Finished with a swirl of sweet/hot chili sauce
Bacon Cheddar Cheeseburger
Hamburger, smoky bacon, yellow onion, on our pizza sauce, with mozzarella and cheddar cheese.
Broccoli Pie
Finely diced broccoli, mozzarella, and cheddar on alfredo sauce on a New Haven style crust
Cheese Fest
A 5 cheese pizza for the serious cheesiest experience, There's white american, provolone, mozzarella, asiago and cheddar, all on our made fresh daily dough and pizza fest pizza sauce
Chicken Alfredo
Juicy grilled chicken on creamy alfredo finished with mozzarella
Chicken Bacon Ranch
Grilled Chicken Breast, smoky bacon, provolone, and red bell pepper on our ranch sauce
Classic Pepperoni
A classic pepperoni pizza on our made fresh daily dough, with Pizza Fest pizza sauce and mozzarella cheese
Cowboy BBQ Chicken
A BBQ Chicken pizza with BBQ sauce, grilled chicken, smoky bacon, purple onions, mozzarella, and cheddar cheese.
Crowd Pleaser
Start with Brooklyn dough, add lite mozzarella and lite pepperoni, all on our pizza sauce
Crutatta
A delicious and satisfying Keto friendly meal. With mozzarella, asiago, and parmesan cheese. Topped with Grilled chicken and smoky bacon.
Detroit Style Pan
A thick, fluffy, rectangular dough with caramalized edges in the Detroit style of pizza making
Fajita Chicken
Warning. Very spicy! Built on our made fresh daily dough. Salsa, grilled chicken, sweet yellow onions, green bell pepper, red bell pepper, mozzarella, and pepper jack cheese
KMB Pizza Kit
For the enthusiast to enjoy crafting their own pizza at home! Enough dough, pizza sauce, mozzarella, and pepperoni for two 12" pizzas. Even some helpful instructions are included.
Louisiana Luau
Hand tossed, marinara sauce, smoky bacon, ham, green bell peppers, pineaplle, mozzarella and asiago cheese
MeatFest
A meat lover's dream. Made on our made fresh daily dough, with our fresh pizza sauce, pepperoni, ham, smoky bacon, beef, italian sausage, and mozzarella cheese
Pep Pep Hooray!
A lot of pepperoni. in fact it's a bunch, as in a whole lot! You'll have 2 layers of pepperoni and 3 layers of cheese on our made fresh daily pizza dough and pizza sauce!
Philly Cheese Steak
Our rendition of the famous sandwich. Made on our made fresh daily dough, creamy alfredo sauce, white american cheese, provolone, fresh mushrooms, green bell peppers, sweet yellow onions, and tender beef roast. Scrumptuous
Sausage Pie 14" ( 3 sausage)
You'll enjoy Italian sausage, pork sausage and andouille on this 3 sausage treat. Of course it's built on our made fresh daily pizza dough, with our sauce and mozzarella
Shrimp Alfredo
A real delicacy! Start with creamy alfredo sauce, fresh spinach, yellow onion, red bell pepper, shrimp, mozzarella, and parmesan, on our made fresh daily dough.
Shrimp and pepper Cauliflower crust
Shrimp and red bell pepper with creamy alfredo on a cauliflower crust
Spinach Alfredo
Fresh leaf spinach, creamy alfredo sauce with mozzarella cheese. Simple. Delicious! Your choice of crusts...
Square Deal Pie
Square Deal! More pizza for the eatza ! That’s a square deal! Offering 27% more, that’s like a whole other slice! Get yours in cheese or pepperoni, Built on a New Haven style crust so it's extra crispy on the edges and corners
Taco Pizza
A unique experience here. Start with our made fresh daily dough, add enchilada sauce, taco meat blend, pepper jack cheese, Then, after cooking let's add lettuce, tomato, Sour cream and cheddar cheese
Take and Bake
The Everything
Pepperoni, Ham, Italian sausage, Mushrooms, Green bell pepper, yellow onions, Green olives, Black olives, mozzarella cheese our pizza sauce on our made fresh daily pizza dough
The Green Thing
Straight from the garden, mushrooms, green bell pepper, red bell pepper, green olives, black olives, yellow onions, tomatoes on our made fresh dough and our pizza sauce
The Kim
The Tracy
Pepperoni, black olives, green olives, mozzarella fresh dough and our pizza sauce
Tomato Pie
A hand tossed pizza with a very generous portion of pizza sauce, baked to perfection and then dusted with shredded Parmesan cheese. (Made without Mozzarella)
Tortilla Pepperoni
A snack worthy pepperoni on a soft flour tortilla with mozzarella and pizza sauce
Build It Your Way Whole
Build It Your Way 1/2 & 1/2
Breads
Sm Breadstix
5 Piece bread sticks, slathered in butter and seasoned with our dry mix
Lg Breadstix
Cheesestix
Garlic Knots
Stuffed Knots
Nacho Cheesestix
Grissini Parmenni
Focaccia loaf
A solid loaf of focaccia bread which includes 2 dipping sauce cups of your choice. Cut it into breadsticks or simply tear off a chunk and enjoy
16 Pc Parmesan bites
32 Pc Parmesan bites
Pizza By The Slice
Pepperoni slice Lg
Cheese slice Lg
Pepperoni + 20 oz drink Lg
Cheese + 20 oz drink Lg
Combo slice Lg
Combo slice and 20 oz drink Lg
Mega slice pepp
Mega slice cheese
Mega slice sausage
Mega slice combo
2 topping slice Lg
2 topping slice and 20 Oz Lg
Sm pepperoni slice
Sm Cheese slice
Pasta Bowl
Big Meaty-T
Sure to satisfy the meat lover, this bowl has Italian sausage, pepperoni, meatballs, marinara, mozzarella on a bed of penne pasta. Available in disposable or edible bowls
Chicken Alfredo-T
Sausage Bowl-T
Shrimp Alfredo-T
Mac and Cheese-T
Baked Spaghetti
Bread Bowl
Pizza Bowls
Bacon Cheddar Cheeseburger Bowl
CheeseFest Bowl
Cowboy BBQ Chicken Bowl
Fajita Chicken Bowl
Louisiana Luau Bowl
MeatFest Bowl
Pep Pep Hooray Bowl
Philly Cheesesteak Bowl
Shrimp Alfredo Bowl
The Everything Bowl
The Green Thing Bowl
The Kim Bowl
The Tracy Bowl
Desserts
Oven Baked Sandwich
Mango Habanero Chicken Sandwich
Oven baked on a Hoagie roll, with mango habanero sauce, grilled chicken, cheddar, provolone, pineapple, jalapeno. Includes a bag of Classic Lays chips
Meatball Sandwich
A half dozen succulent meatballs smothered in pizza Fest pizza sauce, The covered with provolone and parmesan cheese, on a hoagie roll. Accompanied by a serving of Lay's classic chips
Chicken Parmesan Sandwich
Chicken breast on a bed of marinara, smothered in parmesan and provolone on a fresh hoagie roll, Accompanied by a bag of Lays Classic.
Philly Cheesesteak Sandwich
Slow roasted roast beef, mushrooms, green bell pepper, yellow onions, white american cheese, provolone on a bed of alfredo sauce, on a hoagie roll. Accompanied by a serving of Lay's classic chips
Classic Ham and Cheese Sandwich
Classic Ham and Cheese with a pile of smoked ham, cheddar (american) cheese, house made honey mustard sauce and an individual size bag of Lays Classic chips
Pepperoni Sandwich
A generous helping of pepperoni smothered with provolone, marinara, and parmesan. Includes a bag of Lays classic chips
Salads
The Queen's Favorite
Built with Fresh Spinach, Spring mix, Croutons, Grilled chicken. Includes a slab of toasted garlic bread or focaccia syix and ranch dressing
Garden Salad
Iceberg, romaine lettuce, cherry tomatoes, sweet yellow onions, black olives, cheddar cheese, green bell pepper, and a slab of toasted garlic bread or focaccia stix.
The Fat Girl
All fresh Ice berg, Romaine, Spring mix, whole kernel corn, cucumber, carrot, cherry tomato, cheddar, parmesan cheeses, toasted garlic bread or focaccia stix
Sides/Appetizers
Wings(6)
Wings(10)
Wings(30)
Pepperoni Chips
A tasty Keto treat. Don't let the flavor fool you, these are not BACON, but pepperoni slices cooked the Pizza Fest way
Classic Lays
BBQ Dipping Sauce Cup.
Buffalo Butter Dipping Sauce Cup
Butter Dipping Sauce Cup
Cheese Dipping Sauce Cup
Chili Dipping Sauce
Creamy Alfredo Dipping Sauce Cup
Garlic Parm Dipping Sauce Cup
Honey Mustard Dipping Sauce Cup
Icing Dipping Sauce Cup
Marinara Dipping Sauce Cup
Marinara
Queso Dipping Sauce Cup
Ranch Dipping Sauce Cup
Sour Cream Dipping Sauce Cup
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thank you for letting us cook for you!!
2207 Cypress St, West Monroe, LA 71291