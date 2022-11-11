Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Sandwiches
Salad

PIZZA FRIENDLY PIZZA

review star

No reviews yet

1039 North Western Avenue

Chicago, IL 60622

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

BREADSTICKS & RED SAUCE
HANGOVER CAESAR SALAD
BREADSTICKS & CHEESE (VEGAN)

SIDES

HANGOVER CAESAR SALAD

$10.00

LITTLE GEM LETTUCE, WHITE ANCHOVY FILET, CAESAR, CRISPY CROUTONS, AND AGED PARMESAN

THE OTHER SALAD

$10.00

KALE, GRAPES, WHITE BALSAMIC, AND CHÈVRE

BREADSTICKS & CHEESE (VEGAN)

$5.00

BREADSTICKS & RED SAUCE

$5.00

EXTRAS

BURRATA CUP

$4.00Out of stock

RED SAUCE CUP

$2.00

CHEESE CUP (VEGAN)

$3.00
All hours
Sunday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

SICILY, HUH? IT’S THE STYLE OF PIZZA YOU DIDN’T KNOW YOU WERE MISSING. CRUST AS FLUFFY AS IT IS CRUNCHY. SAUCE THAT SLAPS BUT IN THE FRIENDLIEST POSSIBLE WAY.

Website

Location

1039 North Western Avenue, Chicago, IL 60622

Directions

Gallery
PIZZA FRIENDLY PIZZA image
PIZZA FRIENDLY PIZZA image

Similar restaurants in your area

Do-Over Diner
orange starNo Reviews
1024 North Western Ave Chicago, IL 60622
View restaurantnext
Craft Pizza
orange star4.8 • 4,846
1252 North Damen Chicago, IL 60622
View restaurantnext
Piece Out - 1927 West North Ave
orange starNo Reviews
1927 West North Ave Chicago, IL 60622
View restaurantnext
Goddess and Grocer - Bucktown
orange starNo Reviews
1649 N. Damen Ave. Chicago, IL 60647
View restaurantnext
Piece Brewery and Pizzeria
orange starNo Reviews
1927 W. North Ave. Chicago, IL 60622
View restaurantnext
Humboldt Haus
orange star4.8 • 3,106
2956-58 west north ave Chicago, IL 60647
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Chicago

Beatnik West Town - 1604 W Chicago Ave
orange star4.4 • 3,991
1604 W Chicago Ave Chicago, IL 60622
View restaurantnext
Mama Delia & Bordel - 1721 W Division St
orange star4.5 • 1,772
1721 W Division St Chicago, IL 60622
View restaurantnext
Tortello
orange star4.6 • 498
1746 West Division Chicago, IL 60622
View restaurantnext
Whadda Jerk - Wicker Park
orange star4.0 • 38
2015 w Division Chicago, IL 60622
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Chicago
West Town
review star
Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)
Ravenswood
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
DePaul
review star
Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)
Avondale
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
Pilsen
review star
Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)
Roscoe Village
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
West Rogers Park
review star
Avg 4 (9 restaurants)
Andersonville
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
The Loop
review star
Avg 4.2 (82 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston