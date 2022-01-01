Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Italian

Pizza Gallery & Grill

review star

No reviews yet

2250 Town Center Ave

#113

Viera, FL 32940

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

World Famous Garlic Knots
14" Pizza : Build Your Own
8" Pizza : Build Your Own

Abstract Appetizers

World Famous Garlic Knots

World Famous Garlic Knots

$8.00

includes any dipping sauce

Knot-chos

Knot-chos

$12.00

garlic knots, chicken, cheese, corn & jalapeno salsa, avocado ranch

Fried Cheese Curds

Fried Cheese Curds

$10.00

fried cheese curds

Crispy Calamari

Crispy Calamari

$14.00

Lightly battered calamari tossed with fresh herbs, flash fried and served with marinara sauce

Sesame Seared Ahi Tuna

Sesame Seared Ahi Tuna

$15.00

Sesame crusted ahi tuna, seared and served with sprouts, cucumbers, pickled ginger, wasabi and soy sauce

Spinach and Artichoke Dip

Spinach and Artichoke Dip

$11.00

A hot spinach and artichoke dip with herb crusted flatbread. Topped with shaved Parmesan and diced tomatoes

Mediterranean Bruschetta

Mediterranean Bruschetta

$12.00

Our homemade flatbread with a spicy greek tapenade, feta cheese and balsamic drizzle

Fresh Mozzarella and Roasted Tomato

Fresh Mozzarella and Roasted Tomato

$12.00

Fresh mozzarella with a vinaigrette and roasted tomatoes, drizzled with a balsamic reduction over fresh greens (add chicken, eggplant or portabella. Gluten-Free

GF Basil Bread Bites

GF Basil Bread Bites

$14.00

basil pesto with a four cheese blend

Legendary Gallery Wings

$16.00

Premium chicken wings fried or baked, until golden brown in your choice of sauce. Served with bleu cheese or ranch and celery sticks. *20 minute cook time for Baked wings*

GF Avo Bites

$14.00

gf toast points, avocado spread, onion, tomato, fresh lime

Gallery Poutine

$15.00

seasoned fries, shaved beef, cheese curds, spicy giardiniera, queso, brown gravy

Salads

House Salad

House Salad

$8.00+

Fresh mixed greens, vine ripe tomatoes, Bermuda onions, cucumbers, carrots and sprouts.

Classic Caesar Salad

Classic Caesar Salad

$8.00+

Crisp romaine lettuce, tossed in creamy caesar dressing then topped with parmesan cheese and croutons

Greek Salad

Greek Salad

$15.00

A light Mediterranean salad with Kalamata olives, banana peppers, cucumbers, carrots, Bermuda onions, tomatoes, and sprouts topped with feta cheese and our house three cheese Italian dressing.

Spinach Salad

Spinach Salad

$15.00

Tender chicken served on a bed of fresh spinach with dried cranberries, walnuts, Bermuda onions, Gorgonzola cheese and accented with a balsamic dressing.

Panzanella

Panzanella

$12.00

spinach, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, basil and multi-grain croutons, three cheese italian dressing

Chopped BBQ Salad

Chopped BBQ Salad

$15.00

shredded pork, carrots, cucumbers, tomatoes, roasted red pepper and corn, pickled onions, sweet potato croutons, cheddar, charred lime, BBQ ranch dressing

Nashville Hot

$14.00

Surreal Sandwiches

The Incredible Reuben

The Incredible Reuben

$17.00

Thinly sliced and grilled corned beef or turkey topped with Swiss cheese and sauerkraut on thick slices of toasted rye with Thousand Island dressing.

Caprese Panini

Caprese Panini

$14.00

Oven roasted tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, basil, and our house three cheese Italian dressing served on a hot pressed sub roll

Blackened Chicken Spinach Wrap

Blackened Chicken Spinach Wrap

$15.00

A flour wrap filled with baby spinach, bermuda onions, blackened chicken, gorgonzola, dried cranberries and walnuts all tossed in our balsamic vinaigrette.

Meatball Sub

Meatball Sub

$14.00

Our famous meatballs stuffed in a white sub roll smothered in marinara and mozzarella then baked in the oven for ultimate melty deliciousness

Pulled Pork on Brioche

Pulled Pork on Brioche

$17.00

Roasted Pulled Pork, Tangy BBQ Sauce, Pickled and Fried Onions served on a Brioche Bun

Hot Italian Sub

$15.00

ham, pepperoni, salami, lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo, dijon, three cheese italian dressing, white sub roll

Build Your Own Burger

Build Your Own Burger

$17.00

A classic burger done your way, with your choice of cheese topped with lettuce, tomato and onion. (Two add-ons included, each additional +1)

Ferrari Italian Beef

$16.00

thin sliced beef, zesty giardiniera on a toasted hoagie roll, au jus

Flatbreads

great for sharing
B.L.T Flatbread

B.L.T Flatbread

$13.00

bacon, mozzarella, lettuce, tomato, garlic aioli

Gorgonzola & Prosciutto

$14.00

prosciutto, onion, gorgonzola, craisin, balsamic, mixed greens

Southern Rubbed Chicken

$14.00

caramelized onion, bacon, cheddar, bbq

Classic Caprese

$12.00

tomato, fresh mozzarella, basil

Beef Short Rib & Goat Cheese

Beef Short Rib & Goat Cheese

$15.00

onion, mozzarella, brown gravy

Mexican Street Corn Flatbread

$14.00

roasted corn/pepper blend, garlic, tomato, cayenne, cheddar and ghost pepper cheese, charred lime, avocado ranch drizzle

Pesto Spinach Flat

$14.00

baby spinach, garlic, red pepper flakes, mozzarella, parmesan, feta, pesto drizzle

Masterwork Pizzas

8" Pizza : Build Your Own

8" Pizza : Build Your Own

$9.00

Choose your crust, sauce and cheese then get creative with over 50 toppings! All pizzas are default to Original crust, tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese.

14" Pizza : Build Your Own

14" Pizza : Build Your Own

$16.00

Choose your crust, sauce and cheese then get creative with over 50 toppings! All pizzas are default to Original crust, tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese.

Botticelli Hawaiian

Botticelli Hawaiian

$13.00+

original crust, teriyaki sauce, ham, bacon, pineapple, mozzarella

Renoir Chicken Bruschetta

Renoir Chicken Bruschetta

$13.00+

original crust, mediterranean bruschetta, mozzarella, feta, basil, balsamic reduction

Ramos Cuban

Ramos Cuban

$13.00+

original thin crust, dijon remoulade, ham, smoked pork, pickle, mozzarella

Escher Classic White

$11.00+

original crust, ricotta, creamy parmesan, garlic, mozzarella We suggest adding fresh tomatoes*, mushrooms* or spinach*to make this a true masterpiece! (*extra topping charges apply)

Garcia Honey Mustard Chicken

$13.00+

original crust, honey mustard, grilled chicken, bacon, cheddar, mozzarella

Vincenzi Italian Beef

$14.00+

original crust, 1000 Island, ground beef, caramelized onions, mozzarella, swiss

Tiberino Philly Cheese Steak

$14.00+

original crust, white cheddar sauce, braised beef, onion, mushroom, green pepper, side of marinara

Da Vinci Masterpiece

Da Vinci Masterpiece

$14.00+

original crust, tomato sauce, pepperoni, ham, sausage, bacon, onion, green pepper, black olive, mushroom, mozzarella

Vermeer Meat Lover

Vermeer Meat Lover

$14.00+

original crust, pepperoni, sausage, ham, ground chuck, bacon, mozzarella

Warhol Cheese Burger

$14.00+

original crust, ground chuck, onion, tomato, pickle, bacon, mozzarella, cheddar, ketchup, mustard, lettuce

Russell BBQ

$14.00+

cornmeal crust, smoked pork, bacon pickle, fried onion, mozzarella, cheddar

Michelangelo Italian Pie

$13.00+

original crust, tomato sauce, pepperoni, salami, sausage, banana pepper, garlic

Gorman Taco

$14.00+

cornmeal crust, salsa, grilled chicken, onion, peppers, mushroom, cheddar, mozzarella, sour cream

Finster Nashville Hot Chicken

Finster Nashville Hot Chicken

$14.00+

ornmeal crust, hot sauce, crispy chicken, pickle, mozzarella, ghost pepper jack

Conneen Veggie

Conneen Veggie

$14.00+

wheat crust, tomato sauce, broccoli, mushroom, tomato, artichoke, mozzarella, feta

Redoute Eggplant

Redoute Eggplant

$12.00+

wheat crust, spinach artichoke spread, marinara, eggplant, mozzarella

Alvar Mediterranean

Alvar Mediterranean

$14.00+

thin original crust, olive oil, garlic, tomato, onion, artichoke, black olive, feta

Salvador Masterpiece Mushroom

$14.00+

On Our Healthy Wheat Crust , Portabello, Shitake, and Button Mushrooms, Mozzarella Cheese, Ricotta & Goat Cheese, drizzle of Truffle oil. THIS IS A VEGETARIAN ITEM

Licini Pesto

Licini Pesto

$11.00+

thin original crust, pesto sauce, tomato, garlic, mozzarella

Monet Short Rib

$16.00

served on two baked portabello mushroom. caramelzied onion, mozzarella, goat cheese, demi-glaze

Madison Crab Cake

$16.00

served on two baked portabello mushroom. garlic butter, crab meat, peppers, onion, mozzarella, dijon remoulade

Calzones

Italian Meat Lover

Italian Meat Lover

$17.00

ham, salami, pepperoni, sausage, bacon, ricotta, mozzarella

Bacon & Goat Cheese

$16.00

spinach, bacon, caramelized onion, goat cheese, ricotta, mozzarella

Nashville Hot Chicken

$16.00

crispy hot chicken, dill pickles, cheddar, ricotta, mozzarella

Chicken Cordon Bleu

$16.00

mushroom, tomato, onion, green pepper, ricotta, mozzarella

Sausage & Pepper

$16.00

sausage, onion, peppers, ricotta, mozzarella

Roasted Mushroom & Truffle Oil

$17.00

portabella, button mushroom, goat cheese ricotta blend

Entrees

Vegetarian Eggplant Stack

Vegetarian Eggplant Stack

$20.00

eggplant layered with spinach & artichoke cheese spread, over marinara and baby spinach

The Paleo Plate

The Paleo Plate

$18.00

blackened chicken, sauteed onion, mushroom, broccoli

Keto Stew

$22.00

braised short rib, onion, carrot, celery, garlic, potato and mushroom

Short Rib & Goat Cheese Risotto

Short Rib & Goat Cheese Risotto

$24.00

tender beef short rib, over creamy goat cheese risotto

Shrimp a'la Vodka

$23.00

penne pasta, jumbo shrimp, prosciutto, onions, tomato cream sauce

Fettucini & Meatballs

$17.00

Served with our hearty Italian meatballs in a light marinara sauce, garnished with shaved parmesan cheese

Classic Chicken Parmesan

$20.00

served over fettucini with marinara and mozzarella

Classic Stuffed Shells

$17.00

marinara, mozzarella, over baby spinach

Pesto Chicken Fettucini

$20.00

Fettucini pasta with grilled chicken tossed in a fire roasted tomato and creamy pesto sauce and finished with a drizzle of balsamic reduction.

Blackened Shrimp Alfredo

$23.00

Crab & Tortellini tossed in a creamy Parmesan sauce with onions, capers, lemon & corn and perfectly seasoned with Old Bay.

Tortellini Carbonara

$20.00

cheese filled tortellini, prosciutto, garlic parmesan cream sauce

Chicken Picatta

$21.00

Fettucini pasta with grilled chicken tossed in a fire roasted tomato and creamy pesto sauce and finished with a drizzle of balsamic reduction.

Sides

Soup of the Day

$5.00

Fresh Fruit

$5.00

House Chili

$6.00

Meatball

$5.00

Grilled Vegetable

$5.00

Crispy Waffle Fries

$5.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$6.00

Pasta

$6.00

Sauce

$2.00

Junior Artist

12 and under.

Cheesy Mac

$9.00

Cheese Pizza

$9.00

Small Mac & Cheese Pizza

$9.00

Fettuccini & Meatball

$9.00

Chicken Tenders

$9.00

with fresh fruit

Grilled Chicken & Veggies

$9.00

with teriyaki or BBQ

Beverages

San Pelligrino

$4.00

BTL Coke

$3.25

BTL Diet Coke

$3.25

BTL Sprite

$3.25

BTL Water

$3.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 10:30 pm
Monday8:00 am - 12:30 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 12:30 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 12:30 am
Thursday8:00 am - 1:00 am
Friday8:00 am - 1:00 am
Saturday8:00 am - 1:00 am
Restaurant info

Along time ago, in a galaxy far, far away…. just kidding it was really only the late 80’s. Starting a story is always the hardest part, so now that we’ve got that out of the way, we’d like to tell you about how our mash up of art gallery and gourmet pizza restaurant came to be. Take one part artistic family, topped with years of slinging pies in the corporate pizza game, layer on a hearty work ethic and finish it all with an entrepreneurial awakening and you’ve got the recipe for a fresh and original change in the pizza landscape.

Website

Location

2250 Town Center Ave, #113, Viera, FL 32940

Directions

Gallery
Pizza Gallery & Grill image
Pizza Gallery & Grill image
Pizza Gallery & Grill image
Pizza Gallery & Grill image

Similar restaurants in your area

Soprano's Pizza
orange starNo Reviews
160 Malabar Rd SW, Suite 104 Palm Bay, FL 32907
View restaurantnext
Oceanside Pizza 2 - Indialantic, FL
orange starNo Reviews
810 North Miramar ave Indialantic, FL 32903
View restaurantnext
Oceanside Pizza - Melbourne Beach, FL
orange starNo Reviews
300 Ocean Avenue Melbourne Beach, FL 32951
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Viera

Hemingway's Tavern
orange star4.5 • 1,165
1800 W Hibiscus #115 Melbourne, FL 32901
View restaurantnext
The Melting Pot - Melbourne FL
orange star4.1 • 1,046
2230 Town Center Ave Melbourne, FL 32940
View restaurantnext
Apocalypse Coffee Roasters
orange star4.9 • 502
454 N Harbor City Blvd Melbourne, FL 32935
View restaurantnext
Amici's Family Restaurant
orange star4.4 • 478
7720 N Wickham Rd Melbourne, FL 32940
View restaurantnext
Grecian Garden Cafe
orange star4.3 • 318
2955 Pineda Plaza Way Melbourne, FL 32940
View restaurantnext
Twisted Fin
orange star4.5 • 118
7954 N Wickham Rd Melbourne, FL 32940
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Viera
Indialantic
review star
No reviews yet
Satellite Beach
review star
Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)
Merritt Island
review star
No reviews yet
Cocoa Beach
review star
Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)
Rockledge
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
Cocoa
review star
Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)
Vero Beach
review star
Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)
Titusville
review star
Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)
Saint Cloud
review star
Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston