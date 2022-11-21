Restaurant header imageView gallery

Pizza Gianna

5219B W. Lovers Ln

Dallas, TX 75209

Order Again

Popular Items

Create Your Own
Marco's Pepperoni
Caesar Salad

Appetizers

Bernardi's Fried Ravioli

$8.00Out of stock

Served with Marinara

Fried Mozzarella Cheese Sticks

Fried Mozzarella Cheese Sticks

$7.50Out of stock

Mozzarella in a Garlic-Herb Crust

Cheesy Garlic Parmesan Bread

$6.50Out of stock

toasted italian bread with fresh garlic, butter & parsley

Meatballs

Meatballs

$8.50

Three Jumbo Meatballs in our house made Marinara Sauce topped with Parmesan.

Salad

Chopped Italian Salad

$8.00

Romaine Lettuce with Salami, Pepperoni, , Roma tomatoes, Olives, Roasted Red Peppers, Shredded Provolone & Parmesan & Pepperoncini with Italian Dressing.

Caesar Salad

$5.00

Crisp romaine, gourmet caesar dressing, pecorino romano & gourmet croutons

House Salad

$5.00

Romain Lettuce, Pepperoncini, Olives, Parmesan & Italian Dressing

Pizza

Create Your Own

$10.00+

Select from our list of Toppings to create your own pizza. Meats: Pepperoni, Salami, Sausage, Meatball, Bacon, Grilled Chicken Veggies: Artichoke, Roma Tomato, Sun Dried Tomato, Green or Black Olives, Green or Roasted Red Bell Peppers, Pinapple, Garlic, Spinach

*SPECIAL* Buffalo Chicken

*SPECIAL* Buffalo Chicken

$20.00+

Fresh Chicken Breast, Mozzarella & Provolone, Buffalo Hot Sauce, Blue Cheese Dressing and crumbles topped with fresh celery.

Marco's Pepperoni

$12.00+

Double Pepperoni, Famous Red Sauce & House Blend of Cheese

Augustus

$13.00+

Olive oil glaze, fresh garlic, spinach, feta, sun-dried tomatoes, provolone

The Meatatarian

$15.00+

Marinara, canadian bacon, hamburger, sausage & pepperoni

Caligula

$15.00+

Alfredo sauce with chicken, spinach, garlic & parmesan

BBQ Chicken

$15.00+

Sweet BBQ sauce, blended cheese, marinated chicken, with red onions topped with fresh cilantro

Maximus

$17.00+

The Special Marinara, onions, cheese, sausage, ground beef, canadian bacon, pepperoni, black olives, green olives, green peppers & mushrooms

Full Moon

$14.00+

Alfredo sauce topped with mozzarella, provolone, parmesan & ricota

Vegetarian

$12.00+

Our Famous Red Sauce, White Onion, Provolone, Black & Green Olives, Green Bell Peppers and Mushrooms

Pasta

**NEW** Italian Sausage Penne

**NEW** Italian Sausage Penne

$12.00

Penne Pasta in a Parmesan Garlic Cream Sauce with Italian Sausage, Spinach and Fresh Parmesan

**NEW** Wild Mushroom Ravioli

**NEW** Wild Mushroom Ravioli

$13.00

Wild Mushroom Ravioli in a Tomato Basil Cream Sauce & Sautéed Mushrooms

Spaghetti & Meatballs

$14.00

Plump meatballs over spaghetti & our famous red sauce

Bambino's Pasta

$6.00

Penne Pasta with your choice of marinara, butter or olive oil

Dessert

Howdy Homemade Ice Cream - Pint

$7.00
NY Style Cheesecake

NY Style Cheesecake

$7.00

Rich NY Cheesecake

Beverages

Individual Soda

$1.25

6 Pack Soda

$7.00

Pellegrino Sparkling Mineral Water 1 Liter

$3.00

Extras

Side of Ranch

$0.75

1 Raw Dough Ball

$5.00

2 Oz Pizza Sauce

$0.75

2 Oz Bbq Sauce

$0.75
All hours
Sunday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

5219B W. Lovers Ln, Dallas, TX 75209

Directions

