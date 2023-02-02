Pizza Gianna

Create Your Own

$10.00 +

Select from our list of Toppings to create your own pizza. Meats: Pepperoni, Salami, Sausage, Meatball, Bacon, Grilled Chicken Veggies: Artichoke, Roma Tomato, Sun Dried Tomato, Green or Black Olives, Green or Roasted Red Bell Peppers, Pinapple, Garlic, Spinach