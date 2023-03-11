Restaurant header imageView gallery

Pizza Gianna

review star

No reviews yet

5219B W. Lovers Ln

Dallas, TX 75209

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Popular Items

Create Your Own
House Salad
Marco's Pepperoni


Pizza

Create Your Own

$10.00+

Select from our list of Toppings to create your own pizza. Meats: Pepperoni, Salami, Sausage, Meatball, Bacon, Grilled Chicken Veggies: Artichoke, Roma Tomato, Sun Dried Tomato, Green or Black Olives, Green or Roasted Red Bell Peppers, Pinapple, Garlic, Spinach

Augustus

$13.00+

Olive oil glaze, fresh garlic, spinach, feta, sun-dried tomatoes, provolone

BBQ Chicken

$15.00+

Sweet BBQ sauce, blended cheese, marinated chicken, with red onions topped with fresh cilantro

Buffalo Chicken

Buffalo Chicken

$20.00+Out of stock

Fresh Chicken Breast, Mozzarella & Provolone, Buffalo Hot Sauce, Blue Cheese Dressing and crumbles topped with fresh celery.

Caligula

$15.00+

Alfredo sauce with chicken, spinach, garlic & parmesan

Full Moon

$14.00+

Alfredo sauce topped with mozzarella, provolone, parmesan & ricota

Marco's Pepperoni

$12.00+

Double Pepperoni, Famous Red Sauce & House Blend of Cheese

Margherita

$14.00+

Roma tomatoes, fresh sweet basil and shredded parm

Maximus

$17.00+

The Special Marinara, onions, cheese, sausage, ground beef, canadian bacon, pepperoni, black olives, green olives, green peppers & mushrooms

Meat Head

$15.00+

Marinara, Canadian bacon, Hamburger, Sausage & Pepperoni

Vegetarian

$12.00+

Our Famous Red Sauce, White Onion, Provolone, Black & Green Olives, Green Bell Peppers and Mushrooms

Spartan

$17.00+

Ground Beef, Italian Sausage, Onion, Canadian Bacon, Pepperoni, Green Peppers and Bacon crumbles

Salad

Caesar Salad

$5.00

Crisp romaine, gourmet caesar dressing, shredded parm & gourmet croutons

Chopped Italian Salad

$8.00

Romaine, Roma tomato, salami, pepperoni, Black & Green olives. Covered with shredded parm, Italian dressing on side.

House Salad

$5.00

Romaine lettuce, pepperoncini, black & green olives, Parmesan & Italian dressing

Italian Salad

$5.00

Romain Lettuce, Black and Green Olives with Italian Dressing

Feta Salad

$7.00

Fresh Spring Mix with Feta cheese, Kalamata olives, quartered marinated roma tomato’s with a homemade balsamic dressing

Pecan Salad

$7.50

Appetizers

Bernardi's Fried Ravioli

$8.00

Served with Marinara

Fried Mozzarella Cheese Sticks

Fried Mozzarella Cheese Sticks

$7.50

Mozzarella in a Garlic-Herb Crust

Cheesy Garlic Breadstrips

$6.50

toasted italian bread with fresh garlic, butter & parsley

Meatballs

Meatballs

$8.50

5 Meatballs in our house made Marinara Sauce topped with Parmesan.

Pasta

**NEW** Italian Sausage Penne

**NEW** Italian Sausage Penne

$12.00

Penne Pasta in a Parmesan Garlic Cream Sauce with Italian Sausage, Spinach and Fresh Parmesan

**NEW** Wild Mushroom Ravioli

**NEW** Wild Mushroom Ravioli

$13.00

Wild Mushroom Ravioli in a Tomato Basil Cream Sauce & Sautéed Mushrooms

Spaghetti & Meatbqalls

$12.00

Spaghetti with 5 freshly cooked meatballs smothered with our famous red sauce

Bambino's Pasta

$6.00

Penne Pasta with your choice of marinara, butter or olive oil

Baked Ziti

$12.00

Dessert

Henry’s Homemade Ice Cream - Pint

$7.00
NY Style Cheesecake

NY Style Cheesecake

$7.00

Rich NY Cheesecake

Beverages

Individual Soda

$1.25

6 Pack Soda

$7.00

Pellegrino Sparkling Mineral Water 1 Liter

$3.00

Extras

Ranch Dressing

$0.75

Strawberry Sauce

$0.75

1 Raw Dough Ball

$5.00

2 Oz Pizza Sauce

$0.75

2 Oz Bbq Sauce

$0.75
All hours
Sunday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Please come and pick up your order until this is fixed. Thank you!

Location

5219B W. Lovers Ln, Dallas, TX 75209

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Lovers Seafood & Market
orange star4.7 • 1,449
5200 W Lovers Ln Dallas, TX 75209
View restaurantnext
Rathbun's Curbside BBQ
orange starNo Reviews
5200 West Lovers Lane Dallas, TX 75209
View restaurantnext
Dea - 7709 Inwood Rd
orange starNo Reviews
7709 Inwood Rd Dallas, TX 75209
View restaurantnext
Asian Mint | Inwood Village
orange starNo Reviews
5450 W Lovers Ln. Suite 222 Dallas, TX 75209
View restaurantnext
Sonny Bryan's Smokehouse - Lovers Catering
orange star4.2 • 368
5519 W. Lovers Lane Dallas, TX 75209
View restaurantnext
José
orange starNo Reviews
4931 W Lovers Ln. Dallas, TX 75209
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Dallas

Zalat Pizza - Fitzhugh Dallas
orange star4.5 • 8,657
2519 N Fitzhugh Ave Dallas, TX 75204
View restaurantnext
Pie Tap Pizza Workshop + Bar - Design District
orange star4.6 • 6,763
1212 Oak Lawn Ave Dallas, TX 75207
View restaurantnext
Lucia
orange star4.9 • 6,740
287 North Bishop Avenue Dallas, TX 75208
View restaurantnext
Pie Tap Pizza Workshop + Bar - Henderson
orange star4.6 • 5,516
2708 N Henderson Ave Dallas, TX 75206
View restaurantnext
Velvet Taco - DFW - Greenville
orange star4.6 • 5,482
4622 Greenville Ave Dallas, TX 75206
View restaurantnext
Matt's Rancho Martinez - Lakewood
orange star4.5 • 4,759
1904 Skillman Street Dallas, TX 75206
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Dallas
Mesquite
review star
Avg 3.8 (10 restaurants)
Garland
review star
Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)
Irving
review star
Avg 4.5 (43 restaurants)
Addison
review star
Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)
Richardson
review star
Avg 4.3 (71 restaurants)
Duncanville
review star
No reviews yet
Rowlett
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
Carrollton
review star
Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)
Grand Prairie
review star
Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston