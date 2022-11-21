Main picView gallery

Pizza Gorda

No reviews yet

315 Taylor Street

Punta Gorda, FL 33950

Garlic Knots
Supreme
Meat Lovers

Apps (Online)

Soup of the Day

$7.00+

Ask your server for today’s special.

Garlic Knots

$9.00

Smothered in garlic butter, baked fresh to order; served with Marinara sauce & Parmigiano

Antipasto Della Gorda

$22.00

Assorted selection of imported Italian cold cuts, cheeses, vegetables & Kalamata olives

Burrata

$18.00

Local burrata and Tuscany salami served with arugula, cherry tomatoes, toasted bread and E.V.O.O.

Bruschetta Classica

$7.00

Wood-burning-oven-baked bread, with fresh tomato, garlic, basil, oregano, E.V.O.O.

Bruschetta Mozzarella

$10.00

Wood-burning-oven-baked bread, with fresh tomato, garlic, basil, oregano, E.V.O.O. and mozzarella cheese

Meatballs and Pecorino Cheese

$16.00

Over toasted wood-burning-oven-baked bread

Mussel Pan

$18.00

Fresh mussels in white wine sauce with garlic and parsley, served with toasted wood-burning oven-baked bread

White Anchovies

$10.00

Marinated in E.V.O.O. over organic arugula – 8 Fillets

Side of Sauteed Spinach

$7.00

Side of Broccoli Rabe

$12.00

Single Meatball

$5.00

Two Meatball

$10.00

Wood Burning Apps (Online)

Carciofi

$17.00

Wood-oven-baked artichoke hearts, garlic cloves, fresh mint leaves and E.V.O.O.

Chicken Wings

$12.00+

Served with celery and blue cheese sauce ~~ Spicy or Original

Eggplant Boat

$20.00

Wood-oven-baked, to slowly cook eggplant filled with fresh tomato sauce, Fior di latte mozzarella, basil, eggs, onions, garlic, Pecorino cheese

Focaccia

$9.00

Wood-oven-baked flatbread sprinkled with rosemary, sea salt and E.V.O.O.

Frisa

$16.00

Wood-oven-baked flatbread, cherry tomatoes, Kalamata olives, garlic, oregano and sea salt

Prosciutto Rollatini

$12.00

Wedges of smoked Scamorza cheese wrapped w/Parma prosciutto, baked in a wood oven

Salsiccia Broccoli Rabe

$20.00

Local sausage, broccoli rabe, garlic, spicy red peppers, baked in a wood oven

Pasta (Online)

Lasagna Bolognese

$19.00

Meat ragù, Parmigiano cheese and Béchamel cream sauce

Manicotti

$20.00

Large tube pasta stuffed with spinach, Ricotta, Mozzarella, and Parmigiano cheeses, tomato sauce

Baked Ziti

$20.00

with mini-meatballs

Pizza (Online)

Cheese

$13.00

Mozzarella and tomato sauce

Affumicata

$19.00

Mozzarella, Speck, fresh tomatoes, smoked Scamorza, basil

Americana

$17.00

Mozzarella, tomato sauce, bacon

Biancaneve

$18.00

Mozzarella, ricotta, spinach

Calzone Classico

$17.00

Mozzarella, tomato sauce, ham

Calzone Piccante

$19.00

Mozzarella, tomato sauce, ricotta, pepperoni

Capricciosa

$19.00

Mozzarella, tomato sauce, ham, mushrooms, Kalamata olives, artichokes, basil

Fior Di Latte

$18.00

Fior di Latte fresh mozzarella, tomato sauce, fresh basil

Focaccia

$9.00

Frisa

$16.00

Golosa

$18.00

Mozzarella, gorgonzola, fresh pears, walnuts

Hawaiian

$19.00

Mozzarella, tomato sauce, ham, pineapple

La Vegana

$25.00

Vegan Mozzarella, tomato sauce, artichoke, mushrooms, zucchini, fresh tomatoes

Meat Lovers

$20.00

Mozzarella, tomato sauce, bacon, ham, sausage, peperoni

Mushroom

$15.50

Originale

$19.00

Mozzarella, shrimp, asparagus, arugula

Ortolana

$20.00

Mozzarella, tomato sauce, eggplant, zucchini, tomatoes, mushrooms, arugula

Pepperoni

$16.00

Mozzarella, tomato sauce, pepperoni

Peperoni & Mushroom

$18.50

Peperoni & Sausage

$19.00

Peperoni Sausage Mushrooms

$21.50

Pollo

$18.00

Mozzarella, tomato sauce, chicken, rosemary

Pugliese

$20.00

Mozzarella, sausage, broccoli rabe, garlic, spicy red peppers

Quattro Formaggi

$18.00

Mozzarella, Smoked Scamorza, Grana Padano, Provolone

Romana

$16.00

Mozzarella, tomato sauce, anchovies, capers, oregano

Rucola E Prosciutto

$20.00

Mozzarella, tomato sauce, arugula, and Parma prosciutto

Rustica

$17.00

Mozzarella, fresh tomato, garlic, mushrooms, Kalamata olives, oregano

Sausage

$16.00

Sausage & Mushrooms

$18.50

Supreme

$20.00

Mozzarella, tomato sauce, peperoni, sausage, mushroom, onion, green pepper

Main Course (Online)

Baked Branzino

$27.00

Mediterranean Sea Bass, cherry tomatoes, capers, olives over sautéed spinach

Chicken Parm

$26.00

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, Grana Padano, and basil over sautéed spinach, and a side of Baked Ziti

Salads (Online)

Cesare

$8.00+

Our classic Caesar salad

Mista

$7.00+

Mixed greens, carrots, cucumber, tomatoes, E.V.O.O. and balsamic dressing

Avocado

$16.00

Avocado, Romaine lettuce, shrimp, corn, celery, tomatoes, E.V.O.O. in a Balsamic reduction

Gamberi

$16.00

Shrimp, Romaine lettuce, Cannellini beans, avocado, Parmesan cheese, lemon dressing, E.V.O.O.

Insalata Caprese

$16.00

Fresh mozzarella, sliced tomatoes, oregano, fresh basil, E.V.O.O., and a Balsamic glaze

Pere & Parmigiano

$15.00

Fresh spinach leaves, shaved Parmigiano, fresh pears, raisins, cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, and walnuts in a Balsamic reduction

Rucola salad

$15.00

Artichoke hearts, arugula, sun-dried tomatoes, shaved Grana Padano, lemon and E.V.O.O.

Sandwiches "Puccia" (Online)

BLT

$15.00

Smoked bacon, mozzarella, lettuce, tomato & mayo

Contadino

$16.00

Mozzarella, grilled zucchini, tomatoes, avocado, artichoke hearts, mint, garlic

Cotto

$17.00

Italian ham, mozzarella, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato

Crudo

$18.00

Burrata cheese, mozzarella, Parma prosciutto, arugula, tomatoes, basil

Meatball Puccia

$17.00

Meatballs with Mozzarella, Ricotta, and Sunday Sauce

Ruspante

$18.00

Free-range chicken breast, mozzarella, smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise

Dessert (Online)

Cannolo

$6.00

Gelato

$9.00

Nutellino

$9.00

Tiramisu

$8.00

Soft Beverage (Online)

Almer Palmer

$2.50

American Coffee

$2.50

Apple Juice

$2.50

Cappuccino Decaf

$4.00

Cappuccino

$4.00

Coke

$2.50

Cranberry

$4.00

Diet Coke

$2.50

Espresso

$3.00

Espresso Decaf

$2.50

Ginger Ale

$2.50

Hot Tea

$2.50

Iced Tea

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Milk

$2.50

Orange Juice

$3.50

Panna BIG

$5.00

Panna Small

$4.00

San Pellegrino BIG

$5.00

San Pellegrino Small

$4.00

Sprite

$2.50

Wines (Online)

GL Cabernet

$9.00

GL Chardonnay

$9.00

GL Chianti

$10.00

GL HOUSE RED

$6.50

GL HOUSE WHITE

$6.50

GL Merlot

$8.00

GL Montepulciano

$9.00

Gl Moscato

$10.00

GL Nero d'Avola

$10.00

GL Pinot Grigio

$10.00

GL Primitivo

$11.00

GL Prosecco

$10.00

GL Rose

$10.00

GL Sangiovese

$10.00

GL Sauvignon Blanc

$10.00

BTL Amarone Della Valporicella

$80.00

BTL Appassimento

$50.00

BTL Barolo

$90.00

BTL Brunello

$90.00

BTL Cabernet

$36.00

BTL Chardonnay

$32.00

BTL Chianti

$40.00

BTL Confronto

$65.00

BTL Faust Cabernet Napa Valley

$80.00

BTL House Red

$26.00

BTL House White

$26.00

BTL Le Cave

$75.00

BTL Merlot

$32.00

BTL Montepulciano

$36.00

BTL Moscato

$40.00

BTL Negroamaro

$45.00

BTL Nero D'Avola

$40.00

BTL Pino Grigio

$40.00

BTL Primitivo

$44.00

BTL Prosecco

$40.00

BTL Rose'

$40.00

BTL Salice Salentino

$45.00

BTL Salina Binco

$60.00

BTL Salina Rosso

$60.00

BTL Sangiovese

$40.00

BTL Sauvignon Blanc

$40.00

BTL Vermentino Di Gallura

$40.00

BTL Vuaria Monreale

$50.00

Colosi

$50.00

Sussumaniello55.00

$55.00

Beer (Online)

Draft

$6.00

Bud Light

$5.00

Michelob Ultra

$5.00

Non Alcoholic Beer

$5.50

Yuengling

$5.50

Stella Bt

$5.50

Goose Island IPA Bottle

$5.50

Cyclope

$6.00

All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

315 Taylor Street, Punta Gorda, FL 33950

