- Home
- /
- Mamaroneck
- /
- Pizza Gourmet
Pizza Gourmet
No reviews yet
599 East Boston Post Road
Mamaroneck, NY 10543
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Main Menu
Weekly Specials
- Mozzarella En Carrozza$14.00
Mozzarella and Pesto sandwiches, breaded with Panko and Parmesan, fried to a crispy brown. Served with side of Marinara .
- Risotto with Chicken and Spinach$24.00
Creamy Parmesan Risotto with sautéed Chicken and Spinach.
- Orecchiette w/Sausage$24.00
Ear shaped Pasta, Crumbled sausage, Spinach, Sun-Dried Tomatoes, Parmesan, Garlic & Oil.
- Seasoned Porter House$32.00
Pan seared and served with sautéed Mushrooms and Green Beans, side of Roasted Tri-Colored Potatoes
- Pumpkin Pie$8.00
Pumpkin custard filling with a flaky pie crust.
- Spumoni Truffle$8.00
- Crispy Coconut Shrimp$18.00
Shrimp battered in a seasoned Panko and shredded Coconut mixture. Served w/sweet Chili sauce.
- Frisée Salad$14.00
Frisée Lettuce, Sliced Fennel, Red Onions, Oranges & walnuts in a lemon Vinaigrette
- Short Rib Ravioli$22.00
In a creamy reduction with Brandy, Porcini Mushrooms, Caramelized Onions and splash of cream.
- Bucatini Pescatore$26.00
Hollow tubes of Pasta in a Zesty Marinara sauce with Shrimp, Calamari, Clams and Mussels.
- Gemelli Pasta W/ Asparagus$18.00
Twisty pasta tubes sautéed with Cherry tomatoes and Asparagus in Garlic and oil.
- Chicken Jackie$24.00
- Stuffed Octopus$28.00
Tentacles split and Stuffed with a Mixture of Seafood and Vegetables. Served over saffron rice .
- Tuscan Salmon$28.00
Pan seared, Artichokes, Sun-dried tomato, Spinach, Garlic cream sauce. Served over Linguine.
- NY Strip Steak$30.00
Boneless Strip Steak Seasoned and Seared. Served with Grilled vegetables and Mash Potatoes.
- Coconut Cream Cake$10.00
Three Layers of moist yellow cake with layers of coconut cream in between.
Appetizers
- Mussels Oreganata$12.00
Mussels on Half Shell, Seasoned with Herbs & Breadcrumbs, Broiled in White Wine & Butter.
- Egg Frittata$11.00
Scrambled Egg Frittata with Potatoes, Peppers, and Sausage
- Baked Clams Oreganata$12.00
Whole clams on half shell topped with seasoned breadcrumbs sauteed with white wine
- Hot Antipasto$18.00
A combination of Clam & Shrimp Oreganta, and Eggplant Rollatini.
- Zucchini Sticks$10.00
Breaded, flash fried, served with side of Marinara
- Mozzarella Sticks$10.00
7 pieces served with side of Marinara
- Chicken Fingers$11.00
Our famous Fresh made per order white meat tenders served with side honey mustard
- Buffalo Wings$10.00
10 piece lightly battered and fried. Served Plain or with Choice of Sauce.
- French Fries$5.00
- Fried Calamari Siciliano$16.00
Fried Calamari Tossed in a Marinara Sauce with hot Cherry Peppers.
- Bruschetta$12.00
Chopped tomato, onion, basil, parsley, oregano, parmesan, Evoo on toasted bread
- Fried Calamari$14.00
Tossed in Seasoned Flour, Flash Fried, Served with side of Marinara.
- Riceball$5.00
Aborio Rice, stuffed w/chopped meat & cheese with tomato sauce, breaded and fried.
- Garlic Rolls$4.00
5 pieces per order, Tossed in our Garlic and Parmesan and Parsley mixture.
- Garlic Bread$5.00
Italian Bread, Seasoned with a Melody of Spices, Fresh Garlic, Butter, and Olive Oil,
- Potato Croquette$3.00
Soups
- Pasta Fagioli$7.50
Traditional Italian soup with beans, pasta, celery, carrots, tomato in broth.
- Minestrone$7.50
Mixed vegetable soup with pasta
- Minestrone with Chicken$8.50
Mixed vegetable soup with pasta & chicken
- Stracciatella$7.50
Egg drop and Spinach in chicken broth.
- Stracciatella with Tortellini$8.50
Egg drop and Spinach soup in chicken broth with cheese tortellini.
- Lentil$7.50
Lentils, potato, celery, carrot, onion, garlic & pasta in broth with touch of tomato.
- Chickpea & Pasta$7.50
Chickpeas, pasta, garlic, onions in chicken broth with a touch of tomato.
- Pasta & Peas$7.50
Sweet green peas, pasta, garlic & onions in chicken broth with tomato.
- Chicken Noodle$7.50
Chicken, celery, carrots, onions, and pasta in chicken broth.
- Tortellini$7.50
Cheese tortelini in chicken broth.