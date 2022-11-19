Restaurant header imageView gallery

Pizza Grace

review star

No reviews yet

2212 Morris Avenue

Suite 105

Birmingham, AL 35203

Order Again

Popular Items

Pepperoni Pizza
Margherita Pizza
FALL Salad

Veggies and Sides

FALL Salad

$13.00

local arugula, local baby kale, local asian pear, local apple, local satsuma, candied pecan, Belle Chevre goat cheese, ginger sweet potato vinaigrette

Garlic Bread

$5.00

thick sliced whole grain focaccia, garlic oil, marinara

Local Mixed Greens

$9.00

Owl's Hollow mixed greens, local market veg, mignonette

Pizza

Margherita Pizza

$20.00

marinara, basil, EVOO, Crave Bros. Mozz.

Pepperoni Pizza

$22.00

marinara, pepperoni, aleppo, provolone

Marinara Pizza

$17.00

marinara, garlic confit, sea salt, EVOO **NO CHEESE**

Veggie Pizza

$25.00

pesto, provolone, cast iron caramelized mushrooms, garlic confit, kale, gremolata, toasted breadcrumbs, smoked Maldon sea salt

Cheese Pizza

$21.00

marinara, provolone, parmesan, asiago, romano, garlic herb breadcrumbs

Game Day Pie

$32.00

marinara, Crave Bros, Mozz, pepperoni, Benton's bacon, smoked sausage, pickled jalapenos, hot honey, basil

The Southerner

$28.00Out of stock

**Please note that this pizza cannot be modified. Contains tree nuts and peanuts** marinara, local stewed peppers, Southern Smash Salami (contains peanuts), local pecans, whipped Belle Chevre goat cheese, local Meyer lemon supreme, aleppo, basil

Dessert

Persimmon Upside Down Cake

$10.00Out of stock

butterscotch sauce

Dipping Sauces and Extras

Roasted Garlic Ranch

$2.00

Eastaboga Hot Honey

$3.00

pickled Hot Peppers

$2.00

Marinara dippy

$1.00

Side Grana Cheese

$1.00

SIDE EVOO

$1.00

Crushed Red Pepper

local fire roasted peppers

$3.00Out of stock

Sweet Potato Ginger Vinaigrette

$2.00

Mignonette

$1.00

Cecina Salami

$4.00

Sparkling

Scarpetta- Frico Lambrusco

$11.00

all beer and wine purchases are only valid for guests who are 21+ and must be picked up by the person whose name is on the order. ID required for all beer and wine orders. Frico Lambrusco comes in a sealed 8.50 oz premium can. Serves about 1.5 glasses of wine.

Scarpetta Frico Frizzante

$11.00

all beer and wine purchases are only valid for guests who are 21+ and must be picked up by the person whose name is on the order. ID required for all beer and wine orders. Frico Frizzante comes in a sealed 8.5 oz premium can. Serves about 1.5 glasses of wine.

White

Canned Oregon Rosé

$15.00

Canned Oregon Pinot Gris

$15.00

all beer and wine purchases are only valid for guests who are 21+ and must be picked up by the person whose name is on the order. ID required for all beer and wine orders. Canned Oregon Pinot Gris comes in a sealed 12.7 oz premium can. Serves 2.5 glasses of wine.

Hunt & Harvest Sav Blanc

$12.00

Red

Christopher Michael Red Wine Blend

$17.00

all beer and wine purchases are only valid for guests who are 21+ and must be picked up by the person whose name is on the order. ID required for all beer and wine orders. Christopher Michael Red Wine comes in a sealed 12.7 oz premium can. Serves 2.5 glasses of wine.

Oregon Pinot Noir

$15.00

all beer and wine purchases are only valid for guests who are 21+ and must be picked up by the person whose name is on the order. ID required for all beer and wine orders. Canned Oregon Pinot Noir comes in a sealed 12.7 oz premium can. Serves 2.5 glasses of wine.

Beer

Good People Muchacho- Mexican-Style Lager

$6.00

all beer and wine purchases are only valid for guests who are 21+ and must be picked up by the person whose name is on the order.

Southern Star- Bombshell Blonde- American Blonde Ale

$6.00

all beer and wine purchases are only valid for guests who are 21+ and must be picked up by the person whose name is on the order. ID's required for all beer and wine orders.

Avondale- A Ok tropical IPA

$6.00

all beer and wine purchases are only valid for guests who are 21+ and must be picked up by the person whose name is on the order. ID required for all beer and wine orders.

Avondale Saison

$6.00

Yellow Hammer Spirit Guide

$8.00

Drinks

HR- Ginger Sunshine

$7.00

HR- Seasonal

$7.00

Mexican Coke

$4.50

Mexican Sprite

$4.50

Diet Coke

$3.00

Liquid Death Sparkling Water

$4.00

Espresso

$3.00

Americano

$3.00

Cappuccino

$4.00

Latte

$5.00

Topo Chico

$4.00

Shirts

SM White V-neck Shirt

SM White V-neck Shirt

$30.00
MD White Grace V-neck Shirt

MD White Grace V-neck Shirt

$30.00
LRG White Grace V-neck Shirt

LRG White Grace V-neck Shirt

$30.00
LRG Grey Grace T-shirt

LRG Grey Grace T-shirt

$30.00
XL Grey Grace T-shirt

XL Grey Grace T-shirt

$30.00
X LRG Blue Grace T-shirt

X LRG Blue Grace T-shirt

$30.00

Large Blue Shirt

$30.00

Hats

Grey PG Hat

Grey PG Hat

$45.00

Stickers

Grace Rainbow Sticker

$3.00

Wines by the Bottle

Kobal-Bajta Pet Nat Muskat

$48.00

Alfredo Bertolani- Lambrusco Rosso All'antica

$40.00
Gallery
Pizza Grace image
Pizza Grace image
Pizza Grace image

