Pizza Harbor
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
2 E Wells St, Baltimore, MD 21230
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Wayward Smoke House - 1117 S Charles St
No Reviews
1117 South Charles St Baltimore, MD 21230
View restaurant