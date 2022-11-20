Pizza Head
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 9:15 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 9:15 pm
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 9:15 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 9:15 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 9:15 pm
Restaurant info
Straightforward spot offering large pies & punk rock jukebox jams in a low-key setting. Pizza Head is all vegetarian with vegan options. ***Note: Pizza Head uses SOY, CASHEWS (TREE NUTS), DAIRY and WHEAT GLUTEN products. Please be aware*** We are currently To-Go only!
Location
3196 S Grand Blvd, Saint Louis, MO 63118
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Grand Spirits Bottle Company - 3194 S Grand Blvd
No Reviews
3194 S Grand Blvd St Louis, MO 63118
View restaurant
Shaved Duck Smokehouse - 2900 Virginia Avenue
No Reviews
2900 Virginia Avenue Saint Louis, MO 63118
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Saint Louis
Mission Taco Joint - Historic Soulard
4.5 • 4,552
908 LAFAYETTE AVE ST. LOUIS, MO 63104
View restaurant
Three Kings Public House - Delmar Loop
4.5 • 2,575
6307 Delmar Blvd University City, MO 63130
View restaurant
More near Saint Louis