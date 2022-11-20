Restaurant header imageView gallery

Pizza Head

3196 S Grand Blvd

Saint Louis, MO 63118

Popular Items

Popular Items

Build Your Own Pie (Vegan or Dairy)
Vegan Meat Lovers Pie
Spinach & Artichoke White Pie (Vegan or Dairy)

Pizza - 20 inch pies

Build Your Own Pie (Vegan or Dairy)

Build Your Own Pie (Vegan or Dairy)

$18.00

Tomato Sauce, Choice of Dairy Mozzarella, Vegan House Made Cashew Cheese, or Vegan Mozzarella Shreds from Violife. Topped with Oregano, Garlic, & Olive Oil. (Toppings extra.)

White Pie: Build Your Own (Vegan or Dairy)

White Pie: Build Your Own (Vegan or Dairy)

$20.00

Choice of Dairy Mozzarella or Vegan Mozzarella Shreds from Violife. Topped with Olive Oil & Black Pepper. (Toppings extra.) *White Pie base is Olive Oil and Garlic. There is no Tomato Sauce*

Spinach & Artichoke White Pie (Vegan or Dairy)

Spinach & Artichoke White Pie (Vegan or Dairy)

$22.00

Choice of Dairy Mozzarella or Vegan Mozzarella Shreds from Violife, Spinach, & Artichoke. Topped with Olive Oil & Black Pepper. No modifications or substitutions, please. *White Pie base is Olive Oil and Garlic. There is no Tomato Sauce*

Vegan Marinara Pie: Build Your Own

$15.00

Tomato sauce, topped with garlic, oregano, and olive oil *This pie has NO CHEESE*

Vegan Meat Lovers Pie

Vegan Meat Lovers Pie

$29.00

Tomato Sauce, Choice of House Made Cashew Cheese or Vegan Mozz Shred from Violife, Pepperoni, Sausage, & Bacon. Topped with Oregano, Garlic, & Olive Oil. (All meats are plant based.) No modifications or substitutions, please.

Vegan Utopian Dream Veggie Pie

Vegan Utopian Dream Veggie Pie

$29.00

Tomato Sauce, Choice of House Made Cashew Cheese or Vegan Mozz Shred from Violife, Artichoke, Spinach, Mushroom, Green Pepper, Black Olives, Onion, & Garlic. Topped with Oregano, Garlic, & Olive Oil. No modifications or substitutions, please.

Chick'n Tikka Masala Pie: Collab with Bombay Food Junkies (Vegan or Dairy)

Chick’n Tikka Masala Pie: Collab with Bombay Food Junkies (Vegan or Dairy)

$29.00 Out of stock

**Sundays Only**(and maybe Mondays) Tomato sauce, your choice of cheese, Chick'n Tikka Masala courtesy of Bombay Food Junkies, and Cilantro for garnish. Limited quantities. No modifications or substitutions, please. ****Chick'n Tikka contains tree nuts/cashews****

Sides

Vegan Kale Caesar Salad

Vegan Kale Caesar Salad

$6.95

Kale, Red Onions, Dried Cranberries, Raw Unsalted Sunflower Seeds*, Raw Unsalted Pumpkin Seeds*, and Vegan Parmesan Shreds. Your choice of dressing: Cashew Caesaranch (blend of Housemade Cashew Cheese and Ranch), or Ranch (all Vegan) *seeds processed in a facility that handles tree nuts

Vegan Ranch from Behive, 2 oz

Vegan Ranch from Behive, 2 oz

$0.99
Vegan Parmesan from Violife, 2 oz

Vegan Parmesan from Violife, 2 oz

$0.99

Cashew Caesaranch, 2 oz

$0.99

Tomato Sauce, 2 oz

$0.75

Tomato Sauce, 8 oz

$1.50

Jalapeno, 2 oz

$0.75

Non-Alcoholic Drinks

Still Water, 16oz Bottle

$3.00

Aluminum bottle from Open Water. With electrolytes.

Sparkling CBD Water

Kombucha

On tap, brewed by Confluence Kombucha

Soda

Soda

Canned, various flavors

Non-Alcoholic Beers

Non-Alcoholic Beers

Canned, various flavors from WellBeing

Vegan Soft Serve Ice Cream (Oat Based): Collab with Bombay Food Junkies

A collaboration with Bombay Food Junkies! Oatly based soft serve ice cream. We will get a limited quantity from Bombay Food Junkies every Sunday.

Mango Vanilla, 8oz

$6.00 Out of stock

A collaboration with Bombay Food Junkies! Oatly based soft serve ice cream. *Ice cream gets replenished on Sundays*

Blueberry Pomegranate, 8 oz

$6.00

A collaboration with Bombay Food Junkies! Oatly based soft serve ice cream. *Rotating flavors - ice cream gets replenished on Sundays*

Mango, 8oz

$6.00

A collaboration with Bombay Food Junkies! Oatly based soft serve ice cream. *Rotating flavors - ice cream gets replenished on Sundays*

Vanilla w/ Brownie, 8oz

$6.00

Shirts

Pizza Head Logo

Pizza Head Logo

Bella + Canvas Unisex Jersey Tee Printed by Tiny Little Monster

Pizza Monk

Pizza Monk

Designed by Lefthandflow Bella + Canvas Unisex Jersey Tee Printed by Tiny Little Monster

Say Cheez

Say Cheez

Bella + Canvas Unisex Jersey Tee Printed by Tiny Little Monster

Pizza Head Storefront

Pizza Head Storefront

Designed by Tay Tuteur Bella + Canvas Unisex Jersey Tee Printed by Tiny Little Monster

Hats

Cashew Pepperoni Baseball Hat

Cashew Pepperoni Baseball Hat

$25.00

Adjustable baseball hat with a small cashew pepperoni slice Embroidered by Tiny Little Monster

Pizza Head Logo Snapback Hat

Pizza Head Logo Snapback Hat

$30.00

Adjustable snapback hat with the Pizza Head Logo Embroidered by Tiny Little Monster

Stickers

Designed by Tay Tuteur 2"x3" Printed by Brick City Stickers
Pizza Head Storefront Sticker

Pizza Head Storefront Sticker

$2.00

Designed by Tay Tuteur 3x4" Printed by Brick City Stickers

Pizza Head Logo Sticker, 4"

$2.00

Pizza Bag

Insulated Pizza Bag - Fits up to 4 20" Pizza Head boxes

Insulated Pizza Bag - Fits up to 4 20" Pizza Head boxes

$39.00
All hours
Sunday 12:00 pm - 9:15 pm
Monday 12:00 pm - 9:15 pm
Tuesday Closed
Wednesday Closed
Thursday 12:00 pm - 9:15 pm
Friday 12:00 pm - 9:15 pm
Saturday 12:00 pm - 9:15 pm
Restaurant info

Straightforward spot offering large pies & punk rock jukebox jams in a low-key setting. Pizza Head is all vegetarian with vegan options. ***Note: Pizza Head uses SOY, CASHEWS (TREE NUTS), DAIRY and WHEAT GLUTEN products. Please be aware*** We are currently To-Go only!

Website

Location

3196 S Grand Blvd, Saint Louis, MO 63118

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

