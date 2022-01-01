Restaurant header imageView gallery

Pizza House Erwin

review star

No reviews yet

115 East H Street

Erwin, NC 28339

Order Again

Appetizers

Fries - Basket

$1.99

Fries - Small

$1.25

Onion Rings

$3.60

Garlic Cheese Bread

$4.25

Mozzarella Sticks

$5.80

Bacon Cheese Fries

$5.25

Wings

$8.49

Salads

Tossed Salad - Side

$2.99

Lettuce, tomato, cucumber, cheese

Tossed Salad - Large

$5.75

Lettuce, tomato, cucumber, cheese

Chef Salad

$7.25

Large tossed salad with ham, turkey, hard-boiled egg

Grilled Chicken Salad

$7.25

Large tossed salad with grilled chicken

Fried Chicken Salad

$7.25

Large tossed salad with fried chicken

Greek Salad

$7.25

Lettuce, tomato, cucumber, banana peppers, kalamata olives, feta cheese

Sandwiches & Sides

Hamburger

$3.55

Double Hamburger

$4.95

Cheeseburger

$3.80

Double Cheeseburger

$4.95

Hot Dog

$1.75

Hot Dogs (2)

$3.00

Fries - Small

$1.25

Fries - Basket

$1.99

Onion Rings

$3.60

Chips

$0.75

Meatball (Each)

$0.50

Cup of Sauce

$0.75

Bowl of Sauce

$2.50

Meals

Gyro Pita

$6.15

Gyro meat, lettuce, tomato, onion, cucumber sauce

Gyro Platter

$7.30

Gyro pita plus fries

Chicken Souvlaki Pita

$6.55

Chicken, lettuce, tomato, onion, cucumber sauce

Chicken Souvlaki Platter

$7.70

Chicken Souvlaki Pita plus fries

Fried Chicken Tenders with Fries

$7.50

Kids Menu

Kid's Spaghetti with Meat Sauce

$5.00

Kid's Spaghetti with Meatball

$5.00

Kid's Chicken Fingers with French Fries

$5.00

Kid's Pizza (1 Topping)

$5.00

Personal pizza on pita bread with 1 topping

Kid's Drink

$1.49

Hot Subs - Small

Ham and Cheese Sub SM

$5.99

Deli meat subs come with provolone cheese, mayo, lettuce, tomato, onion, and mustard vinaigrette.

Italian Sub SM

$5.99

Ham, Salami, Pepperoni. Deli meat subs come with provolone cheese, mayo, lettuce, tomato, onion, and mustard vinaigrette.

Roast Beef Sub SM

$5.99

Deli meat subs come with provolone cheese, mayo, lettuce, tomato, onion, and mustard vinaigrette.

Turkey Sub SM

$5.99

Deli meat subs come with provolone cheese, mayo, lettuce, tomato, onion, and mustard vinaigrette.

Super Sub SM

$5.99

Roast beef, Turkey, and Bacon. Deli meat subs come with provolone cheese, mayo, lettuce, tomato, onion, and mustard vinaigrette.

Ham and Turkey Sub SM

$5.99

Deli meat subs come with provolone cheese, mayo, lettuce, tomato, onion, and mustard vinaigrette.

Club Sub SM

$5.99

Ham, Turkey, and Bacon. Deli meat subs come with provolone cheese, mayo, lettuce, tomato, onion, and mustard vinaigrette.

American Sub SM

$5.99

Ham, Turkey, and Roast Beef. Deli meat subs come with provolone cheese, mayo, lettuce, tomato, onion, and mustard vinaigrette.

Loaded Steak Sub SM

$6.49

Cheese, onion, green pepper, mushrooms, provolone cheese, mayo, lettuce, tomato, and mustard vinaigrette.

Loaded Chicken Sub SM

$6.49

Cheese, onion, green pepper, mushrooms, provolone cheese, mayo, lettuce, tomato, and mustard vinaigrette.

BLT Sub SM

$6.49

Bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo only

Fried Chicken Sub SM

$6.49

Provolone cheese, mayo, lettuce, tomato, and mustard vinaigrette.

Cheeseburger Sub SM

$6.49

American cheese, mayo, lettuce, tomato, and mustard vinaigrette.

Meatball Sub SM

$6.49

Meatballs, meat sauce or marinara, and provolone cheese only

Chicken Parmesan Sub SM

$6.49

Fried chicken tenders, meat sauce or marinara, and provolone cheese only

Chicken and Cheese SM

$6.49

Steak and Cheese SM

$6.49

Veggie SM

$6.49

Hot Subs - Large

Ham and Cheese Sub LG

$7.39

Deli meat subs come with provolone cheese, mayo, lettuce, tomato, onion, and mustard vinaigrette.

Italian Sub LG

$7.39

Ham, Salami, Pepperoni.Deli meat subs come with provolone cheese, mayo, lettuce, tomato, onion, and mustard vinaigrette.

Roast Beef Sub LG

$7.39

Deli meat subs come with provolone cheese, mayo, lettuce, tomato, onion, and mustard vinaigrette.

Turkey Sub LG

$7.39

Deli meat subs come with provolone cheese, mayo, lettuce, tomato, onion, and mustard vinaigrette.

Super Sub LG

$7.39

Roast beef, Turkey, and Bacon. Deli meat subs come with provolone cheese, mayo, lettuce, tomato, onion, and mustard vinaigrette.

Ham and Turkey Sub LG

$7.39

Deli meat subs come with provolone cheese, mayo, lettuce, tomato, onion, and mustard vinaigrette.

Club Sub LG

$7.39

Ham, Turkey, and Bacon. Deli meat subs come with provolone cheese, mayo, lettuce, tomato, onion, and mustard vinaigrette.

American Sub LG

$7.39

Ham, Turkey, and Roast Beef. Deli meat subs come with provolone cheese, mayo, lettuce, tomato, onion, and mustard vinaigrette.

Loaded Steak Sub LG

$7.69

Cheese, onion, green pepper, mushrooms, provolone cheese, mayo, lettuce, tomato, and mustard vinaigrette.

Loaded Chicken Sub LG

$7.69

Cheese, onion, green pepper, mushrooms, provolone cheese, mayo, lettuce, tomato, and mustard vinaigrette.

BLT Sub LG

$7.69

Bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo only

Fried Chicken Sub LG

$7.69

Provolone cheese, mayo, lettuce, tomato, and mustard vinaigrette.

Cheeseburger Sub LG

$7.69

American cheese, mayo, lettuce, tomato, and mustard vinaigrette.

Meatball Sub LG

$7.69

Meatballs, meat sauce or marinara, and provolone cheese only

Chicken Parmesan Sub LG

$7.69

Fried chicken tenders, meat sauce or marinara, and provolone cheese only

Chicken and Cheese LG

$7.69

Steak and Cheese LG

$7.69

Veggie LG

$7.69

Pasta

Spaghetti with Meat Sauce

$6.35

Pasta dishes served with toasted bread.

Baked Spaghetti with Meat Sauce

$7.35

Pasta dishes served with toasted bread.

Spaghetti with Meat Sauce and Meatballs

$7.35

Pasta dishes served with toasted bread.

Baked Spaghetti with Meat Sauce and Meatballs

$8.35

Pasta dishes served with toasted bread.

Lasagna with Meat Sauce

$7.75

Pasta dishes served with toasted bread.

Chicken Parmesan

$7.75

Meat sauce or marinara. Pasta dishes served with toasted bread.

Baked Cheese Ravioli

$7.30

Meat sauce or marinara. Pasta dishes served with toasted bread.

Baked Ziti

$7.75

Ricotta with meat sauce or marinara. Pasta dishes served with toasted bread.

Alfredo with Penne Pasta

$7.75

Pasta dishes served with toasted bread.

Chicken Alfredo

$9.25

Pasta dishes served with toasted bread.

Alfredo Special

$10.25

Grilled chicken, spinach, and mushrooms topped with alfredo sauce. Pasta dishes served with toasted bread.

Drinks

Pepsi

$1.99

Diet Pepsi

$1.99

Sierra Mist

$1.99

Mountain Dew

$1.99

Dr. Pepper

$1.99

Pink Lemonade

$1.99

Fruit Punch

$1.99

Cheerwine

$1.99

Sweet Tea

$1.99

Unsweet Tea

$1.99

Ice Cup

Kid's Drink

$1.49

Water

1/2 Tea

$1.99

1/2 tea lemonade

$1.99

Calzones

Cheese Calzone

$7.25

Ricotta, Mozzarella-cheddar blend. Add toppings $.75 each.

Specialty Calzone

$9.25

Veggie Calzone

$9.25

Onions, green peppers, mushrooms, black olives, tomato

House Special Calzone

$9.25

Pepperoni, sausage, ground beef, ham, mushroom, green pepper, onion

Steak Calzone

$9.25

Chicken Calzone

$9.25

Meat Lovers Calzone

$9.25

Pepperoni, sausage, ground beef, ham, mushroom, green pepper, onion

Personal Pizza

$4.50

Personal pizza on pita bread. Add up to 2 toppings $.50 each.

Medium Pizzas 12"

Cheese MD 12"

$8.35

1 Topping MD 12"

$9.75

BYO MD 12"

$8.35

Couliflower crust

$10.35

Medium Specialty Pizzas 12"

House Special MD 12"

$12.95

Pepperoni, sausage, ground beef, ham, mushroom, green pepper, onion

Greek Pizza MD 12"

$12.95

(*No Sauce*) Feta, tomato, black olives, pizza cheese, spinach.

Veggie Pizza MD 12"

$12.95

Mushroom, green pepper, onion, black olives, tomato.

Chicken Alfredo Pizza MD 12"

$12.95

Alfredo sauce, grilled chicken, pizza cheese.

White Pizza MD 12"

$11.45

Ricotta, parmesan, pizza cheese, parsley

1/2 & 1/2 Specialty MD 12"

$12.95

Meat Lovers 12 inch

$12.95

Large Pizzas 16"

Cheese LG 16"

$10.95

1 Topping LG 16"

$12.75

BYO LG 16"

$10.95

Large Specialty Pizzas 16"

House Special LG 16"

$16.75

Pepperoni, sausage, ground beef, ham, mushroom, green pepper, onion

Greek Pizza LG 16"

$16.75

(*No Sauce*) Feta, tomato, black olives, pizza cheese, spinach.

Veggie Pizza LG 16"

$16.75

Mushroom, green pepper, onion, black olives, tomato.

Chicken Alfredo Pizza LG 16"

$16.75

Alfredo sauce, grilled chicken, pizza cheese.

White Pizza LG 16"

$14.50

Ricotta, parmesan, pizza cheese, parsley

1/2 & 1/2 Specialty LG 16"

$16.75

Meat Lovers 16 in

$16.75

Lunch Specials

Hot Dog (2) Lunch Special

$5.00

2 hot dogs with fries or chips and a drink

Small Sub Special

$7.99

Any small sub, fries or chips, and a drink

Spaghetti w. Meat Sauce Special

$7.20

Spaghetti with meat sauce and a drink

Pizza by The Slice

$5.00

Soup and Sub Special

$7.99

Cup Of Soup

$4.00

Special Event Foods and Drinks

1 Hotdog

$1.75

2 Hotdogs

$3.00

2 Hotdogs, Chips and a Drink

$5.00

1 Pizza Slice

$2.00

2 Pizza Slice and a Drink

$5.00

Drink

$1.99

Chips

$0.75
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 8:30 pm
Monday10:00 am - 8:30 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 8:30 pm
Friday10:00 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 8:30 pm
Restaurant info

Thank you for choosing Pizza House! Best Pizza and Best Italian in Harnett County 2 years running!

Location

115 East H Street, Erwin, NC 28339

Directions

