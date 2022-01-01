Pizza House Erwin
115 East H Street
Erwin, NC 28339
Appetizers
Salads
Tossed Salad - Side
Lettuce, tomato, cucumber, cheese
Tossed Salad - Large
Lettuce, tomato, cucumber, cheese
Chef Salad
Large tossed salad with ham, turkey, hard-boiled egg
Grilled Chicken Salad
Large tossed salad with grilled chicken
Fried Chicken Salad
Large tossed salad with fried chicken
Greek Salad
Lettuce, tomato, cucumber, banana peppers, kalamata olives, feta cheese
Sandwiches & Sides
Meals
Kids Menu
Hot Subs - Small
Ham and Cheese Sub SM
Deli meat subs come with provolone cheese, mayo, lettuce, tomato, onion, and mustard vinaigrette.
Italian Sub SM
Ham, Salami, Pepperoni. Deli meat subs come with provolone cheese, mayo, lettuce, tomato, onion, and mustard vinaigrette.
Roast Beef Sub SM
Deli meat subs come with provolone cheese, mayo, lettuce, tomato, onion, and mustard vinaigrette.
Turkey Sub SM
Deli meat subs come with provolone cheese, mayo, lettuce, tomato, onion, and mustard vinaigrette.
Super Sub SM
Roast beef, Turkey, and Bacon. Deli meat subs come with provolone cheese, mayo, lettuce, tomato, onion, and mustard vinaigrette.
Ham and Turkey Sub SM
Deli meat subs come with provolone cheese, mayo, lettuce, tomato, onion, and mustard vinaigrette.
Club Sub SM
Ham, Turkey, and Bacon. Deli meat subs come with provolone cheese, mayo, lettuce, tomato, onion, and mustard vinaigrette.
American Sub SM
Ham, Turkey, and Roast Beef. Deli meat subs come with provolone cheese, mayo, lettuce, tomato, onion, and mustard vinaigrette.
Loaded Steak Sub SM
Cheese, onion, green pepper, mushrooms, provolone cheese, mayo, lettuce, tomato, and mustard vinaigrette.
Loaded Chicken Sub SM
Cheese, onion, green pepper, mushrooms, provolone cheese, mayo, lettuce, tomato, and mustard vinaigrette.
BLT Sub SM
Bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo only
Fried Chicken Sub SM
Provolone cheese, mayo, lettuce, tomato, and mustard vinaigrette.
Cheeseburger Sub SM
American cheese, mayo, lettuce, tomato, and mustard vinaigrette.
Meatball Sub SM
Meatballs, meat sauce or marinara, and provolone cheese only
Chicken Parmesan Sub SM
Fried chicken tenders, meat sauce or marinara, and provolone cheese only
Chicken and Cheese SM
Steak and Cheese SM
Veggie SM
Hot Subs - Large
Ham and Cheese Sub LG
Deli meat subs come with provolone cheese, mayo, lettuce, tomato, onion, and mustard vinaigrette.
Italian Sub LG
Ham, Salami, Pepperoni.Deli meat subs come with provolone cheese, mayo, lettuce, tomato, onion, and mustard vinaigrette.
Roast Beef Sub LG
Deli meat subs come with provolone cheese, mayo, lettuce, tomato, onion, and mustard vinaigrette.
Turkey Sub LG
Deli meat subs come with provolone cheese, mayo, lettuce, tomato, onion, and mustard vinaigrette.
Super Sub LG
Roast beef, Turkey, and Bacon. Deli meat subs come with provolone cheese, mayo, lettuce, tomato, onion, and mustard vinaigrette.
Ham and Turkey Sub LG
Deli meat subs come with provolone cheese, mayo, lettuce, tomato, onion, and mustard vinaigrette.
Club Sub LG
Ham, Turkey, and Bacon. Deli meat subs come with provolone cheese, mayo, lettuce, tomato, onion, and mustard vinaigrette.
American Sub LG
Ham, Turkey, and Roast Beef. Deli meat subs come with provolone cheese, mayo, lettuce, tomato, onion, and mustard vinaigrette.
Loaded Steak Sub LG
Cheese, onion, green pepper, mushrooms, provolone cheese, mayo, lettuce, tomato, and mustard vinaigrette.
Loaded Chicken Sub LG
Cheese, onion, green pepper, mushrooms, provolone cheese, mayo, lettuce, tomato, and mustard vinaigrette.
BLT Sub LG
Bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo only
Fried Chicken Sub LG
Provolone cheese, mayo, lettuce, tomato, and mustard vinaigrette.
Cheeseburger Sub LG
American cheese, mayo, lettuce, tomato, and mustard vinaigrette.
Meatball Sub LG
Meatballs, meat sauce or marinara, and provolone cheese only
Chicken Parmesan Sub LG
Fried chicken tenders, meat sauce or marinara, and provolone cheese only
Chicken and Cheese LG
Steak and Cheese LG
Veggie LG
Pasta
Spaghetti with Meat Sauce
Pasta dishes served with toasted bread.
Baked Spaghetti with Meat Sauce
Pasta dishes served with toasted bread.
Spaghetti with Meat Sauce and Meatballs
Pasta dishes served with toasted bread.
Baked Spaghetti with Meat Sauce and Meatballs
Pasta dishes served with toasted bread.
Lasagna with Meat Sauce
Pasta dishes served with toasted bread.
Chicken Parmesan
Meat sauce or marinara. Pasta dishes served with toasted bread.
Baked Cheese Ravioli
Meat sauce or marinara. Pasta dishes served with toasted bread.
Baked Ziti
Ricotta with meat sauce or marinara. Pasta dishes served with toasted bread.
Alfredo with Penne Pasta
Pasta dishes served with toasted bread.
Chicken Alfredo
Pasta dishes served with toasted bread.
Alfredo Special
Grilled chicken, spinach, and mushrooms topped with alfredo sauce. Pasta dishes served with toasted bread.
Drinks
Calzones
Cheese Calzone
Ricotta, Mozzarella-cheddar blend. Add toppings $.75 each.
Specialty Calzone
Veggie Calzone
Onions, green peppers, mushrooms, black olives, tomato
House Special Calzone
Pepperoni, sausage, ground beef, ham, mushroom, green pepper, onion
Steak Calzone
Chicken Calzone
Meat Lovers Calzone
Pepperoni, sausage, ground beef, ham, mushroom, green pepper, onion
Personal Pizza
Personal pizza on pita bread. Add up to 2 toppings $.50 each.
Medium Specialty Pizzas 12"
House Special MD 12"
Pepperoni, sausage, ground beef, ham, mushroom, green pepper, onion
Greek Pizza MD 12"
(*No Sauce*) Feta, tomato, black olives, pizza cheese, spinach.
Veggie Pizza MD 12"
Mushroom, green pepper, onion, black olives, tomato.
Chicken Alfredo Pizza MD 12"
Alfredo sauce, grilled chicken, pizza cheese.
White Pizza MD 12"
Ricotta, parmesan, pizza cheese, parsley
1/2 & 1/2 Specialty MD 12"
Meat Lovers 12 inch
Large Pizzas 16"
Large Specialty Pizzas 16"
House Special LG 16"
Pepperoni, sausage, ground beef, ham, mushroom, green pepper, onion
Greek Pizza LG 16"
(*No Sauce*) Feta, tomato, black olives, pizza cheese, spinach.
Veggie Pizza LG 16"
Mushroom, green pepper, onion, black olives, tomato.
Chicken Alfredo Pizza LG 16"
Alfredo sauce, grilled chicken, pizza cheese.
White Pizza LG 16"
Ricotta, parmesan, pizza cheese, parsley
1/2 & 1/2 Specialty LG 16"
Meat Lovers 16 in
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 8:30 pm
Thank you for choosing Pizza House! Best Pizza and Best Italian in Harnett County 2 years running!
115 East H Street, Erwin, NC 28339