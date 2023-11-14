Pizza House of Powdersville
50 Halter Dr
Piedmont, SC 29673
Food
Appetizers
- Bacon Cheese Fries$9.99
Crispy French fries oven baked and topped with melted mozzarella cheese and bacon served with ranch dressing
- Fried Mushrooms$10.69
Beer battered and fried to perfection served with ranch dressing-
- Cheese Bread$7.99
Oven baked garlic bread tonned with melted mozzarella c h e e s e served with a side Of meat sauce
- Meatball Appetizer$9.89
4 Meatballs topped with meat sauce & baked mozzarella cheese
- Plain French Fries$4.50
- Mozzarella Sticks$9.69
6 piece basket served with a cup of meat sauce-
- Spinach Pie$11.99
Spinach and feta cheese filled phyllo pastry dough baked golden brown and served with creamy pesto sauce
- Wings (24 wings)$32.99
WINGS Tossed in your choice of sauce: Plain, Hot, Medium, Teriyaki, Tangy Honey BBQ, Lemon Pepper, Sweet & Spicy Thai Extra wing sauce or dressing +.99
- Wings (16 wings)$22.49
WINGS Tossed in your choice of sauce: Plain, Hot, Medium, Teriyaki, Tangy Honey BBQ, Lemon Pepper, Sweet & Spicy Thai Extra wing sauce or dressing +.99
- Wings (8 wings)$11.59
WINGS Tossed in your choice of sauce: Plain, Hot, Medium, Teriyaki, Tangy Honey BBQ, Lemon Pepper, Sweet & Spicy Thai Extra wing sauce or dressing +.99
- Garlic Bread side$1.99
- Cup Garlic Butter$0.50
- Pita Bread$1.50
- 4pc chicken finger$9.49
- Small jimmy bread$5.99
- Large Jimmy bread$10.99
Salads
- Greek Salad$9.29
House blend lettuce with red cabbage and carrots, tomato, cucumbers, Greek olives and pepperoncini peppers with choice offetaormozzarellacheese
- Grilled Chicken Salad$14.49
Marinated aniled chicken tenders on our Greek salad choose feta or mozzarella cheese
- Antipasto Salad$12.99
Genoa salami, sliced pepperoni and provolone cheese on our Greek salad choose feta or mozzarella cheese
- Gyro Salad$14.49
Shaved Gyro slices on our Greek salad, choose feta or mozzarella cheese
- House Special Salad$12.99
Rolled up turkey, roast beef, ham and provolone cheese on our Greek salad choose feta or mozzarella cheese -
- Tuna Salad$14.49
wo scoops of homemade tuna salad on our Greek salad choose feta or mozzarea cheese
- Side Dinner Salad$5.79
Individual side dinner salad with lettuce, tomato, cucumber, pepperoncini peppers, Greek olives feta or mozzarella cheese -
- Shrimp Salad$14.59
- Chicken Teriyaki$14.59
- Soup 12oz$4.75
- Soup 32oz$10.75
- Tuna Scoop$2.95
Greek SANDW
- Gyros Souvlaki$9.59
AGrecian delight of specially prepared sliced lamb and beef topped with a side cun of tzatziki sauc
- Pork Souvlaki$9.99
AGrecian delight of marinated pork tenderloin topped with onion, tomato and lettuce with a side cup of tzatziki sauce
- Chicken Souvlaki$9.89
AGrecian delight of diced chicken tenders topped with onion tomato and lettuce with a side cup of tzatziki sauc
- Souvlaki Combo$10.19
Trio of marinated pork tenderloin, chicken and shaved gyro m e a topped with onions, tomato and lettuce with a side cup of tzatziki sauce
Oven SUBS
- Turkey bacon ranch Sub$9.59
- Vegetarian Sub$9.89
- Tuna sub$9.89
- Tuna melt$8.59
- Chicken Philly$9.89
- Turkey Sub$9.89
- Roast beef Sub$9.89
- Ham Sub$9.89
- BLT Sub$9.89
- Vegetarian Sub$9.89
- Chicken Parm Sub$9.89
Golden fried chicken breast topped with meat sauce and melted provolone cheese
- Super Sub$9.89
Turkey, roast beef, bacon, mayo and provolone cheese topped with onions, tomato, lettuce and homemade sub dressing
- Meatball Sub$9.49
MEATBALL SUB Meatballs topped with meat sauce and melted provolone cheese
- Philly Steak$9.89
Shaved sirloin steak with grilled onions, peppers, mushrooms and provolone chees
- Italian Sub$9.89
Genoa salami and ham with provolone cheese, Onions, tomato, lettuce and homemade sub dressing
Italian Entrees
- Spaghetti$12.79
Spaghetti with your choice of meat sauce or marinara
- Italian Combo$15.29
Manicotti, stuffed shell and lasagna topped with meat sauce and mozzarella cheese oven baked
- Stuffed Shells$14.79
Pasta shells filled with a ricotta cheese blend, topped with meat sauce or marinara sauce and baked with mozzarella
- Lasagna$15.29
Layers of seasoned ground beet ricotta and pasta sheets topped with meat sauce and mozzarella cheese oven baked_
- Fetticini Alfredo$12.99
Fettuccini pasta tossed in our creamy Alfredo sauce
- Chicken Alfredo$16.75
Fettuccini pasta tossed in our creamy Alfredo sauce with Chicken
- Manicotti$14.99
Roled pasta sheets filed with a ricotta cheese blend, topped with meat sauce or mannara sauce and baked with mozzarella-
- Baked Spaghetti$15.29
Baked Spaghetti with your choice of meat sauce or marinara
Parmigiana
- Chicken Parmigiana$17.99
Two golden fried chicken breasts topped with meat sauce and melted provolone cheese
- Eggplant Parmigiana$15.99
Breaded and fried eggplant slices topped with meat sauce a n d melted provolone
- Lunch Chicken Parmigiana$13.99
One golden fried chicken breast topped with meat sauce and melted provolone cheese
- Lunch Eggplant parm$13.99
CALZONE
- All Meat Calzone$13.29
Pepperoni, sausage, hamburger, Canadian bacon, ham, and salami with pizza sauce and mozzarella cheese
- Pepperoni Calzone$11.29
Pepperoni and sliced onions with pizza sauce and mozzarella cheese
- House Special Calzone$13.29
Hamburger, pepperoni, Italian sausage, mushrooms, onions and green penners with pizza sauce and mozzarella cheese
- Mediterranean Calzone$13.29
Thinly sliced gyro meat, feta cheese, tomatoes, and olives with pizza sauce and mozzarella cheese
- Steak Calzone$13.99
Shaved sirloin steak with sautéed onions. mushrooms, peppers, pizza sauce and mozzarella cheese
- Chicken Calzone$13.99
Shaved chicken with sautéed onions. mushrooms, peppers, pizza sauce and mozzarella cheese
- Veggie Calzone$13.29
Tomatoes. onions. benners. mushrooms. teta cheese and olives with pizza sauce and mozzarella cheese
- White Calzone$10.99
Garlic and spices with ricotta and mozzarella c h e e s en o pizza sauce
- Hawaiian Calzone$11.79
Pineapple and Canadian bacon with pizza sauce and mozzarella cheese
- BYO Calzone$12.99
SMALL Pizzas
- SM All Meat$13.29
Pepperoni, sausage, hamburger, Canadian bacon, ham, and salami with pizza sauce and mozzarella cheese
- SM Vegetarian$12.99
Tomatoes. onions. benners. mushrooms. teta cheese and olives with pizza sauce and mozzarella cheese
- SM Mediterranean$12.99
Thinly sliced gyro meat, feta cheese, tomatoes, and olives with pizza sauce and mozzarella cheese
- SM Hawaiian$10.99
Pineapple and Canadian bacon with pizza sauce and mozzarella cheese
- SM White$9.99
Garlic and spices with ricotta and mozzarella c h e e s en o pizza sauce
- SM House Special$12.99
Hamburger, pepperoni, Italian sausage, mushrooms, onions and green penners with pizza sauce and mozzarella cheese
- SM Cheese Pizza$9.29
with pizza sauce and mozzarella cheese;1.00 per additional topping 1.50 per cheese topping
LARGE Pizzas
- LRG All Meat$25.99
Pepperoni, sausage, hamburger, Canadian bacon, ham, and salami with pizza sauce and mozzarella cheese
- LRG Vegetarian$25.49
Tomatoes. onions. benners. mushrooms. teta cheese and olives with pizza sauce and mozzarella cheese
- LRG Mediterranean$25.49
Thinly sliced gyro meat, feta cheese, tomatoes, and olives with pizza sauce and mozzarella cheese
- LRG Hawaiian$21.99
Pineapple and Canadian bacon with pizza sauce and mozzarella cheese
- LRG White$19.99
Garlic and spices with ricotta and mozzarella c h e e s en o pizza sauce
- LRG House Special$25.49
Hamburger, pepperoni, Italian sausage, mushrooms, onions and green penners with pizza sauce and mozzarella cheese
- LRG Cheese Pizza$18.49
PIZZA Start with pizza sauce and mozzarella cheese, 1.85 per additional topping 2.75 per cheese topping
Desserts
Sides
Kids Menu
Burgers
Catering
- 1/2 pan Fettuccine Alfredo$52.00
- 1/2 pan Chicken Alfredo$68.00
- Full pan Fettuccine Alfredo$109.00
- Full pan Chicken Alfredo$145.00
- 1/2 pan Lasagna$70.00
- Full pan Lasagna$155.00
- 1/2 pan Spaghetti$38.00
- Full pan Spaghetti$85.00
- 1/2 Bowl Salad$46.00
- Full bowl Salad$110.00
- 1/2 pan Chicken wings (32)$45.00
- Full pan chicken wings (64)$90.00
- 1/2 pan garlic bread (6)$8.00
- Full pan Garlic bread (12)$16.00
Beverages
N/A Bev
Beer
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
House made pizza, Greek and Italian dishes made to order. Great family atmosphere! Call in! Take out or dine in!! Come and enjoy!
50 Halter Dr, Piedmont, SC 29673