A map showing the location of Pizza Hut Express 1550 Aviation ParkwayView gallery

Pizza Hut Express 1550 Aviation Parkway

review star

No reviews yet

1550 Aviation Parkway

Morrisville, NC 27560

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards


9" Hand Tossed Pizza

Cheese Pizza

$7.29

Pepperoni Pizza

$7.89

Supreme Pizza

$8.99

Meat Lover's Pizza

$9.99

Veggie

$7.99

Oven Baked Pasta

Chicken Alfredo

$8.99

Cheese Alfredo

$6.99

Snacks

8pc Bread Bites

$4.19

8pc Cheese Bites

$5.29

8pc Cinnamon Bites

$4.19

6pc Baked Wings

$11.99

Perfect Combo

The Perfect Combo

$14.99

9" Pizza + Bread Bites + Reg Fountain Drink

Drinks

Regular

$2.99

Large

$3.79
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1550 Aviation Parkway, Morrisville, NC 27560

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Bul Box - Morrisville
orange star4.7 • 303
1125 Hatches Pond Lane #118 Morrisville, NC 27560
View restaurantnext
WCC Café by Tribeca Tavern
orange starNo Reviews
111 Competition Center Drive Morrisville, NC 27560
View restaurantnext
Neomonde Mediterranean - Morrisville Catering
orange starNo Reviews
10235 Chapel Hill Rd. Morrisville, NC 27560
View restaurantnext
Neomonde Mediterranean - Morrisville
orange star4.3 • 1,251
10235 Chapel Hill Rd Morrisville, NC 27560
View restaurantnext
RallyPoint Sport Grill
orange star5.0 • 1
837 Bass Pro Lane Cary, NC 27513
View restaurantnext
Thai 54
orange starNo Reviews
10290 Chapel Hill Rd Morrisville, NC 27560
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Morrisville

Neomonde Mediterranean - Morrisville
orange star4.3 • 1,251
10235 Chapel Hill Rd Morrisville, NC 27560
View restaurantnext
kokí (formerly Spanglish)
orange star4.4 • 960
10970 Chapel Hill Road Morrisville, NC 27560
View restaurantnext
The Kupkake Fairy
orange star4.8 • 388
10123 Chapel Hill Rd Morrisville, NC 27560
View restaurantnext
Clean Juice - Park West (NC)
orange star4.5 • 380
3035 Village Market Place Morrisville, NC 27560
View restaurantnext
Bul Box - Morrisville
orange star4.7 • 303
1125 Hatches Pond Lane #118 Morrisville, NC 27560
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Morrisville
Cary
review star
Avg 4.6 (89 restaurants)
Cary
review star
Avg 4.6 (89 restaurants)
Apex
review star
Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)
Raleigh
review star
Avg 4.4 (244 restaurants)
Raleigh
review star
Avg 4.4 (244 restaurants)
Apex
review star
Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)
Durham
review star
Avg 4.3 (151 restaurants)
Holly Springs
review star
Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
Chapel Hill
review star
Avg 4.5 (51 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston