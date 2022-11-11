Restaurant header imageView gallery

Pizza Hut Express of Bracey

2883 Highway Nine-O-Three

Bracey, VA 23919

Order Again

Popular Items

4 for $29
Personal CYO Pizza
2 Med 2 Toppings (Lake Gaston Bundle)

Medium Pan

Med Pepperoni

$12.99

Med Cheese Pizza

$12.99

Med Supreme

$16.99

Med Meat Lovers

$16.99

Med Veggie Lovers

$16.99

Med Pepperoni Jalapeno

$16.99

Med Hawaiian

$13.99

Med Chicken Supreme

$16.99

Med Super Supreme

$16.99

Med CYO Pizza

$16.99

Personal

Personal Cheese Pizza

$5.39

Personal CYO Pizza

$5.39

Personal Supreme

$5.59

Personal Meat Lovers

$5.59

Personal Veggie Lovers

$5.59

Personal Pepperoni Jalapeno

$5.59

Personal Hawaiian

$5.59

Personal Chicken Supreme

$5.59

Personal Super Supreme

$5.69

Personal Pepperoni

$5.39

Pasta

Tuscani Pasta

$7.99

Family Pasta

$14.99

Dessert

Mega Choc Chip Cookie

$5.99

Cinnamon Stix

$4.99

Breadsticks

3 Bread Sticks

$2.99

5 Bread Sticks

$4.99

10 Bread Sticks

$7.99

Wings

6 Wings

$8.99

12 WIngs

$15.99

18 Wings

$21.99

Breakfast

Breakfast BIscuit

$2.49

Specials

Family Value Deal

$24.99

Choice of 2 Medium Pizzas, 5 Breadsticks, and Choice of Wings with 1/2 gallon of Tea

4 for $29

$29.00

2 Med 2 Toppings (Lake Gaston Bundle)

$19.99

Any Medium ($12)

$12.00

Monday Cheap Day

$12.00

Pasta Tuesday

$5.99

Wing Wednesday (each wing$1.25)

$1.25

Add a dessert

$5.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

2883 Highway Nine-O-Three, Bracey, VA 23919

Directions

