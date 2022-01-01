Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza

Pizza Hyena Surfside

review star

No reviews yet

13 S. Ocean Blvd

SURFSIDE BEACH, SC 29575

Order Again

Popular Items

Peppy Longstocking
Ms. Cheezious
Wild Fired Wings

Appetizers

Roasted Olives

Roasted Olives

$9.50

house marinated medley of olives. warm toasted baguette

Garlic Cheezy Bread

Garlic Cheezy Bread

$6.50

fresh wild fired garlic cheese bread sticks. rustic red sauce

Roasted Red Pepper Hummus

Roasted Red Pepper Hummus

$8.95

house made fire roasted red pepper hummus - with warm ripped pizza bread. fresh veggies

Wild Fired Wings

Wild Fired Wings

$14.95

10 - famous wild fired charred wings with your choice of sauce.

Hyena Balls

Hyena Balls

$10.95

kobe beef. lamb. veal. rustic red sauce. grated parmigiano reggiano. warm ripped pizza bread

Hiney's Palmetto Cheese

Hiney's Palmetto Cheese

$8.95

house made roasted red pepper, bacon, jalepeno, pimento cheese - served with warm ripped pizza bread

Bruschetta

Bruschetta

$7.50

fresh basil. garlic. roma tomato. EVOO. balsamic vinegar - toasted baguette

Redneck Caviar

Redneck Caviar

$8.50

black beans. green pepper. silver queen corn. tomato. green onion. cilantro - served with organic blue corn chips

Salads

Arugula Salad

Arugula Salad

$12.95

granny smith apples. roasted pecans. dried cranberry. house made lemon vinaigrette

Baby Spinach Salad

Baby Spinach Salad

$11.95

heirloom grape tomato. bleu cheese. applewood smoked bacon. red onion. balsamic vinaigrette

Mixed Field Greens

Mixed Field Greens

$12.95

spicy sopressata. artichoke heart. applewood smoked bacon. roasted red pepper. red onion. kalamata olives. heirloom grape tomato. avocado ranch

Fun Caesar Salad

Fun Caesar Salad

$11.95

hearts of romaine. shaved parmesan. tossed in caesar dressing. topped with crunchy FUNYUNS

Hiney Side Salad

Hiney Side Salad

$3.95

mixed greens. heirloom tomato. celery. red onion

Family Sized Hiney Salad

$7.95

Larger version of the Hiney side salad - will feed 2 - 3 people, with mixed field greens, red onion, chopped celery, and heirloom grape tomatoes.

Sandwiches

Ham & Cheezy

Ham & Cheezy

$9.95

smoked ham. smoked provolone. arugula. sliced tomato. red onion. herbed mayo.

Chickie Sammie

$9.95

shredded chicken. honey dijon. jalapeno. monterey jack. red onion. sliced tomato. mixed field greens

Big Shroom

$10.50

fire roasted marinated portobella mushroom. sliced tomato. caramelized onion. goat cheese. roasted red pepper. arugula

Hyena Balls Sub

Hyena Balls Sub

$10.95

kobe beef, lamb, veal Hyena balls. rustic red sauce. provolone.

Sides

Side of Redneck Caviar

$2.00

Bag O' Funyons

$1.50

Side of Rustic Red Sauce

$1.00

Side of Marinara

$1.00

Side of Blue Cheese Dressing

$1.00

Side of Ranch Dressing

$1.00

Side of Lemon Vinaigrette

$1.00

Specialty

Ms. Cheezious

Ms. Cheezious

$8.95

fresh mozz. monterey jack. cheddar. rustic red sauce.

Peppy Longstocking

Peppy Longstocking

$10.95

100% beef cupping pepperoni. rustic red sauce. fresh mozzarella.

When You Can't Decide

When You Can't Decide

$12.95

100% all beef cupping pepperoni. sweet Italian sausage. wild mushrooms. fresh mozzarella. rustic red sauce.

Margherita Hyena

Margherita Hyena

$12.50

rustic red sauce. fresh mozzarella. heirloom grape tomatoes. fresh basil

S'Nailed It!!

S'Nailed It!!

$14.95

french escargot. garlic sauce. fresh mozzarella. shaved parmesan. fresh chopped parsley.

Funny As Shitake

Funny As Shitake

$12.95

shiitake mushrooms. italian sausage. red onion. fresh mozzarella. rustic red sauce. fresh arugula.

Belly Laugh

Belly Laugh

$14.95

seared pork belly. fresh mozz. caramelized onion. fresh pineapple. rustic red sauce

Clucked Up

Clucked Up

$12.95

BBQ chicken. red onion. monterey jack. hickory stout BBQ sauce. fresh cilantro

Smoke Ring

Smoke Ring

$13.95

smoked ham. fresh pineapple. applewood smoked bacon. smoked provolone. rustic red sauce

Goudawill Hunting

Goudawill Hunting

$14.95

smoked gouda. wild game sausage. wild mushroom. caramelized onion. rustic red sauce

UR Bacon My Balls

UR Bacon My Balls

$15.50

applewood smoked bacon. Hyena Balls. red onion. wild mushroom. fresh mozz. rustic red sauce

Kale Yeah!

Kale Yeah!

$12.95

kale pesto. fresh mozz. red onion. artichoke heart. kalamata olive. heirloom grape tomato

Ricotta Be Kidding Me

Ricotta Be Kidding Me

$12.95

ricotta. garlic sauce. spinach. fresh mozz. portobello. cracked black pepper

Pinch My Greek

Pinch My Greek

$12.95

feta. kalamata olive. pepperoncini. garlic. heirloom grape tomato. herbed olive oil. tzatziki sauce. fresh dill

Sour Puss

Sour Puss

$11.95

garlic sauce. house dill pickles. fresh mozz. fresh dill weed

Hot Chick

Hot Chick

$12.95

buffalo chicken. bleu cheese sauce. chopped celery. red onion. monterey jack

This Is Guacward

This Is Guacward

$13.95

guacamole. carnitas pork. red onion. cotija. fresh cilantro. fresh lime squeeze

A Real Brie Slapper

A Real Brie Slapper

$13.95

Brie. caramelized onion. granny smith apple. slivered almond. black pepper. hot Hyena Honey drizzle

Old McDonald

Old McDonald

$15.50

roast chicken. bacon. goat cheese. spinach.caramelized onion. fresh mozz. rustic red sauce

LMAO

LMAO

$13.95

gyro Lamb. wild Mushroom. Arugula. Onion. tzatziki sauce

Proscuitto Your Eye Out

Proscuitto Your Eye Out

$14.50

prosciutto. wild mushroom. arugula. fresh mozz. rustic red sauce. EVOO drizzle

BYO Pizza

BYO Pizza

$10.00
"Hand crafted and wood fired flatbread pizza made with local fresh ingredients and handmade sauces. All of our pizzas are 10" Neapolitan-style and made with Love. Large craft beer selection and creative cocktails"

