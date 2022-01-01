Pizza In & Go imageView gallery

Pizza In & Go

review star

No reviews yet

1309 Bell Rd suite #207

Antioch, TN 37013

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

App's

Garlic Bread STICK

$7.99+

CHEESEY Bread STICK

$7.99

Mozz Sticks 7 pc.

$7.99

Chicken Tender 5pcs

$8.99

Chicken Strips 10 Pcs

$12.99

Small Fries

$2.25

Large French Fries

$3.99

Pizza

Small Pizza

$6.99

Medium Pizza

$8.99

Large Pizza

$10.99

X-Large Pizza

$13.99

XX-Large Pizza

$16.99

small Thin Crust Pizza

$8.25

medium Thin Crust Pizza

$10.49

Large Thin Crust Pizza

$12.99

X largeThin Crust Pizza

$16.25

xxl thin crust

$19.75

small stuffed crust

$8.99

medium stuffed crust

$11.49

large stuffed crust

$13.99

xlarge stuffed crust

$17.49

XXL STAFFED CRUST

$21.99

HAWAIIAN PIZZA

$13.99+

mini pizza 7" with soda cans

$6.99

suprem pizza

$13.99+

VEGGIE PIZZA

$13.99+

meat lover pizza

$13.99+

sea food pizza

$13.99+

#1 Small Cheese+16oz

$7.99

#2 Medium Cheese+7wings

$17.49

#3 Large Pizza +10 Wings

$22.99

#4 Xl Cheese+15 Wings+2liter

$33.99

#5 XX L Cheese+20 Wings

$38.99

Calzone

Small Calzone

$12.99

Medium Calzone

$14.99

Large Calzone

$18.99

X Large Calzone

$21.99

XXL CALZON

$25.99

S SUPREM Calzone

$15.99

M SUPREM Calzone

$17.99

L SUPREM Calzone

$21.99

XL SUPREM Calzone

$26.99

XXL SUPREM Calzone

$30.99

S MEAT LOVER Calzone

$15.99

M MEAT LOVER Calzone

$17.99

L MEAT LOVER Calzone

$21.99

XL MEAT LOVER Calzone

$26.99

XXL MEATLOVER Calzone

$30.99

S veggie calzone

$15.99

M veggie calzone

$17.99

L veggie calzone

$21.99

XL veggie calzone

$26.99

XXL veggie calzone

$30.99

Small seafood calzone

$15.99

medium seafood calzone

$17.99

large seafood calzone

$21.99

X large seafood calzone

$26.99

XX large seafood calzone

$30.99

small Hawaiian calzone

$15.99

medium hawaiian calzone

$17.99

Large Hawaiian calzone

$21.99

X large Hawaiian

$26.99

XX large Hawaiian calzone

$30.99

Stromboli

Small Stromboli

$12.99

Medium Stromboli

$14.99

Large Stromboli

$18.99

X-Large Stromboli

$21.99

XXLARGE STROMOLI

$25.99

small meat lover Stramboli

$15.99

medium meat lover Stramboli

$17.99

large meat lover Stramboli

$21.99

xl meat lover Stramboli

$26.99

XXLARGE MEAT LOVER

$30.99

small supreme Stramboli

$15.99

medium supreme Stramboli

$17.99

large supreme Stramboli

$21.99

xl supreme Stramboli

$26.99

xxl supreme stromboli

$30.99

small veggie Stramboli

$15.99

medium veggie Stramboli

$17.99

large veggie Stramboli

$21.99

xl veggie Stramboli

$26.99

xxl veggie stromboli

$30.99

small seafood Stromboli

$15.99

medium seafood Stromboli

$17.99

large seafood Stromboli

$21.99

XL seafood Stromboli

$26.99

XXL seafood stromboli

$30.99

small Hawaiian stromboli

$15.99

medium Hawaiian stromboli

$17.99

large Hawaiian stromboli

$21.99

XL Hawaiian stromboli

$26.99

XXL Hawaiian stromboli

$30.99

Pasta

Chicken Alfredo Pasta

$12.99

Spaghetti Chicken Pasta

$12.99

Meat Lasagna

$12.99

Shrimp Alfredo Pasta

$12.99

Spaghetti & Meatball Pasta

$12.99

Baked Ziti Pasta

$12.99

seafood pasta

$16.99

Chicken Wings

7 pcs Chicken Wings

$9.99

10 pcs Chicken Wings

$13.99

15 pcs Chicken Wings

$19.99

20 pcs Chicken Wings

$25.99

25 pcs Chicken Wings

$31.99

Sandwiches

Philly Sub

$9.99

Chicken Sub

$8.99

Veggie Sub

$7.99

GYRO SANDWICHE

$9.99

Desserts

Cheesecake

$4.49

Chocolate Cake

$4.49

Italian Cake

$4.49

Tiramisu

$5.49

Baclava

$3.99

KIDS MEAL

5 PCS CHICKEN NUGGETS WITH SMALL FRIES

$6.99

3 CHICKEN TENDER WITH SMALL FRIES

$6.99

SPECIAL MEAL

SUB ,SMAL FRIES AND SODA CAN

$12.49

5 PCS CHICKEN TENDER WITH SMALL FRIES AND SODA CANS

$11.49

6 PCS CHICKEN WINGS WITH SMALL FRIES AND SODA CANS

$10.99

Salad

Big Chicken house

$10.49

BIG chicken Greek

$10.49

BIG House Salad

$7.99

BIG Greek salad

$7.99

Drinks

Soda Bottles

$1.99+

2 Liter Bottles

$3.49

Natural Water

$1.49

soda cans

$1.39

sauce

ranch cub sauce

$0.75

ranch Bag sauce

$0.99

extra honey mastered bag sauce

$0.99

extra Italian sauce

$0.99

extra blue cheese cub

$0.75

blue cheese bag

$0.99

garlic butter

$0.99

Marinera

$0.99

Extra greek sauce bag

$0.99

Bufflo Sauce

$0.75

Cheese Cake Sauce

$0.99

Banana Paper

$0.99

Mild Sauce

$0.75

Hot Sauce

$0.75

BBQ SAUCE

$0.75

Large Ranch Cup

$0.99

Honey Gold

$0.75
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

** Delivery Fee of $3.99 on all orders with a $16.99Minimum** Come on in and enjoy!

Location

1309 Bell Rd suite #207, Antioch, TN 37013

Directions

Gallery
Pizza In & Go image

Similar restaurants in your area

The Thirsty Turtle Sports Grill
orange starNo Reviews
1307 Bell Rd #101 Antioch, TN 37013
View restaurantnext
Slim & Husky's - Nashville/Antioch
orange starNo Reviews
5270 Hickory Hollow Nashville, TN 37013
View restaurantnext
The Waffle Taco
orange star4.0 • 28
1114 Bell Rd Antioch, TN 37013
View restaurantnext
Extreme Hot Wings
orange star3.7 • 163
5307 Mt View Rd Antioch, TN 37013
View restaurantnext
Han's Banh Mi and Pho - 5694 Nolensville Pike
orange starNo Reviews
5694 Nolensville Pike Nashville, TN 37211
View restaurantnext
Southside Grill
orange star5.0 • 1,321
6601 Sugar Valley D Nashville, TN 37211
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Antioch

The Waffle Taco
orange star4.0 • 28
1114 Bell Rd Antioch, TN 37013
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Antioch
Hermitage
review star
Avg 3.9 (8 restaurants)
Brentwood
review star
Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)
Nashville
review star
Avg 4.4 (392 restaurants)
Mount Juliet
review star
No reviews yet
Franklin
review star
Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)
Hendersonville
review star
Avg 3.8 (16 restaurants)
Murfreesboro
review star
Avg 4.4 (45 restaurants)
Lebanon
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Gallatin
review star
Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston