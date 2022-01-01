Restaurant header imageView gallery

Pizza Italica

18841 Biscayne Ave

Aventura, FL 33180

Order Again

Popular Items

Chicken empanada
Corn empanada
Ham & Chesse empanada

Promos Take Out - Delivery

Pizza Clasicas x 2 + FREE Cheese Pizza

$40.00

Pizza Italicas x 2 + FREE Cheese Pizza

$50.00

12 Empanadas + 1 Cheese Pizza

$50.00

2 dz Empanadas + 6 FREE Empanadas

$105.00

Pizzas Classic X 2 + FREE 1/2 Kg Ice Cream

$45.00

2 large classic pizzas + 1/2 k Freddo ice cream.

Pizzas Italicas x 2 + FREE 1/2 Kg Ice Cream

$50.00

2 large Italicas pizzas + 1/2 k Freddo ice cream.

Empanadas x 12 + FREE 1/2 Kg Ice Cream

$50.00

Brick oven empanadas (12): Beef, chicken, ham & cheese, spinach + 1/2 k Freddo ice cream

Freddo 1 kg + FREE 1/2 Kg Ice Cream

$25.00

Pizzas Large 14"

Pepperoni LG

$24.00

Italian tomatoes sauce, mozzarella and pepperoni.

Napoargenta LG

$24.00

Italian tomato sauce, mozzarella, tomatoes, comfited garlic, parsley and kalamata olives.

Jamorron LG

$24.00

Italian tomato sauce, mozzarella, Prosciutto cotto, roasted peppers and kalamata olives.

Fugazzeta LG

$24.00

Mozzarella, marinated onions, oregano and kalamata olives.

4 Formaggi LG

$24.00

Italian tomato sauce, mozzarella, gorgonzola, provolone, Parmigiano and kalamata olives.

Prosciutto & Burrata LG

$30.00

Italian tomato sauce, marinated grape tomatoes, prosciutto di Parma, burrata and arugula.

Tartufata LG

$28.00

Mozzarella, sauteed mushrooms, Parmigiano cheese and truffle oil.

Blue LG

$25.00

Mozzarella, roasted onions, gorgonzola cheese, honey and sliced almonds.

Crudorucula LG

$30.00

Mozzarella, prosciutto di Parma, arugula, and Parmigiano cheese.

Cotto & Funghi LG

$26.00

Italian tomato sauce, mozzarella, mushrooms, prosciutto cotto and kalamata olives.

Margherita LG

$24.00

Italian tomato sauce, fior di latte mozzarella, basil and olive oil.

Carbonara Pizza

$28.00

Mozzarella cheese, bacon, onions, eggs.

Cheese Pizza SM

$14.00

Italian tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese.

Antipasti

Burrata

$14.40

Fresh burrata cheese, marinated grape tomatoes, prosciutto di Parma and pesto sauce

Polpete

$12.00

Angus beef meatballs in San Marzano tomato sauce.

Carpaccio

$16.80

Marinated beef tenderloin slices with dijon dressing and Italian salad.

Montanaras

$21.60

Two fried pizzas topped with San Marzano tomato sauce, fior di latte mozzarella and pesto sauce.

Fried Calamari

$15.00

Fried Calamari rings with lime alioli

Empanadas & More

Farinata

$3.00

Garbanzo flatbread.

Wagyu Beef empanada

$6.00

Ham & Chesse empanada

$4.80

Chicken empanada

$4.80

Spinach empanada

$4.80

Corn empanada

$4.80

Fugazzeta empanada

$4.80

Pastas

4 Cheese Raviolis

$18.00

Homemade four cheese ravioli with creamy pesto sauce.

Spaghetti Stracciatella

$19.00

Spaghetti pasta with San Marzano tomato sauce, stracciatella and fresh basil.

Gnocchi Bread Bowl

$22.00

Potatoes gnocchi stuffed with asiago cheese with beef ragout sauce served in a pizza bread bowl.

Truffle Rigatoni

$17.00

Rigatoni pasta with a truffle mushrooms cream sauce.

Lasagna Bolognese

$17.00Out of stock

Homemade traditional beef bolognese lasagna with bechamel sauce and Parmigiano cheese.

Salad

Caesar*

$14.00

Romaine lettuce, Parmigiano cheese, croutons and breaded chicken breast with Caesar dressing.

Mediterranea*

$16.00

Arugula, grape tomatoes, cucumber, red onions, kalamata olives and goat cheese with balsamic vinaigrette.

Di Pasta

$13.00

Rigatoni pasta, cherry tomatoes, kalamata olives, toasted almonds, fior di latte and pesto sauce.

Entrees

Milanese Italica

$21.60

Breaded beef or chicken with arugula, grape tomatoes and Parmiggiano cheese salad and balsamic reduction.

Milanese Napo

$22.80

Breaded beef or chicken topped with Italian tomato sauce, prosciutto cotto and mozzarella served with French fries.

Milanese Classic

$20.40

Breaded chicken or beef served with French fries.

Chicken Sandwich

$19.00

Breaded chicken with lettuce, tomatoes, mozzarella cheese and mayo served with French fries.

Rib Eye

$28.00

Grilled Argentine rib eye steak with French fries and grilled artichokes hearts

American Burger

$16.00

Grass feed burger with bacon, cheddar cheese, red onions, lettuce, tomatoes and BBQ sauce.

Sides

Side French Fries

$4.80

Side Salad

$6.00

Pizza Bread

$4.80

*Family Mixed Salad

$14.40Out of stock

*Family French Fries

$20.00

Desserts

Pizza Dolci

$14.00

Nutella pizza with berries.

Tiramisu

$9.00

Creamy mascarpone whipped cream slathered on a espresso infused milk soaked sponge cake.

Panqueque Dulce de Leche

$8.00

Caramelized dulce de leche crepes

*To GO

1kg

$38.00

1/2 kg

$22.00

Extra Cono

$1.00

Box Bar X6

$15.59

N/A Beverages

Aqua Panna 500ml

$4.20

Red Wines

Flor de Finca Malbec

$31.20

Mazzei Badiola

$36.00

Dante Robino

$48.00

The Velvet evel Merlot

$31.20

Malma Finac Pinot Noir

$45.60

DV Catena

$46.80

El Enemigo

$46.80

Rose Wines

Villa D'Adige Rosato

$48.00

La Chapelle Rose

$42.00

Sparkling Wines

Martini & Rossi Prosecco

$42.00

Gambino Prosseco

$42.00

Jules Gambino Rose

$48.00

Veuve du vernay

$54.00

Pommery Brut

$42.00

White Wines

Villa D'Adige Pinot Grigio

$31.20

EVE by Charles Smith

$37.20

Kung fu Girl

$31.20

Malma Finca La Papay Sauv. Blanc

$37.20

Bottled Beer

Veza Sur South Coast

$7.20Out of stock

Heineken

$7.20

Corona

$7.20

Stella Artois

$7.20

Peroni

$7.20

Heineken 0.0

$7.20Out of stock
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Website

Location

18841 Biscayne Ave, Aventura, FL 33180

Directions

