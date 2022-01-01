Pizza Italica
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come on in and enjoy!
Location
18841 Biscayne Ave, Aventura, FL 33180
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
MIAMI SQUEEZE - Juice Bar .Café .Restaurant
4.4 • 784
18315 West Dixie Hwy North Miami Beach, FL 33160
View restaurant
Taco Box Aventura - 18721 Biscayne Blvd
No Reviews
18721 Biscayne Blvd Aventura, FL 33180
View restaurant
Carrot Express (Aventura/Miami Gardens)
No Reviews
2440 NE Miami Gardens Dr Miami, FL 33180
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Aventura
Bulla Gastrobar - Coral Gables
4.5 • 6,462
2500 PONCE DE LEON BLVD CORAL GABLES, FL 33134
View restaurant