Pizza King & Beefy Bird PIzza King & Beefy Bird

review star

No reviews yet

1231 Fort Street

Wyandotte, MI 48192

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

Just Cheese Pizza

$6.00+

One Pizza w/ Toppings

$6.00+

2 Crispy Tenders

$6.50

Food

Pizza

Just Cheese Pizza

$6.00+

One Pizza w/ Toppings

$6.00+

2 x Cheese Pizzas

$9.50+

Two Pizzas w/ Toppings

$9.50+

1 Pizza w/ 2 Toppings, Garlic Bread, 2 Liter pop

$12.75+

One Pizza with 2 Toppings. Garlic Bread & QT Coke

2 Pizzas w/ 2 toppings, Garlic Bread & 2 Liter of Pop

$19.00+

1 Pizza with 5 toppings

$11.00+

2 Pizzas with 5 Toppings

$19.99+

XL w/ 1 Topping

$11.99

Family Special

$23.99

Pizza Rolls

Pepperoni Roll

$6.75

Peperoni Roll Lunch Special

$7.00

Saturday Pepperoni Special

$5.72

Salads

Antipasto Salad

$5.75+

Crispy Chicken Salad

$10.50

Tossed Salad

$3.50+

Sides

Chicken Fingers

$6.00

Chips

$1.00

French Fries

$3.25+

Fried Mushrooms

$5.00

Garlic Bread

$6.00

Garlic Cheese Bread

$8.75+

Jalapeño Poppers

$8.00

Large Ranch Dressing

$1.00

Mac and Cheese Bites

$6.00

Mini Tacos

$8.00

Onion Rings

$5.00

Pizza Sauce

$0.75

Small Dressings

$0.50

Wing Dings

$6.00

Submarines

Dollar off Whole subs on Tuesdays

-$1.00

Gourmet

$9.00+

Ham and Cheese

$9.00+

Hamburger and Cheese

$9.00+

Jumbo Steak And Cheese

$9.50+

Taco And Cheese

$9.00+

Vegetarian

$7.00+

BLT

$9.00+

Dinners

BBQ Wing Ding Dinner

$10.49

Chicken Finger Dinner

$9.50

Wing Ding Dinner

$9.50

Smash Burgers

Smash Burger

$7.00+

Daily Specials

Small Double Pepperoni

$6.99

XL Double Pepp

$11.99

Small Fire Pie

$9.99

XL Fire Pie

$14.99

Medium OG Supreme

$10.99

Large OG Supreme

$14.99

XL OG Supreme

$17.99

Half Steak & Peppa

$9.00

Whole Steak & Peppa

$15.00

Large BLT Pizza

$11.00

Drinks

2 Liter

Brisk Tea

$3.00

Cherry Pepsi

$3.00

Code Red Mt. Dew

$3.00

Diet Pepsi

$3.00

Grape Crush

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Mt. Dew

$3.00

Orange

$3.00

Orange Crush

$3.00

Pepsi

$3.00

Root Beer

$3.00

Starry

$3.00

Can

Pepsi

$1.25

Diet Pepsi

$1.25

Mt. Dew

$1.25

20 Oz.

Cherry Pepsi

$2.00

Diet Pepsi

$2.00

Grape Crush

$2.00

Lemonade

$2.00

Mt. Dew

$2.00

Mug Root Beer

$2.00

Orange Crush

$2.00

Pepsi

$2.00

BeefyBird

Smashers

Beefy Burger Single

$6.50

Beefy Burger Double

$10.00

Plain Beefy W/ Cheese Single

$5.00

Plain Beefy W/ Cheese Double

$9.00

Moo'less Single

$8.00

Moo’less Double

$12.00

Grilled Cheese

$4.50

Hot Chicken

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$8.00

2 Southern Crispy Tacos

$9.00

Crispy Tenders Mac & Cheese Plate

$12.00

2 Crispy Tenders

$6.50

Sides

Waffle Fries

$3.00

Onion Rings

$4.00

Mac & Cheese

$6.00

Coleslaw

$3.00

Potato Salad

$4.00

Extra Pickles

$1.00

Dipping Sauce

BB Comeback

$1.00

Herby Ranch

$1.00

BBQ

$1.00

Buffalo

$1.00

Carolina Gold

$1.00

Honey Mustard

$1.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Downriver's Smile Bringers since 1978. Our dough is fresh and hand-tossed, our Subs are made with fresh baked bread, and we strive every day and every order to provide you with the best experience possible.

Location

1231 Fort Street, Wyandotte, MI 48192

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

