Pizza King - Avon
8100 East US Hwy 36
Suite A
Avon, IN 46123
Starters
Bread Sticks
4 Soft Warm Breadsticks served with your Choice of Dip
Pretzel Bread Sticks
3 Golden Brown Pretzel Stix Served with our famous nacho cheese. Delicious!!
Nachos
Tortilla chips w/ Nacho cheese
Macho Nachos
Tortilla chips smoothed in chili and nacho cheese. Serious Comfort Food! Yum
Potato Skins
Topped w/ your choice of nacho or cheddar cheese & your choice of bacon bits, sausage, Mexican beef, or chili. Served w/ sour cream on side
Garlic Bread
Texas toast topped w/ garlic butter
Garlic Bread w/ Cheese
Texas toast topped garlic butter and baked with mozzarella on top.
French Fries
A whole basket of ‘em Golden Goodness
King Cheese Fries
Loaded fries smothered in cheddar, topped w/ bacon bits & baked to a golden brown (10-15 min bake time)
Cheesy Garlic Strips
Our homemade dough topped w/ our garlic-infused butter sauce and signature cheese
Bag of Chips
Chicken Planks (3)
Tender, delicately seasoned all-white meat. Served w/ your choice of BBQ or honey mustard.
Chicken Planks (5)
Tender, delicately seasoned all-white meat. Served w/ your choice of BBQ or Honey Mustard.
Salads
Tossed Salad
Lettuce, carrots, red cabbage, mozzarella cheese & croutons. Choice of dressing.
PK Salad
Lettuce, carrots, red cabbage, mozzarella cheese and ham with your choice of turkey or bacon & croutons. Choice of 1 slice of garlic bread or 1 breadstick. Choice of dressing.
Taco Salad
Lettuce, carrots, red cabbage, cheddar cheese, Mexican beef, tomatoes, tortilla chips. Served with sour cream & salsa.
Grilled Chicken Salad
Lettuce, carrots, red cabbage, cheddar cheese, bacon, chicken strips & croutons. Choice of 1 slice of garlic bread or 1 breadstick. Choice of dressing.
Pizza
10" - Cheese
Our famous pies boast a traditional thin crust* and crumbled ingredients for more flavor in every bite. It’s A Royal Treat!
10" - Deluxe
Sausage, pepperoni, mushrooms, onion, green pepper and special blended cheese.
10" - Meat Lovers
Sausage, pepperoni, ham, bacon and Our special blended cheese
10" - Veggie
Mushrooms, onion, green pepper, banana pepper, black olives and our special blended cheese
10" - BBQ
Sausage, Onions, BBQ Sauce and Our Special Blend of Cheese
10" - Hawaiian
Includes our signature tomato paste, special blended cheese, Ham and pineapple
10" - BBQ Chicken
We remove the Tomato Paste base. Replaced with your choice of Our Pizza King BBQ Sauce (Tatsey Rich) or Open Pit. Then add our Diced Chicken and our special blended Cheese.
10" - Chicken Bacon
Chicken, bacon, and your choice of ranch, BBQ, buffalo or our signature King sauce (King Sauce is a hybrid of ranch/buffalo). For healthier option, For a healthier option try it with our 10” cauliflower crust—YUM!
14" - Cheese
Our famous pies boast a traditional thin crust* and crumbled ingredients for more flavor in every bite. It’s A Royal Treat!
14" - Deluxe
Sausage, pepperoni, mushrooms, onion, green pepper and special blended cheese.
14" - Meat Lovers
Sausage, pepperoni, ham, bacon and Our special blended cheese
14" - Veggie
Mushrooms, onion, green pepper, banana pepper, black olives and our special blended cheese
14" - BBQ
Sausage, Onions, BBQ Sauce and Our Special Blend of Cheese
14" - Hawaiian Pizza
Includes our signature tomato paste, special blended cheese, Ham and pineapple
14" - BBQ Chicken
We remove the Tomato Paste base. Replaced with your choice of Our Pizza King BBQ Sauce (Tatsey Rich) or Open Pit. Then add our Diced Chicken and our special blended Cheese.
14" - Chicken Bacon
Chicken, bacon, and your choice of ranch, BBQ, buffalo or our signature King sauce (King Sauce is a hybrid of ranch/buffalo). For healthier option, For a healthier option try it with our 10” cauliflower crust—YUM!
16" - Cheese
Our famous pies boast a traditional thin crust* and crumbled ingredients for more flavor in every bite. It’s A Royal Treat!
16" - Deluxe
Sausage, pepperoni, mushrooms, onion, green pepper and special blended cheese.
16" - Meat Lovers
Sausage, pepperoni, ham, bacon and Our special blended cheese
16" - Veggie
Mushrooms, onion, green pepper, banana pepper, black olives and our special blended cheese
16" - BBQ
Sausage, Onions, BBQ Sauce and Our Special Blend of Cheese
16" - Hawaiian
Includes our signature tomato paste, special blended cheese, Ham and pineapple
16" - BBQ Chicken
We remove the Tomato Paste base. Replaced with your choice of Our Pizza King BBQ Sauce (Tatsey Rich) or Open Pit. Then add our Diced Chicken and our special blended Cheese.
16" - Chicken Bacon
Chicken, bacon, and your choice of ranch, BBQ, buffalo or our signature King sauce (King Sauce is a hybrid of ranch/buffalo).
Crustless Pizza
Family Fun Kit
Enjoy Pizza King with family and friends. In the kit you will get 5 of our 7" doughs, our tomato sauce, pepperoni, sausage and special blended cheese. Cooking instructions included.
Subwiches
Stromboli Subwich
Zesty sausage, mozzarella cheese, onions, and tomato sauce, on a French loaf. Comes with Chips & Pickle
1/2- Stromboli Subwich
Zesty sausage, mozzarella cheese, onions, and tomato sauce, on a French loaf. Comes with Chips & Pickle
Sausage Boat Subwich
Zesty sausage, mozzarella cheese, onions, fresh green peppers and our HOME MADE SAUCE, on a French loaf. Comes with Chips & Pickle
1/2 Sausage Boat Subwich
Zesty sausage, mozzarella cheese, onions, fresh green peppers and our HOME MADE SAUCE, on a French loaf. Comes with Chips & Pickle
Texas BBQ Subwich
Zesty sausage, mozzarella cheese, onions, and BBQ sauce, on a French loaf. Comes with Chips & Pickle
1/2 Texas BBQ Subwich
Zesty sausage, mozzarella cheese, onions, and BBQ sauce, on a French loaf. Comes with Chips & Pickle
Submarine Subwich
Spiced ham, baked ham, Italian salami, onions, mozzarella cheese, and tomato sauce, on a French loaf. Comes with Chips & Pickle
1/2 Submarine Subwich
Spiced ham, baked ham, Italian salami, onions, mozzarella cheese, and tomato sauce, on a French loaf. Comes with Chips & Pickle
Meatball Subwich
Tender meatballs sliced, covered in marinara sauce and topped with melted cheese, served on our French loaf. Comes with Chips & Pickle
1/2 Meatball Subwich
Tender meatballs sliced, covered in marinara sauce and topped with melted cheese, served on our French loaf. Comes with Chips & Pickle
Beef Boat Subwich
Served with roast beef, cheese, onions, fresh green peppers, and our HOME MADE SAUCE. Comes with Chips & Pickle
1/2 Beef Boat Subwich
Served with roast beef, cheese, onions, fresh green peppers, and our HOME MADE SAUCE. Comes with Chips & Pickle
Roast Beef & Cheese Subwich
Hot Slices of Roast Beef, Melted Cheese, and Au Jus for dipping
1/2 Roast Beef & Cheese Subwich
Hot Slices of Hot Roast Beef, Melted Cheese and Au Jus for dipping
Philly Steak Subwich
Shredded beef, delicately blended spices, topped with melted mozzarella cheese, onions and fresh green peppers served on our French loaf. Comes with Chips & Pickle
1/2 Philly Steak Subwich
Shredded beef, delicately blended spices and seasonings, topped with melted cheese, onions and fresh green peppers served on our French loaf. Comes with Chips & Pickle
BLT Subwich
Bacon, lettuce, tomato, cheese, served with mayonnaise on the side. Comes with Chips & Pickle
1/2 BLT Subwich
Bacon, lettuce, tomato, & cheese. Served w/ mayo on the side *image shows whole Subwich*
Chicken Bacon Subwich
Served hot w/ fajita-style chicken, bacon, cheese & topped w/ your choice of ranch, BBQ, buffalo or our signature King sauce
1/2 Chicken Bacon Subwich
Served hot w/ fajita-style chicken, bacon, cheese & topped w/ your choice of ranch, BBQ, buffalo or our signature King sauce *image shows whole Subwich*
The Wreck Subwich
Light Homemade Sauce, Sausage. Pepperoni, Onion and Diced Jalapenos. Cooked and Finish with our nacho cheese sauce. Comes with Chips & Pickle ***A Royal Treat With Spice**
1/2 Wreck Subwich
Zesty sausage, pepperoni, cheese, onions, jalapenos, & nacho cheese sauce . . .
Ham & Cheese Subwich
Slices of flavorful ham served hot. Topped with your choice of mozzarella cheese or spice it up with nacho cheese. Served on Sesame Seed Bun
Italian Classics
Add Ons
Nacho Cheese
Marinara
Garlic Sauce
King Sauce
Buffalo Sauce
BBQ Sauce
Sour Cream
Tomato Paste
Chili
Au Jus
Salsa
Ranch
French
1000 Island
Honey Mustard
Blue Cheese
Italian
Pepperoni
Sausage
Ham
Bacon
Mushrooms
Onions
Green Peppers
Black Olives
Jalapenos
Banana Peppers
Pineapples
Anchovies
Turkey
Meatball
Tomato
Extra Pickle
Mozzarella Cheese
Cheddar Cheese
|Sunday
|10:45 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:45 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:45 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:45 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:45 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:45 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:45 am - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
8100 East US Hwy 36, Suite A, Avon, IN 46123