Pizza King

Order Again

Appetizers

1/2 Mushroom 1/2 Cauliflower

$9.25

15-18 Pieces

Breaded Cauliflower

$9.25

15-18 Peices

Breaded Mushroom

$9.25

15-18 Peices

Calamari

$9.25

12 Rings, Comes with Marinara & Lemon Wedge

Cheese Sticks

$9.25

9 Sticks, Comes with Marinara

Combo Platter

$12.95

4 O-Rings, 4 Chz Stx, 4 Poppers, 6 Raviolis, Comes with Marinara

Garlic Bread

$5.00

5 Pieces, Comes with Marinara

Jalapeño Poppers

$9.95

9 Pieces, Comes with Salsa

Onion Rings

$7.75

9-11 Rings

Ravioli (BEEF)

$8.75

9 Pieces

Ravioli (CHEESE)

$8.75

9 Pieces

Ravioli (1/2 & 1/2)

$8.75

Small French Fry

$1.50

Large French Fry

$2.50

6 Wings

$9.99

Bone-IN

12 Wings

$14.99

Bone-IN

18 Wing

$19.99

Bone-IN

Boneless Wings

$14.99

1 Pound

Greek Floutas

$9.99Out of stock

Salads

Tossed Salad

$5.25

Iceburg & Romaine Mix

Grilled Chicken Salad

$9.75

Chicken, Cheese, Black Olives, Tomato, Cucumber

Chef Salad

$9.75

Tomato, Cucumber, Black Olive, Red Onion, Egg, Ham and Chicken

1/2 Chef Salad

$6.95

Tomato, Cucumber, Black Olive, Red Onion, Egg, Ham and Chicken

Greek Salad

$9.75

Tomato Cucumber, Red Onion, Feta Cheese and Kalimantan Olives

1/2 Greek Salad

$6.95

Tomato Cucumber, Red Onion, Feta Cheese and Kalimantan Olives

Bowl of Soup

$3.99

Flavors Vary (Seasonal)

Bread Basket

$3.49

Loaf of Bread

$3.99

1/2 Loaf of Bread

$2.49

Cottage Cheese

$2.75

Cottage Cheese and Peaches

$5.25

Sub 1/2 Greek

$4.95

Extra Dressing

$0.49

Pint Of Dressing

$5.99

Sandwiches

Steak Sandwich

$16.25

Sirloin Steak on Bread with Fries, Lettuce & Pickle for side Garnish

Hamburger

$8.95

Toasted Bun, Lettuce, Tomato & Pickle for side Garnish

Cheeseburger

$9.25

Toasted Bun, Lettuce, Tomato & Pickle for side Garnish

Bacon Mushroom Cheeseburger

$9.95

Toasted Bun, Lettuce, Tomato & Pickle for side Garnish

Hot Beef

$10.50

Open Face on Texas Toast, with Mashed Potatoes and Gravy

French Dip

$9.75

Served with Au Jus and French Fries

Breaded Pork Loin

$7.75

Toasted Bun, Lettuce, Tomato & Pickle for side Garnish

Fish Sandwich

$6.95

Toasted Bun, Lettuce, Tomato & Pickle for side Garnish & Tartar Sauce

Grilled Cheese

$4.25

Pickles for Garnish

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$7.95

Toasted Bun, Lettuce, Tomato & Pickle for side Garnish

Breaded Chicken Sandwich

$7.95

Toasted Bun, Lettuce, Tomato & Pickle for side Garnish

3 Chicken Fingers

$6.95

Comes with French Fries

Gyro Platter

$10.50

Gyro Meat on Pita Bread with Tzatziki, diced Onion & Tomato (Sun-Thur)

Steaks & Chops

Dinner Steak

$17.50

8oz

Club Steak

$20.95

12oz

Filet Mignon

$32.00

9oz

Rib-Eye

$32.00

18oz

New York Strip

$30.00

16oz

T-Bone

$31.00

22oz

Center Cut Pork Chops

$18.95

8-10oz

Prime Rib

$32.95

16-18oz (Friday & Saturday Only)

Prime Rib Extra Cut

$37.95

20-22oz (Friday & Saturday Only)

Prime Rib End Cut

$32.95

18-20oz Temperatures Vary, Limited Availability (Friday & Saturday Only)

Poultry

Fried Chicken Half

$14.95

1 Wing, 1 Leg, 1 Breast and 1 Thigh

Two Chicken Breast

$14.50

Topped with Chicken Gravy

Chicken Parmesan

$14.95

2 Breaded Breasts baked in Marinra and Cheese

Chicken Tender Dinner

$14.50

5 Pieces, comes with BBQ Sauce

Seafood

Fried Shrimp

$19.95

5 Butterflied Shrimp, Comes with Cocktail Sauce

Orange Roughy

$22.95

Baked

Salmon

$21.50

Baked or Grilled

Halibut

$22.95Out of stock

Baked or Grilled

Fried Catfish

$19.50

Served with Lemon and Tartar Sauce

Stuffed Flounder

$18.25

Oven Baked in Lemon Butter

Sole Almondine

$18.25

Oven Baked in Lemon Butter

Combinations

Steak & Chicken Breast

$19.25

Sirloin Steak & Grilled Chicken Breast

Steak & Shrimp

$20.95

Sirloin Steak & Two Fried Shimp

Shrimp & Chicken Tenders

$19.50

2 Fried Shrimp & 3 Chicken Tenders

Specials

Veal Parmesan

$16.95

Two Bread Veal Cutlets baked in Marinara and Cheese

Chicken Friend Steak

$16.50

Served with Country Gravy

Chopped Sirloin

$17.75

16oz

Beef Tips & Rice

$19.50

Filet Tips, comes with Daily Vegetable

Roast Beef

$16.95

Sliced Roast Beef topped with Brown Gravy

Baked Ham

$16.50

Pasta

Lasagna

$14.95

Comes with Daily Vegetable

Fettuccine

$13.95

Mostacciolli

$13.50

Spaghetti

$13.50

Mafalda with Vegetables

$14.50

Spiral Noodle with Roasted Peppers, Broccoli, Carrots, Spuash & Carrots

Desserts

Cheesecake

$9.25

Tiramisu

$9.25

Cake

$7.95

Chocolate, Lemon or Strawberry

Baklava

$9.50

Ice Cream

$5.25

Birthday Cake

$6.25

Side Orders

Single Shrimp

$2.49

Single Chicken Tender

$1.99

Dinner Side

$1.50

Side Mostacolli

$4.50

Side Spaghetti

$4.50

Side Fettuccine

$4.50

Pint of Gravy

$3.49

Pint Of Marinara

$3.99

Pint Of Cheese

$3.99

Beverages

20oz Pepsi

$2.49

20oz Diet Pepsi

$2.49

20oz Mountain Dew

$2.49

20oz Sierra Mist

$2.49

20oz Mug Root Beer

$2.49

2ltr Pepsi

$3.49

2ltr Diet Pepsi

$3.49

2ltr Mountain Dew

$3.49

2ltr Sierra Mist

$3.49

2ltr Mug Root Beer

$3.49

Bottled Water

$0.99

Feature Specials

Reuben Sandwich

$11.95Out of stock

Served with French Fries (Seasonal Item)

Small Rueben Pizza

$14.00Out of stock

(Seasonal Item)

Medium Rueben Pizza

$17.50Out of stock

(Seasonal Item)

Large Rueben Pizza

$21.00Out of stock

(Seasonal Item)

Candy / Accessories

10¢ Candy

$0.10

Candy Bar

$1.86

XS-XL T-Shirt

$19.99

XXL-XXXL T-Shirt

$24.99

Hat

$24.99

Beanie

$29.99

Large

Lg Build a Pizza

$15.25

Cheese and Sauce Included in Price

Lg Build a Double Crust Pizza

$18.00

Another Crust Right on top the Pizza (Cheese and Sauce Included in Price)

Lg 1/2 n 1/2 Speciality

Lg Cheese Pizza

$15.25

Homemade Pizza Sauce and 100% Whole Milk Pizza Cheese Blend

Lg House Special

$23.50

Beef, Ham, Pepperoni, Sausage, Green Olive, Green Peppper, Mushroom & Onion

Lg Meat Lovers

$23.50

Beef, Canadian Bacon, Ham, Pepperoni & Sausage

Lg Danny's Special

$23.50

Beef, Canadian Bacon, Pepperoni, Mushroom Sliced Red Onion & Cream Cheese

Lg Hawaiian

$20.00

Canadian Bacon, Shrimp & Pineapple

Lg King Special

$18.00

Sausage, Onion and Green Pepper

Lg Bullseye

$20.00

BBQ Sauce, Chicken, Jalapeños and Cream Cheese

Lg Vegetarian

$20.00

Mushroom, Onion, Green Pepper, Black Olive, Green Olive, Broccoli, Tomato & Sauerkraut

Lg Margarita

$18.75

Salted Flat Crust with Marinara Sauce, Romano Cheese, Tomato, Basil & Oregano

Lg Naked

$17.00

Garlic Butter topped with Romano Cheese, Whole Milk Cheese, Basil & Oregano

Lg Athenian Delight

$22.00

Flat crust with Marinara Sauce, Gyro Meat, Black Olive, Tomato, Red Onion & Feta Cheese

Lg Greek Cowboy

$23.50

BBQ Sauce, Gyro Meat, Black Olives, Jalapeños, Pepperoncini, Red Onion & Feta Cheese

Lg Greek Cowgirl

$23.50

Olive Oil, Garlic, Gyro Meat, Kalamata Olives, Green Pepper, Pepperoncini, Red Onion, Tomato & Feta Cheese

Medium

Med Build a Pizza

$12.50

Cheese and Sauce Included in Price

Med Build a Double Crust Pizza

$15.00

Another Crust Right on top the Pizza (Cheese and Sauce Included in Price)

Med 1/2 n 1/2 Specialty

Med Cheese

$12.50

Homemade Pizza Sauce and 100% Whole Milk Pizza Cheese Blend

Med House Special

$19.00

Beef, Ham, Pepperoni, Sausage, Green Olive, Green Peppper, Mushroom & Onion

Med Meat Lovers

$19.00

Beef, Canadian Bacon, Ham, Pepperoni & Sausage

Med Danny's Special

$19.00

Beef, Canadian Bacon, Pepperoni, Mushroom Sliced Red Onion & Cream Cheese

Med Hawaiian

$16.25

Canadian Bacon, Shrimp & Pineapple

Med King Special

$15.00

Sausage, Onion and Green Pepper

Med Bullseye

$18.00

BBQ Sauce, Chicken, Jalapeños and Cream Cheese

Med Vegetarian

$18.00

Mushroom, Onion, Green Pepper, Black Olive, Green Olive, Broccoli, Tomato & Sauerkraut

Med Margarita

$15.50

Salted Flat Crust with Marinara Sauce, Romano Cheese, Tomato, Basil & Oregano

Med Naked

$14.00

Garlic Butter topped with Romano Cheese, Whole Milk Cheese, Basil & Oregano

Med Athenian Delight

$18.00

Flat crust with Marinara Sauce, Gyro Meat, Black Olive, Tomato, Red Onion & Feta Cheese

Med Greek Cowboy

$19.00

BBQ Sauce, Gyro Meat, Black Olives, Jalapeños, Pepperoncini, Red Onion & Feta Cheese

Med Greek Cowgirl

$19.00

Olive Oil, Garlic, Gyro Meat, Kalamata Olives, Green Pepper, Pepperoncini, Red Onion, Tomato & Feta Cheese

Small

Sm Build a Pizza

$10.25

Cheese and Sauce Included in Price

Sm Build a Double Crust Pizza

$12.50

Another Crust Right on top the Pizza (Cheese and Sauce Included in Price)

Sm 1/2 n 1/2 Specialty

Sm Cheese

$10.25

Homemade Pizza Sauce and 100% Whole Milk Pizza Cheese Blend

Sm House Special

$15.00

Beef, Ham, Pepperoni, Sausage, Green Olive, Green Peppper, Mushroom & Onion

Sm Meat Lovers

$15.00

Beef, Canadian Bacon, Ham, Pepperoni & Sausage

Sm Danny's Special

$15.00

Beef, Canadian Bacon, Pepperoni, Mushroom Sliced Red Onion & Cream Cheese

Sm Hawaiian

$14.25

Canadian Bacon, Shrimp & Pineapple

Sm King Special

$11.50

Sausage, Onion and Green Pepper

Sm Bullseye

$13.50

BBQ Sauce, Chicken, Jalapeños and Cream Cheese

Sm Vegetarian

$15.00

Mushroom, Onion, Green Pepper, Black Olive, Green Olive, Broccoli, Tomato & Sauerkraut

Sm Margarita

$12.00

Salted Flat Crust with Marinara Sauce, Romano Cheese, Tomato, Basil & Oregano

Sm Naked

$12.00

Garlic Butter topped with Romano Cheese, Whole Milk Cheese, Basil & Oregano

Sm Athenian Delight

$14.00

Flat crust with Marinara Sauce, Gyro Meat, Black Olive, Tomato, Red Onion & Feta Cheese

Sm Greek Cowboy

$15.50

BBQ Sauce, Gyro Meat, Black Olives, Jalapeños, Pepperoncini, Red Onion & Feta Cheese

Sm Greek Cowgirl

$15.50

Olive Oil, Garlic, Gyro Meat, Kalamata Olives, Green Pepper, Pepperoncini, Red Onion, Tomato & Feta Cheese

Gluten Free

GF Build a Pizza

$13.25

Cheese and Sauce Included in Price

GF Cheese

$13.25

Homemade Pizza Sauce and 100% Whole Milk Pizza Cheese Blend

GF House Special

$18.00

Beef, Ham, Pepperoni, Sausage, Green Olive, Green Peppper, Mushroom & Onion

GF Meat Lovers

$18.00

Beef, Canadian Bacon, Ham, Pepperoni & Sausage

GF Danny's Special

$18.00

Beef, Canadian Bacon, Pepperoni, Mushroom Sliced Red Onion & Cream Cheese

GF Hawaiian

$17.25

Canadian Bacon, Shrimp & Pineapple

GF King Special

$14.50

Sausage, Onion and Green Pepper

GF Bullseye

$16.50

BBQ Sauce, Chicken, Jalapeños and Cream Cheese

GF Vegetarian

$18.00

Mushroom, Onion, Green Pepper, Black Olive, Green Olive, Broccoli, Tomato & Sauerkraut

GF Margarita

$15.00

Salted Flat Crust with Marinara Sauce, Romano Cheese, Tomato, Basil & Oregano

GF Naked

$15.00

Garlic Butter topped with Romano Cheese, Whole Milk Cheese, Basil & Oregano

GF Athenian Delight

$17.00

Flat crust with Marinara Sauce, Gyro Meat, Black Olive, Tomato, Red Onion & Feta Cheese

GF Greek Cowboy

$18.50

BBQ Sauce, Gyro Meat, Black Olives, Jalapeños, Pepperoncini, Red Onion & Feta Cheese

GF Greek Cowgirl

$18.50

Olive Oil, Garlic, Gyro Meat, Kalamata Olives, Green Pepper, Pepperoncini, Red Onion, Tomato & Feta Cheese

Calzone

Build a Calzone

$9.99

Cheese and Sauce Included in Price (Max of 5 Toppings)

All hours
Sunday3:00 pm - 11:45 pm
Monday3:00 pm - 11:45 pm
Tuesday3:00 pm - 11:45 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 11:45 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 11:45 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 11:45 pm
Saturday3:00 pm - 11:45 pm
Restaurant info

Since 1965, Pizza King takes pride in providing our customer with the freshest ingredients. Our business started out in 1965 that was known for pizza. We have evolved over the years as a local favorite for not only our pizza, but also our steaks, seafood and pasta. Our homemade pizza dough is topped with freshly sliced cheese and an abundance of toppings. We serve a locally sourced bread from Orsi’s Bakery. Our steak choices are plentiful for any appetite. We have been recognized by the Reader’s Choice award for best steaks, pizza and service for many years.

Website

Location

1101 North Broadway, Council Bluffs, IA 51503

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

