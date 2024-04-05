Restaurant info

Since 1965, Pizza King takes pride in providing our customer with the freshest ingredients. Our business started out in 1965 that was known for pizza. We have evolved over the years as a local favorite for not only our pizza, but also our steaks, seafood and pasta. Our homemade pizza dough is topped with freshly sliced cheese and an abundance of toppings. We serve a locally sourced bread from Orsi’s Bakery. Our steak choices are plentiful for any appetite. We have been recognized by the Reader’s Choice award for best steaks, pizza and service for many years.

