Pizza King Mt. Pleasant

review star

No reviews yet

600 S. Mission St. Ste A

Mt. Pleasant, MI 48858

Order Again

Popular Items

Regular Cheese Bread
14" Cheese Pizza
12" Cheese Pizza

10" Pizza

10" Cheese Pizza

$8.29

10" BLT PIZZA

$11.69

10" Meat Pizza

$11.69

10" Deluxe Pizza

$11.69

10" Steak & Cheese Pizza

$11.69

10" Chicken Pizza

$11.69

10" Veggie Pizza

$11.69

12" Pizza

12" Cheese Pizza

$10.35

12" BLT Pizza

$15.65

12" Meat Pizza

$15.65

12" Deluxe Pizza

$15.65

12" Steak & Cheese Pizza

$15.65

12" Chicken Pizza

$15.65

12" Veggie Pizza

$15.65

14" Pizza

14" Cheese Pizza

$13.49

14" BLT Pizza

$20.15

14" Meat Pizza

$20.15

14" Deluxe Pizza

$20.15

14" Steak & Cheese Pizza

$20.15

14" Chicken Pizza

$20.15

14" Veggie Pizza

$20.15

16" Pizza

16" Cheese Pizza

$16.05

16" BLT Pizza

$25.49

16" Meat Pizza

$25.49

16" Deluxe Pizza

$25.49

16" Steak & Cheese Pizza

$25.49

16" Chicken Pizza

$25.49

16" Veggie Pizza

$25.49

PRTY Pizza

PRTY Pizza

$26.99

Detroit Style Pizza

Regular 8x10

$9.59

Large 10x14

$15.99

4 in SMALL Sub

SM King's Delight SUB

$5.50

SM King's Club SUB

$4.50

SM Pizza SUB

$4.50

SM Cordon Bleu SUB

$5.00

SM Veggie SUB

$4.50

SM Roast Beef Combo SUB

$5.00

SM King's Combo SUB

$5.50

SM Ham SUB

$4.50

SM Turkey SUB

$4.50

SM Canadian Bacon SUB

$4.50

SM Roast Beef SUB

$5.00

SM Chicken SUB

$5.00

SM Steak SUB

$5.00

SM BLT SUB

$4.50

8 in MD Sub

MD King's Delight SUB

$7.95

MD King's Club SUB

$6.95

MD Pizza SUB

$6.95

MD Cordon Bleu SUB

$7.95

MD Veggie SUB

$6.95

MD Roast Beef Combo SUB

$7.95

MD King's Combo SUB

$9.75

MD Ham SUB

$6.95

MD Turkey SUB

$6.95

MD Canadian Bacon SUB

$6.95

MD Roast Beef SUB

$7.95

MD Chicken SUB

$7.95

MD Steak SUB

$7.95

MD BLT SUB

$6.95

16 in LG Sub

LG King's Delight SUB

$14.50

LG King's Club SUB

$13.50

LG Pizza SUB

$13.50

LG Cordon Bleu SUB

$15.00

LG Veggie SUB

$13.50

LG Roast Beef Combo SUB

$15.00

LG King's Combo SUB

$17.50

LG Ham SUB

$13.50

LG Turkey SUB

$13.50

LG Canadian Bacon SUB

$13.50

LG Roast Beef SUB

$15.00

LG Chicken SUB

$15.00

LG Steak SUB

$15.00

LG BLT SUB

$13.50

Salads

HALF Salad

$7.65

FULL Salad

$9.15

Wings

Boneless Wings

$12.99

Pizza Flips

rg PIzza Flip

$10.09

LG Pizza Flip

$11.15

Dessert

Cinnamon Sticks

$6.99

Sticks

Regular Cheese Bread

$8.79

Large Cheese Bread

$10.69

Regular Garlic Cheese Loaf

$5.99

Large Garlic Cheese Loaf

$9.99

Breadsticks

$7.49

Drinks

Fountain Pop

$1.75

Pepsi 2 Liter

$3.00

Diet Pepsi 2 Liter

$3.00

Diet Mtn Dew 2 Liter

$3.00

Mtn Dew 2 Liter

$3.00

Sierra Mist 2 Liter

$3.00

Orange Crush 2 Liter

$3.00

Pepsi 20 Oz

$2.00

Mtn Dew 20 Oz

$2.00

Sierra Mist 20 Oz

$2.00

Mtn Dew Zero

$2.00

Dasani Water

$2.00

Dressings

Pizza Sauce

$1.00

BBQ

$1.00

Ranch

$1.00

Italian

$1.00

Honey Mustard

$1.00

Thousand Island

$1.00

Horseradish

$1.00

Bleu Cheese

$1.00

Mayo

$1.00

French

$1.00

Sauces/Dips

Side Garlic Butter

$1.00

Side Red Pepper

$1.00

Cauliflower Crust

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

600 S. Mission St. Ste A, Mt. Pleasant, MI 48858

Directions

Gallery
Pizza King image
Pizza King image
Pizza King image

