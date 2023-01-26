Restaurant header imageView gallery

Pizza King - Wabash, IN

No reviews yet

No reviews yet

46 West Canal Street

Wabash, IN 46992

Order Again

Popular Items

16" - 1-Topping
16" - Meat Feast
Breadsticks

8" Pizza

8" - 1-Topping

$6.30

8" - 2-Topping

$6.50

8" - 3-Topping

$6.90

8" - BBQ

$6.99
8" - BBQ Chicken

8" - BBQ Chicken

$7.99

We remove the Tomato Paste base. Replaced with your choice of Our Pizza King BBQ Sauce (Tatsey Rich) or Open Pit. Then add our Diced Chicken and our special blended Cheese.

8" - Buffalo Chicken

$8.99

8" - Cheese

$5.80

8" - Cheesy Sticks

$6.25
8" - Chicken Bacon Ranch

8" - Chicken Bacon Ranch

$7.99

Chicken, bacon, and your choice of ranch, BBQ, buffalo or our signature King sauce (King Sauce is a hybrid of ranch/buffalo). For healthier option, For a healthier option try it with our 10” cauliflower crust—YUM!

8" - Chicken Club

$7.99

8" - Chicken King

$8.99

8" - Cinnamon

$4.00
8" - Deluxe

8" - Deluxe

$9.49

Sausage, pepperoni, mushrooms, onion, green pepper and special blended cheese.

8" - Half & Half

8" - Hawaiian

8" - Hawaiian

$6.99

Includes our signature tomato paste, special blended cheese, Ham and pineapple

8" - Meat Feast

8" - Meat Feast

$9.99

Sausage, pepperoni, ham, bacon and Our special blended cheese

8" - Royal Feast

$8.99
8" - Veggie Feast

8" - Veggie Feast

$7.99

Mushrooms, onion, green pepper, banana pepper, black olives and our special blended cheese

10" Pizza

10" - 1-Topping

$10.15

10" - 2-Topping

$11.40

10" - 3-Topping

$12.50

10" - BBQ

$10.99
10" - BBQ Chicken

10" - BBQ Chicken

$11.99

We remove the Tomato Paste base. Replaced with your choice of Our Pizza King BBQ Sauce (Tatsey Rich) or Open Pit. Then add our Diced Chicken and our special blended Cheese.

10" - Buffalo Chicken

$14.75
10" - Cheese

10" - Cheese

$9.99

Our famous pies boast a traditional thin crust* and crumbled ingredients for more flavor in every bite. It’s A Royal Treat!

10" - Cheesy Sticks

$10.25
10" - Chicken Club

10" - Chicken Club

$12.99

Chicken, bacon, and your choice of ranch, BBQ, buffalo or our signature King sauce (King Sauce is a hybrid of ranch/buffalo). For healthier option, For a healthier option try it with our 10” cauliflower crust—YUM!

10" - Chicken King

$14.75

10" - Cinnamon

$7.00
10" - Deluxe

10" - Deluxe

$14.99

Sausage, pepperoni, mushrooms, onion, green pepper and special blended cheese.

10" - Half & Half

$10.15
10" - Hawaiian

10" - Hawaiian

$10.99

Includes our signature tomato paste, special blended cheese, Ham and pineapple

10" - Meat Feast

10" - Meat Feast

$15.99

Sausage, pepperoni, ham, bacon and Our special blended cheese

10" - Royal Feast

$15.50
10" - Veggie Feast

10" - Veggie Feast

$11.99

Mushrooms, onion, green pepper, banana pepper, black olives and our special blended cheese

14" Pizza

Chicken, bacon, and your choice of ranch, BBQ, buffalo or our signature King sauce (King Sauce is a hybrid of ranch/buffalo). For healthier option, For a healthier option try it with our 10” cauliflower crust—YUM!

14" - 1-Topping

$14.25

14" - 2-Topping

$15.50

14" - 3-Topping

$17.00

14" - BBQ Chicken

$19.00

14" - Buffalo Chicken

$19.00

14" - Cheese

$13.00

14" - Cheesy Sticks

$13.50

14" - Chicken Club

$19.00

14" - Cinnamon w/ Icing

$8.00

14" - Deluxe

$18.00

14" - Half & Half

$14.25

14" - Hawaiian

$18.00

14" - King's Choice

$18.00

14" - Meat Feast

$18.50

14" - Royal Feast

$18.50

14" - Veggie Feast

$18.50

16" Pizza

16" - 1-Topping

$17.50

16" - 2-Topping

$18.75

16" - 3-Topping

$19.50

16" - BBQ Chicken

$22.00

16" - Buffalo Chicken

$22.00

16" - Cheese

$16.00

16" - Cheesy Sticks

$16.50

16" - Chicken Club

$22.00

16" - Cinnamon w/ Icing

$11.00

16" - Deluxe

$20.00

16" - Half & Half

$17.50

16" - Hawaiian

$20.00

16" - Meat Feast

$20.75

16" - Royal Feast

$20.75

16" - Veggie Feast

$20.75

Pizza Bowl

1 Topping Pizza Bowl

$5.50

2 Topping Pizza Bowl

$5.99

3 Topping Pizza Bowl

$6.50

4 Topping Pizza Bowl

$6.99

5 Topping Pizza Bowl

$7.50

Hawaiian Pizza Bowl

$6.75

Royal Feast Pizza Bowl

$6.99

Meat Feast Pizza Bowl

$6.99

Chicken Club Pizza Bowl

$8.29

Royal Pocket

Royal Pocket

$5.50

Sandwiches

Whole Stromboli

Whole Stromboli

$9.59

Zesty sausage, cheese, onions, and tomato sauce. Comes with Chips & Pickle

1/2- Stromboli

1/2- Stromboli

$6.89

Zesty sausage, cheese, onions, and tomato sauce. Comes with Chips & Pickle

Whole Texas BBQ

Whole Texas BBQ

$9.59

Zesty sausage, cheese, onions, and BBQ sauce. Comes with Chips & Pickle

1/2 Texas BBQ

1/2 Texas BBQ

$6.89

Zesty sausage, cheese, onions, and BBQ sauce. Comes with Chips & Pickle

Whole Submarine

Whole Submarine

$9.99

Spiced ham, baked ham, Italian salami, onions, cheese, and tomato sauce. Comes with Chips & Pickle

1/2 Submarine

1/2 Submarine

$6.89

Spiced ham, baked ham, Italian salami, onions, cheese, and tomato sauce. Comes with Chips & Pickle

Whole BLT

Whole BLT

$11.99

Bacon, lettuce, tomato, cheese, served with mayonnaise on the side. Comes with Chips & Pickle

1/2 BLT

1/2 BLT

$7.29

Bacon, lettuce, tomato, & cheese. Served w/ mayo on the side *image shows whole Subwich*

Whole Chicken Bacon Ranch

Whole Chicken Bacon Ranch

$11.99

Served hot w/ fajita-style chicken, bacon, cheese & topped w/ your choice of ranch, BBQ, buffalo or our signature King sauce

1/2 Chicken Bacon Ranch

1/2 Chicken Bacon Ranch

$7.29

Served hot w/ fajita-style chicken, bacon, cheese & topped w/ your choice of ranch, BBQ, buffalo or our signature King sauce *image shows whole Subwich*

1/2 Ham & Cheese

$6.89

Whole Chicken Club

$11.99

1/2 Chicken Club

$7.29

Whole Buffalo Chicken

$11.99

1/2 Buffalo Chicken

$7.29

Whole Tuna Melt

$9.99

1/2 Tuna Melt

$6.89

Whole Pizza Sub

$9.59

1/2 Pizza Sub

$6.89

Whole BBQ Chicken

$11.99

1/2 BBQ Chicken

$7.29

Whole Ham & Cheese

$9.59

Whole King's Choice

$9.99

Half King's Choice

$6.89

Starters

Bag of Chips

$0.47

Breadsticks

$5.00

Cheese Cup

$0.93

Cup of Paste

$0.50

Cup of Ranch

$0.50

Dinner Salad

$6.25

Garlic Bread

$3.00

Garlic Bread w/ Cheese

$3.50

Garlic Bread w/ Cheese + 1 Topping

$4.25

Nacho w/ Cheese

$4.50

Nacho w/ Chili & Cheese

$5.50

PB&J Breadsticks

$3.99

PK Salad

$8.50

Rabbit Ears

$3.99

Side Salad

$4.00

Stuffed Breadsticks

$5.50

Drinks

Water

Bottle Pop

$1.90

20 oz. Fountain

$1.99

32 oz. Fountain

$2.59

2 Liter

$2.81

Kids Fountain

$1.25

Lunch Special

1/2 Sandwich Special

$6.50

8" Pizza Special

$7.50
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Locally owned and operated. Good to the very edge. Pizza King offers a variety of pizza and sandwiches.

Website

Location

46 West Canal Street, Wabash, IN 46992

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

