Pizza

Pizza King - South 18th/Wea

No reviews yet

No reviews yet

3613 South 18th Street

Lafayette, IN 47909

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

Popular Items

Bread Sticks (4)
10" Cheese
16" - Cheese

Starters

Loaded Golden fries smothered in cheddar, topped w/ bacon bits & baked to a golden brown (10-15 min bake time)
Bread Sticks (4)

Bread Sticks (4)

$4.99
Pretzel Bread Sticks

Pretzel Bread Sticks

$5.79

Soft Warm Pretzel Stix (3) Served with our famous nacho cheese. Delicious!!

Nachos

Nachos

$3.99

Tortilla chips w/ Nacho cheese

Macho Nachos

Macho Nachos

$4.99

Tortilla chips smoothed in chili and nacho cheese. Serious Comfort Food! Yum

Potato Skins x4

Potato Skins x4

$5.79

Topped w/ your choice of nacho or cheddar cheese & your choice of bacon bits, sausage, Mexican beef, or chili. Served w/ sour cream on side

Garlic Bread

Garlic Bread

$2.49

Texas toast topped w/ garlic butter

Garlic Bread w/ Cheese

Garlic Bread w/ Cheese

$2.99

Texas toast topped garlic butter and baked with mozzarella on top.

French Fries

French Fries

$2.99

A whole basket of ‘em Golden Goodness

King Fries

King Fries

$5.99

Loaded fries smothered in cheddar, topped w/ bacon bits & baked to a golden brown (10-15 min bake time)

PK Garlic Strips

PK Garlic Strips

$6.89

Our homemade dough topped w/ our garlic-infused butter sauce and signature cheese

Potato Chips

$0.75
Extra Cheese Cup

Extra Cheese Cup

$1.39

Chicken Planks (3)

$8.99

Tender, delicately seasoned all-white meat. Served w/ your choice of BBQ, honey mustard, or sweet & sour sauce.

Chicken Planks (5)

$12.99

Tender, delicately seasoned all-white meat. Served w/ your choice of BBQ, honey mustard, or sweet & sour sauce.

Catering-Breadsticks (qty 25)

$24.95

Enjoy 25 of our Famous Breadstick. Order includes 6 servings of customer favorite nacho cheese.

Salads

PK Salad

PK Salad

$7.99

Lettuce, carrots, red cabbage, mozzarella cheese and ham with your choice of turkey or bacon & croutons. Choice of 1 slice of garlic bread or 1 breadstick. choice of dressing.

Grilled Chicken Salad

Grilled Chicken Salad

$8.99

Lettuce, carrots, red cabbage, cheddar cheese, bacon, chicken strips & croutons. Choice of 1 slice of garlic bread or 1 breadstick. Choice of dressing.

Taco Salad

Taco Salad

$7.99

Lettuce, carrots, red cabbage, Cheddar cheese, Mexican beef, tomatoes & tortilla chips. Served with sour cream & salsa.

Tossed Salad

Tossed Salad

$3.99

Lettuce, carrots, red cabbage, mozzarella cheese & croutons. Choice of dressing.

Catering-Pk Salad

$28.95

Choice of 2 meats: diced ham, turkey, or bacon, and lettuce, carrots, red cabbage, & croutons. Feed up to 5 people

Pizza

7" - Cheese

7" - Cheese

$5.29

Our famous pies boast a traditional thin crust* and crumbled ingredients for more flavor in every bite. It’s A Royal Treat!

7" - Deluxe

7" - Deluxe

$9.19

Sausage, pepperoni, mushrooms, onion, green pepper and special blended cheese.

7" - Meat Lovers

7" - Meat Lovers

$8.39

Sausage, pepperoni, ham, bacon and Our special blended cheese

7" - Veggie

7" - Veggie

$9.19

Mushrooms, onion, green pepper, banana pepper, black olives and our special blended cheese

7" - BBQ

$6.79
7" - Hawaiian

7" - Hawaiian

$6.79

Includes our signature tomato paste, special blended cheese, Ham and pineapple

7" - BBQ Chicken

7" - BBQ Chicken

$7.59

We remove the Tomato Paste base. Replaced with your choice of Our Pizza King BBQ Sauce (Tatsey Rich) or Open Pit. Then add our Diced Chicken and our special blended Cheese.

7" - Chicken Bacon

7" - Chicken Bacon

$8.39

Chicken, bacon, and your choice of ranch, BBQ, buffalo or our signature King sauce (King Sauce is a hybrid of ranch/buffalo). For healthier option, For a healthier option try it with our 10” cauliflower crust—YUM!

10" Cheese

10" Cheese

$8.49

Our famous pies boast a traditional thin crust* and crumbled ingredients for more flavor in every bite. It’s A Royal Treat!

10" - Deluxe

10" - Deluxe

$13.79

Sausage, pepperoni, mushrooms, onion, green pepper and special blended cheese.

10" - Meat Lovers

10" - Meat Lovers

$12.69

Sausage, pepperoni, ham, bacon and Our special blended cheese

10" - Veggie

10" - Veggie

$13.79

Mushrooms, onion, green pepper, banana pepper, black olives and our special blended cheese

10" - BBQ

$11.00
10" - Hawaiian

10" - Hawaiian

$10.49

Includes our signature tomato paste, special blended cheese, Ham and pineapple

10" - BBQ Chicken

10" - BBQ Chicken

$11.59

We remove the Tomato Paste base. Replaced with your choice of Our Pizza King BBQ Sauce (Tatsey Rich) or Open Pit. Then add our Diced Chicken and our special blended Cheese.

10" - Chicken Bacon

10" - Chicken Bacon

$12.69

Chicken, bacon, and your choice of ranch, BBQ, buffalo or our signature King sauce (King Sauce is a hybrid of ranch/buffalo). For healthier option, For a healthier option try it with our 10” cauliflower crust—YUM!

14" - Cheese

14" - Cheese

$14.89

Our famous pies boast a traditional thin crust* and crumbled ingredients for more flavor in every bite. It’s A Royal Treat!

14" - Deluxe

14" - Deluxe

$21.24

Sausage, pepperoni, mushrooms, onion, green pepper and special blended cheese.

14" - Meat Lovers

14" - Meat Lovers

$19.99

Sausage, pepperoni, ham, bacon and Our special blended cheese

14" - Veggie

14" - Veggie

$21.24

Mushrooms, onion, green pepper, banana pepper, black olives and our special blended cheese

14" - BBQ

$17.99
14" - Hawaiian Pizza

14" - Hawaiian Pizza

$17.29

Includes our signature tomato paste, special blended cheese, Ham and pineapple

14" - BBQ Chicken

14" - BBQ Chicken

$18.64

We remove the Tomato Paste base. Replaced with your choice of Our Pizza King BBQ Sauce (Tatsey Rich) or Open Pit. Then add our Diced Chicken and our special blended Cheese.

14" - Chicken Bacon

14" - Chicken Bacon

$19.99

Chicken, bacon, and your choice of ranch, BBQ, buffalo or our signature King sauce (King Sauce is a hybrid of ranch/buffalo). For healthier option, For a healthier option try it with our 10” cauliflower crust—YUM!

16" - Cheese

16" - Cheese

$17.99

Our famous pies boast a traditional thin crust* and crumbled ingredients for more flavor in every bite. It’s A Royal Treat!

16" - Deluxe

16" - Deluxe

$25.59

Sausage, pepperoni, mushrooms, onion, green pepper and special blended cheese.

16" - Meat Lovers

16" - Meat Lovers

$23.89

Sausage, pepperoni, ham, bacon and Our special blended cheese

16" - Veggie

16" - Veggie

$25.59

Mushrooms, onion, green pepper, banana pepper, black olives and our special blended cheese

16" - BBQ

$21.92
16" - Hawaiian

16" - Hawaiian

$20.79

Includes our signature tomato paste, special blended cheese, Ham and pineapple

16" - BBQ Chicken

16" - BBQ Chicken

$22.39

We remove the Tomato Paste base. Replaced with your choice of Our Pizza King BBQ Sauce (Tatsey Rich) or Open Pit. Then add our Diced Chicken and our special blended Cheese.

16" - Chicken Bacon

$23.99

Chicken, bacon, and your choice of ranch, BBQ, buffalo or our signature King sauce (King Sauce is a hybrid of ranch/buffalo).

Crustless Pizza

Crustless Pizza

$8.99

Served in a foil pan. We add all your favorites—tomato paste, cheese & add up to 3 additional toppings

Pizza Kit

Pizza Kit

$25.00

Enjoy Pizza King with family and friends. In the kit you will get 5 of our 7" doughs, our tomato sauce, pepperoni, sausage and special blended cheese. Cooking instructions included.

Subwiches

Stromboli Subwich

Stromboli Subwich

$9.59

Zesty sausage, cheese, onions, and tomato sauce. Comes with Chips & Pickle

1/2- Stromboli Subwich

1/2- Stromboli Subwich

$6.89

Zesty sausage, cheese, onions, and tomato sauce. Comes with Chips & Pickle

Sausage Boat Subwich

Sausage Boat Subwich

$9.59

Served with zesty sausage, cheese, onions, fresh green peppers, and our HOME MADE SAUCE. Comes with Chips & Pickle

1/2 Sausage Boat Subwich

1/2 Sausage Boat Subwich

$6.89

Served with zesty sausage, cheese, onions, fresh green peppers, and our HOME MADE SAUCE. Comes with Chips & Pickle

Texas BBQ Subwich

Texas BBQ Subwich

$9.59

Zesty sausage, cheese, onions, and BBQ sauce. Comes with Chips & Pickle

1/2 Texas BBQ Subwich

1/2 Texas BBQ Subwich

$6.89

Zesty sausage, cheese, onions, and BBQ sauce. Comes with Chips & Pickle

Submarine Subwich

Submarine Subwich

$9.99

Spiced ham, baked ham, Italian salami, onions, cheese, and tomato sauce. Comes with Chips & Pickle

1/2 Submarine Subwich

1/2 Submarine Subwich

$6.89

Spiced ham, baked ham, Italian salami, onions, cheese, and tomato sauce. Comes with Chips & Pickle

Meatball Subwich

Meatball Subwich

$11.99

Tender meatballs cut & 1/4 then marinated in zesty Italian sauce and topped with melted cheese, served on our French loaf. Comes with Chips & Pickle

1/2 Meatball Subwich

1/2 Meatball Subwich

$7.29

Tender meatballs cut & 1/4 then marinated in zesty Italian sauce and topped with melted cheese, served on our French loaf. Comes with Chips & Pickle

Beef Boat Subwich

Beef Boat Subwich

$11.99

Served with roast beef, cheese, onions, fresh green peppers, and our HOME MADE SAUCE. Comes with Chips & Pickle

1/2 Beef Boat Subwich

1/2 Beef Boat Subwich

$7.29

Served with roast beef, cheese, onions, fresh green peppers, and our HOME MADE SAUCE. Comes with Chips & Pickle

Roast Beef & Cheese Subwich

$11.99

1/2 Roast Beef & Cheese Subwich

$7.29

Philly Steak Sub

$11.99

1/2 Philly Steak sub

$7.29
BLT Subwich

BLT Subwich

$11.99

Bacon, lettuce, tomato, cheese, served with mayonnaise on the side. Comes with Chips & Pickle

1/2 BLT Subwich

1/2 BLT Subwich

$7.29

Bacon, lettuce, tomato, & cheese. Served w/ mayo on the side *image shows whole Subwich*

Chicken Bacon Subwich

Chicken Bacon Subwich

$11.99

Served hot w/ fajita-style chicken, bacon, cheese & topped w/ your choice of ranch, BBQ, buffalo or our signature King sauce

1/2 Chicken Bacon Subwich

1/2 Chicken Bacon Subwich

$7.29

Served hot w/ fajita-style chicken, bacon, cheese & topped w/ your choice of ranch, BBQ, buffalo or our signature King sauce *image shows whole Subwich*

The Wreck Subwich

The Wreck Subwich

$11.99

Light Homemade Sauce, Sausage. Pepperoni, Onion and Diced Jalapenos. Cooked and Finish with our nacho cheese sauce. Comes with Chips & Pickle ***A Royal Treat With Spice**

1/2 Wreck Subwich

1/2 Wreck Subwich

$7.29

Zesty sausage, pepperoni, cheese, onions, jalapenos, & nacho cheese sauce . . .

Ham & Cheese Subwich

Ham & Cheese Subwich

$5.29

Slices of flavorful ham served hot. Topped with mozzarella cheese or spice it up with nacho cheese. Served on Sesame Bun

Italian Classics

Spaghetti w/Marinara Sauce

$6.99
Spaghetti w/Meat Sauce

Spaghetti w/Meat Sauce

$7.99

SPAGHETTI WITH MEAT SAUCE

Spaghetti w/ Meatballs

Spaghetti w/ Meatballs

$8.99

Spaghetti w/ Butter

$6.99

Drinks

Pepsi

$2.49+

Diet Pepsi

$2.49+

Mountain Dew

$2.49+

Orange Crush

$2.49+

Dr. Pepper

$2.49+

Sierra Mist

$2.49+

Root Beer

$2.49+

Lemonade

$2.49+

Water Cup

$0.00+

Tea

$2.49+

Cup of Ice

$0.25+

Bag of Ice

$1.99

Add Ons

Nacho Cheese

Nacho Cheese

$1.29

Garlic Sauce

$1.29

Marinara

$1.29

Tomato Paste

$1.29

Sour Cream

$0.90

Extra Chili

$1.29
Ranch Dressing

Ranch Dressing

$0.90
Light Ranch Dressing

Light Ranch Dressing

$0.90
French Dressing

French Dressing

$0.90
1000 Island Dressing

1000 Island Dressing

$0.90
Blue Cheese Dressing

Blue Cheese Dressing

$0.90
Honey Mustard Dressing

Honey Mustard Dressing

$0.90
Italian Dressing

Italian Dressing

$0.90

Pickles On Side

$0.65

BBQ on Side

$0.65
Pepperoni on Side

Pepperoni on Side

$0.90
Sausage on Side

Sausage on Side

$0.90
Ham on Side

Ham on Side

$0.90
Bacon on Side

Bacon on Side

$0.90

Turkey on Side

$0.90
Mushrooms on Side

Mushrooms on Side

$0.65
Onions on Side

Onions on Side

$0.65
Green Peppers on Side

Green Peppers on Side

$0.65
Black Olives on Side

Black Olives on Side

$0.65
Jalapenos On Side

Jalapenos On Side

$0.65
Banana Peppers on Side

Banana Peppers on Side

$0.65
Pineapples on Side

Pineapples on Side

$0.65

Tomato on Side

$0.65

Tomato Paste on Side

$1.29

Meatball on Side

$1.50

Delivery/ Catering Charge

$39.95

Buffalo on side

$0.65
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
3613 South 18th Street, Lafayette, IN 47909

Pizza King-South 18th image
Pizza King-South 18th image
Pizza King-South 18th image

