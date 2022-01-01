Pizza King - South 18th/Wea
No reviews yet
3613 South 18th Street
Lafayette, IN 47909
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Starters
Bread Sticks (4)
Pretzel Bread Sticks
Soft Warm Pretzel Stix (3) Served with our famous nacho cheese. Delicious!!
Nachos
Tortilla chips w/ Nacho cheese
Macho Nachos
Tortilla chips smoothed in chili and nacho cheese. Serious Comfort Food! Yum
Potato Skins x4
Topped w/ your choice of nacho or cheddar cheese & your choice of bacon bits, sausage, Mexican beef, or chili. Served w/ sour cream on side
Garlic Bread
Texas toast topped w/ garlic butter
Garlic Bread w/ Cheese
Texas toast topped garlic butter and baked with mozzarella on top.
French Fries
A whole basket of ‘em Golden Goodness
King Fries
Loaded fries smothered in cheddar, topped w/ bacon bits & baked to a golden brown (10-15 min bake time)
PK Garlic Strips
Our homemade dough topped w/ our garlic-infused butter sauce and signature cheese
Potato Chips
Extra Cheese Cup
Chicken Planks (3)
Tender, delicately seasoned all-white meat. Served w/ your choice of BBQ, honey mustard, or sweet & sour sauce.
Chicken Planks (5)
Tender, delicately seasoned all-white meat. Served w/ your choice of BBQ, honey mustard, or sweet & sour sauce.
Catering-Breadsticks (qty 25)
Enjoy 25 of our Famous Breadstick. Order includes 6 servings of customer favorite nacho cheese.
Salads
PK Salad
Lettuce, carrots, red cabbage, mozzarella cheese and ham with your choice of turkey or bacon & croutons. Choice of 1 slice of garlic bread or 1 breadstick. choice of dressing.
Grilled Chicken Salad
Lettuce, carrots, red cabbage, cheddar cheese, bacon, chicken strips & croutons. Choice of 1 slice of garlic bread or 1 breadstick. Choice of dressing.
Taco Salad
Lettuce, carrots, red cabbage, Cheddar cheese, Mexican beef, tomatoes & tortilla chips. Served with sour cream & salsa.
Tossed Salad
Lettuce, carrots, red cabbage, mozzarella cheese & croutons. Choice of dressing.
Catering-Pk Salad
Choice of 2 meats: diced ham, turkey, or bacon, and lettuce, carrots, red cabbage, & croutons. Feed up to 5 people
Pizza
7" - Cheese
Our famous pies boast a traditional thin crust* and crumbled ingredients for more flavor in every bite. It’s A Royal Treat!
7" - Deluxe
Sausage, pepperoni, mushrooms, onion, green pepper and special blended cheese.
7" - Meat Lovers
Sausage, pepperoni, ham, bacon and Our special blended cheese
7" - Veggie
Mushrooms, onion, green pepper, banana pepper, black olives and our special blended cheese
7" - BBQ
7" - Hawaiian
Includes our signature tomato paste, special blended cheese, Ham and pineapple
7" - BBQ Chicken
We remove the Tomato Paste base. Replaced with your choice of Our Pizza King BBQ Sauce (Tatsey Rich) or Open Pit. Then add our Diced Chicken and our special blended Cheese.
7" - Chicken Bacon
Chicken, bacon, and your choice of ranch, BBQ, buffalo or our signature King sauce (King Sauce is a hybrid of ranch/buffalo). For healthier option, For a healthier option try it with our 10” cauliflower crust—YUM!
10" Cheese
Our famous pies boast a traditional thin crust* and crumbled ingredients for more flavor in every bite. It’s A Royal Treat!
10" - Deluxe
Sausage, pepperoni, mushrooms, onion, green pepper and special blended cheese.
10" - Meat Lovers
Sausage, pepperoni, ham, bacon and Our special blended cheese
10" - Veggie
Mushrooms, onion, green pepper, banana pepper, black olives and our special blended cheese
10" - BBQ
10" - Hawaiian
Includes our signature tomato paste, special blended cheese, Ham and pineapple
10" - BBQ Chicken
We remove the Tomato Paste base. Replaced with your choice of Our Pizza King BBQ Sauce (Tatsey Rich) or Open Pit. Then add our Diced Chicken and our special blended Cheese.
10" - Chicken Bacon
Chicken, bacon, and your choice of ranch, BBQ, buffalo or our signature King sauce (King Sauce is a hybrid of ranch/buffalo). For healthier option, For a healthier option try it with our 10” cauliflower crust—YUM!
14" - Cheese
Our famous pies boast a traditional thin crust* and crumbled ingredients for more flavor in every bite. It’s A Royal Treat!
14" - Deluxe
Sausage, pepperoni, mushrooms, onion, green pepper and special blended cheese.
14" - Meat Lovers
Sausage, pepperoni, ham, bacon and Our special blended cheese
14" - Veggie
Mushrooms, onion, green pepper, banana pepper, black olives and our special blended cheese
14" - BBQ
14" - Hawaiian Pizza
Includes our signature tomato paste, special blended cheese, Ham and pineapple
14" - BBQ Chicken
We remove the Tomato Paste base. Replaced with your choice of Our Pizza King BBQ Sauce (Tatsey Rich) or Open Pit. Then add our Diced Chicken and our special blended Cheese.
14" - Chicken Bacon
Chicken, bacon, and your choice of ranch, BBQ, buffalo or our signature King sauce (King Sauce is a hybrid of ranch/buffalo). For healthier option, For a healthier option try it with our 10” cauliflower crust—YUM!
16" - Cheese
Our famous pies boast a traditional thin crust* and crumbled ingredients for more flavor in every bite. It’s A Royal Treat!
16" - Deluxe
Sausage, pepperoni, mushrooms, onion, green pepper and special blended cheese.
16" - Meat Lovers
Sausage, pepperoni, ham, bacon and Our special blended cheese
16" - Veggie
Mushrooms, onion, green pepper, banana pepper, black olives and our special blended cheese
16" - BBQ
16" - Hawaiian
Includes our signature tomato paste, special blended cheese, Ham and pineapple
16" - BBQ Chicken
We remove the Tomato Paste base. Replaced with your choice of Our Pizza King BBQ Sauce (Tatsey Rich) or Open Pit. Then add our Diced Chicken and our special blended Cheese.
16" - Chicken Bacon
Chicken, bacon, and your choice of ranch, BBQ, buffalo or our signature King sauce (King Sauce is a hybrid of ranch/buffalo).
Crustless Pizza
Served in a foil pan. We add all your favorites—tomato paste, cheese & add up to 3 additional toppings
Pizza Kit
Enjoy Pizza King with family and friends. In the kit you will get 5 of our 7" doughs, our tomato sauce, pepperoni, sausage and special blended cheese. Cooking instructions included.
Subwiches
Stromboli Subwich
Zesty sausage, cheese, onions, and tomato sauce. Comes with Chips & Pickle
1/2- Stromboli Subwich
Zesty sausage, cheese, onions, and tomato sauce. Comes with Chips & Pickle
Sausage Boat Subwich
Served with zesty sausage, cheese, onions, fresh green peppers, and our HOME MADE SAUCE. Comes with Chips & Pickle
1/2 Sausage Boat Subwich
Served with zesty sausage, cheese, onions, fresh green peppers, and our HOME MADE SAUCE. Comes with Chips & Pickle
Texas BBQ Subwich
Zesty sausage, cheese, onions, and BBQ sauce. Comes with Chips & Pickle
1/2 Texas BBQ Subwich
Zesty sausage, cheese, onions, and BBQ sauce. Comes with Chips & Pickle
Submarine Subwich
Spiced ham, baked ham, Italian salami, onions, cheese, and tomato sauce. Comes with Chips & Pickle
1/2 Submarine Subwich
Spiced ham, baked ham, Italian salami, onions, cheese, and tomato sauce. Comes with Chips & Pickle
Meatball Subwich
Tender meatballs cut & 1/4 then marinated in zesty Italian sauce and topped with melted cheese, served on our French loaf. Comes with Chips & Pickle
1/2 Meatball Subwich
Tender meatballs cut & 1/4 then marinated in zesty Italian sauce and topped with melted cheese, served on our French loaf. Comes with Chips & Pickle
Beef Boat Subwich
Served with roast beef, cheese, onions, fresh green peppers, and our HOME MADE SAUCE. Comes with Chips & Pickle
1/2 Beef Boat Subwich
Served with roast beef, cheese, onions, fresh green peppers, and our HOME MADE SAUCE. Comes with Chips & Pickle
Roast Beef & Cheese Subwich
1/2 Roast Beef & Cheese Subwich
Philly Steak Sub
1/2 Philly Steak sub
BLT Subwich
Bacon, lettuce, tomato, cheese, served with mayonnaise on the side. Comes with Chips & Pickle
1/2 BLT Subwich
Bacon, lettuce, tomato, & cheese. Served w/ mayo on the side *image shows whole Subwich*
Chicken Bacon Subwich
Served hot w/ fajita-style chicken, bacon, cheese & topped w/ your choice of ranch, BBQ, buffalo or our signature King sauce
1/2 Chicken Bacon Subwich
Served hot w/ fajita-style chicken, bacon, cheese & topped w/ your choice of ranch, BBQ, buffalo or our signature King sauce *image shows whole Subwich*
The Wreck Subwich
Light Homemade Sauce, Sausage. Pepperoni, Onion and Diced Jalapenos. Cooked and Finish with our nacho cheese sauce. Comes with Chips & Pickle ***A Royal Treat With Spice**
1/2 Wreck Subwich
Zesty sausage, pepperoni, cheese, onions, jalapenos, & nacho cheese sauce . . .
Ham & Cheese Subwich
Slices of flavorful ham served hot. Topped with mozzarella cheese or spice it up with nacho cheese. Served on Sesame Bun
Italian Classics
Drinks
Add Ons
Nacho Cheese
Garlic Sauce
Marinara
Tomato Paste
Sour Cream
Extra Chili
Ranch Dressing
Light Ranch Dressing
French Dressing
1000 Island Dressing
Blue Cheese Dressing
Honey Mustard Dressing
Italian Dressing
Pickles On Side
BBQ on Side
Pepperoni on Side
Sausage on Side
Ham on Side
Bacon on Side
Turkey on Side
Mushrooms on Side
Onions on Side
Green Peppers on Side
Black Olives on Side
Jalapenos On Side
Banana Peppers on Side
Pineapples on Side
Tomato on Side
Tomato Paste on Side
Meatball on Side
Delivery/ Catering Charge
Buffalo on side
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
3613 South 18th Street, Lafayette, IN 47909