Pizza King - Wyandotte

Popular Items

Pepperoni Roll
One Pizza w/ Toppings
Garlic Cheese Bread

Pizza

Just Cheese Pizza

$6.00+

One Pizza w/ Toppings

$6.00+

2 x Cheese Pizzas

$9.50+

Two Pizzas w/ Toppings

$9.50+

1 Pizza w/ 2 Toppings, Garlic Bread, 32oz pop

$11.75+

One Pizza with 2 Toppings. Garlic Bread & QT Coke

2 Pizzas w/ 2 toppings, Garlic Bread & 32oz pop

$18.00+

1 Pizza with 5 toppings

$11.00+

2 Pizzas with 5 Toppings

$19.99+

XL w/ 1 Topping

$11.99

Family Special

$23.99

Pizza Rolls

Pepperoni Roll

$6.75

Peperoni roll lunch special

$7.00

Saturday Pepperoni Special

$5.72

Submarines

Gourmet

$9.00+

Ham and Cheese

$9.00+

Vegetarian

$7.00+

Hamburger and Cheese

$9.00+

Taco And Cheese

$9.00+

Jumbo Steak And Cheese

$9.50+

Dollar off Whole subs on Tuesdays

-$1.00

Sides

French Fries

$3.25+

Fried Mushrooms

$5.00

Onion Rings

$5.00

Garlic Bread

$6.00

Wing Dings

$6.00

Chicken Fingers

$6.00

Mac and Cheese Bites

$6.00

Chips

$1.50

Large Ranch Dressing

$1.00

Pizza Sauce

$0.75

Garlic Cheese Bread

$8.75+

Cookie

$2.00

Brownie

$2.00

Small Dressings

$0.50

Jumbo Chicken Wings

$9.00

Dinners

Jumbo Shrimp Dinner

$12.99

Shrimp in a Basket

$11.99

Chicken Finger Dinner

$9.50

Wing Ding Dinner

$9.50

BBQ Wing Ding Dinner

$10.49

Friday 21pc Shrimp Dinner

$9.00

Smash Burgers

Smash Burger

$7.00+

Salads

Tossed Salad

$3.50+

Antipasto Salad

$5.75+

Greek Salad

$5.75+

Crispy Chicken Salad

$10.50

Grilled Chicken Salad

$10.50Out of stock

2 Liter

Pepsi

$3.00

Diet Pepsi

$3.00

Mt. Dew

$3.00

Sierra Mist

$3.00

Root Beer

$3.00

Orange

$3.00

Cherry Pepsi

$3.00

Can

Pepsi

$1.50

Diet Pepsi

$1.50

Mt. Dew

$1.50

Smashers

Beefy Burger Single

$6.50

Beefy Burger Double

$10.00

Plain Beefy W/ Cheese Single

$5.00

Plain Beefy W/ Cheese Double

$9.00

Moo'less Single

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1231 Fort Street, Wyandotte, MI 48192

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

