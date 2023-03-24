Restaurant header imageView gallery

Pizza Lab 2215 Winkler Avenue

2215 Winkler Avenue

Fort Myers, FL 33901

Popular Items

LARGE PIZZA
PEPPERONI
DOZEN WINGS


APPETIZERS

FRIED MUSHROOMS

$8.99

Flash-fried Panko/Parmesan breaded mushrooms, madden-house, served with tomato basil Cream.

MOZZARELLA STICKS

$7.99

Crispy parmesan breaded mozzarella served with house-made Marinara.

1/2 DOZEN WINGS

$8.99

(6) Crispy fried wings and drummies tossed in your choice of sauce. Served with choice or bleu cheese or buttermilk ranch.

DOZEN WINGS

$16.99

Crispy fried bone-in wings and dummies tossed in your choice of sauce. Served with choice of bleu cheese or buttermilk ranch.

CHEESY BREAD

$7.99

Pressed parmesan garlic roll with melted mozzarella. Served with marinara.

BONELESS WINGS

$8.99

Crispy chicken tenders tossed in choice of sauce. Served with choice of bleu cheese or buttermilk ranch.

PLANT BONELESS WINGS

$9.99

1/2 DOZEN GARLIC KNOTS

$4.99

Knotted house dough dipped in garlic. oil. topped with parmesan served with tomato sauce.

SALADS

HOUSE SALAD

$6.99+

Chopped romaine, tomato, red onion, cucumber, garlic croutons and shredded cheese . Served with Italian dressing.

CAESAR SALAD

$6.99+

Chopped romaine, shaved parmesan and garlic croutons. Served with Caesar dressing.

GREEK SALAD

$9.99

Chopped romaine, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, green peppers, olives, feta, pepperoncini and Greek dressing. One size only.

CHEF SALAD

$10.99

Chopped romaine, ham, turkey, provolone, tomatoes, cucumbers and hard boiled eggs. One size only.

SUBS

CHEESESTEAK

$8.99+

Shaved Ribeye, sauteed onions, peppers and Provolone.

MEATBALL PARM (SUB)

$8.99+

House-made Italian style meatballs on a roll with melted provolone and parmesan, basil pesto, and marinara.

PLANT MEATBALL PARM (SUB)

$9.99+

House made Italian-style meatballs made with plant based Impossible "beef". Served on a roll with pesto, marinara, provolone and parmesan.

CHICKEN PARM (SUB)

$7.99+

Crispy-fried chicken on a roll with marinara, provolone, parmesan, pesto and marinara.

PLANT CHICKEN PARM (SUB)

$8.99+

Crispy-fried Gardein plant-based chicken cutlet on a roll with provolone, parmesan, pesto and marinara.

TURKEY CLUB

$7.99+

Roasted turkey on a sub roll with bacon, provolone, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles and mayo.

HAM CLUB

$7.99+

Sliced ham on a sub roll with provolone, bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles and mayo.

SAUSAGE & PEPPERS (SUB)

$7.99+

Sliced Italian sausage on a sub roll with onions, peppers tomato-basil cream and parmesan.

PLANT SAUSAGE & PEPPERS (SUB)

$8.99+

Plant-based 'Beyond' Italian Style 'sausage' on a sub roll with grilled onions and peppers.

VEGGIE

$6.99+

Roma tomatoes, red onion, cucumbers, green peppers, lettuce, provolone, banana peppers and mayo.

BLT

$7.99+

Bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo on a sub roll.

PIZZA BUILD

SMALL PIZZA

$10.99

LARGE PIZZA

$14.99

GF PIZZA

$12.99

Tomatoes

$1.75

Broccoli

$1.75

Onions

$1.75

Peppers

$1.75

Mushrooms

$1.75

Jalapeños

$1.75

Banana Peppers

$1.75

Black Olives

$1.75

Pineapple

$1.75

SPECIALTY PIZZAS

PEPPERONI

$12.99+

Our own hand-tossed pizza dough topped with tomato sauce, Grande mozzarella, and cup & char pepperoni.

MARGHERITA

$15.99+

Our own hand-tossed pizza dough topped with tomato sauce, Fresh mozzarella, Roma tomatoes, and chopped fresh basil.

QUINN (The Works)

$16.99+

Our own hand-tossed pizza dough topped with tomato sauce, Grande mozzarella, sliced Italian sausage, cup & char pepperoni, mushrooms, tomatoes, peppers and onions.

BBQ CHICKEN

$16.99+

Our own hand-tossed pizza dough topped with sharp cheddar, BBQ chicken, chopped bacon, red onions, BBQ sauce and chopped scallions.

CALIFORNIA DREAMER

CALIFORNIA DREAMER

$15.99+

Our own hand-tossed pizza dough topped roasted garlic ranch, Grande mozzarella, grilled marinated chicken, red onions, Roma tomatoes and chopped scallions.

BUFFALO CHICKEN

$16.99+

Our own hand-tossed pizza dough topped Grande mozzarella, sliced red onions, Buffalo chicken, Frank’s Buffalo sauce, buttermilk ranch, and chopped scallions.

POLYNESIAN

$16.99+

Our own hand-tossed pizza dough topped with creamy sweet n spicy Polynesian sauce, Grande mozzarella, bacon, ham, pineapple, red onions and chopped scallions.

MEAT LOVERS

$18.99+

Our own hand-tossed pizza dough topped with tomato sauce, Grande mozzarella sliced Italian sausage, cup & char pepperoni, ham and bacon.

I KNOW IT WAS YOU FREDO

$16.99+

Our own hand-tossed pizza dough topped with Creamy Alfredo, garlic oil, parmesan, caramelized onion, mushrooms and chopped fresh basil.

BANANA HAMMOCK

$16.99+

Our own hand-tossed pizza dough topped with tomato sauce, Grande mozzarella, sliced Italian sausage and banana peppers.

MEATBALL

$16.99+

Our own hand-tossed pizza dough topped with tomato sauce, Grande mozzarella and sliced Italian style meatballs.

VEGGIE

$14.99+

Our own hand-tossed pizza dough topped with tomato sauce, Grande mozzarella, chopped garlic, Roma tomatoes, broccoli, mushrooms, onions and peppers.

HAWAIIN

$16.99+

Hand tossed pizza topped with our own pizza sauce, Grande mozzarella, bacon, ham and pineapple.

2 FOR TUESDAY

$32.00

WHITE PIZZA

$11.99+

Our own hand-tossed pizza dough topped with garlic herb olive oil, Grande mozzarella and seasoned Ricotta.

Family Night Lg Pizza

$20.00

CALZONES / STROMBOLIS

Italian sausage, pepperoni, ham, bacon, mozzarella, ricotta, parmesan. Served with in-house made Marinara.

CHEESE CALZONE

$10.99

Mozzarella, garlic, ricotta and parmesan. Served with in-house made Marinara.

VEGGIE CALZONE

$12.99

Broccoli, mushrooms, tomato, onion, parmesan, ricotta, mozzarella.

MEAT LOVERS CALZONE

$14.99

Italian sausage, pepperoni, ham, bacon, mozzarella and ricotta.

CALZONE -BUILD IT

$11.99

TRADITIONAL STROMB

$11.99

Pepperoni, sausage, green pepper, onions and mozzarella. Served with in-house made Marinara.

CHICKEN FLORENTINE STROMBOLI

$13.99

Chicken, broccoli, ricotta, mozzarella Served with Alfredo sauce.

CHICKEN BACON CHEDDAR RANCH STROMBOLI

$13.99

MEAT LOVERS STROMBOLI

$14.99

Pepperoni, sausage, bacon, ham mozzarella.

STROMBOLI -BUILD IT

$11.99

PASTA

SPAGHETTI

$8.99

Spaghetti topped with our own Marinara and parmesan.

CHICKEN PARMESAN PASTA

$13.99

Crispy-fried chicken over spaghetti with Marinara, mozzarella and parmesan.

MEATBALL PARMESAN PASTA

$14.99

House-made Italian style meatballs served over spaghetti with Marinara, mozzarella and parmesan.

DESSERTS

TIRAMISU

$6.99

NY CHEESECAKE

$5.99

CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIE

$1.99

BEVERAGES

COKE 20 oz btl.

$2.79

DIET COKE 20 oz btl.

$2.79

SPRITE 20 oz btl.

$2.79

POWERADE (Blue)

$2.49

LEMONADE 20 oz btl.

$2.89

PEAK SWEET TEA

$2.99

Dasani 20 oz btl

$2.39

Smart Water

$2.79

BODYARMOR (Orange Mango)

$2.49

COKE 2 LTR

$3.99

DIET COKE 2 LTR

$3.99

SPRITE 2 LTR

$3.99

ORANGE FANTA 2 LTR

$3.99

MONSTER Energy (Green)

$2.99

MONSTER JAVA (Loca Moca)

$3.09

SIDES / EXTRAS

SIDE FRIES

$2.99

SIDE CHIPS

$1.59

SIDE BROCCOLI

$1.99

XTR RANCH

$1.19

XTR BLUE CHEESE

$1.19

XTR POLLY

$1.19

XTR BUFF

$1.19

XTR MARINARA

$1.99

1 Cheese Slice

$3.99

2 for Tuesday

$32.00

Family Night Special, 2 Large cheese Pizza's, One 2 Liter Coke, Diet Coke, Sprite or Orange Fanta and 2 cookies.

Family Night

$40.00

2 Pepperoni Slices

$8.99

1 Pepperoni Slice

$4.49

BEER

Budweiser

$4.00

Bud Light

$4.00

Mich Ultra

$4.00

Corona

$4.50

Modello

$4.50

Stella

$5.25

Funky Buddha (IPA)

$5.50

WINE

Copa de Vino Cabernet Sauvignon. 187 ML/ 13.3% ABV

CABERNET

$5.00

Copa di Vino Cabernet Sauvignon 187 ML (6.32 oz.) 9% ABV

CHARDONNAY

$5.00

Cope di Vino Chardonnay 187 ML (6.32 oz.) 13.5% ABV

WHITE ZINFANDEL

$5.00

Copa di Vino White Zinfandel 187 ML (6.32 oz.) 9% ABV

All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
2215 Winkler Avenue, Fort Myers, FL 33901

