Restaurant header imageView gallery

Pizza Lobo - Logan Square

review star

No reviews yet

3000 West Fullerton Avenue

Chicago, IL 60647

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

16" Cheese
10" Cheese
Cauliflower

Starters

Garlic Knots

Garlic Knots

$10.00

fried knots, garlic butter, parm, herbs - served with spicy arrabbiata

Cauliflower

Cauliflower

$9.00

Classic or Buffalo classic - drizzled with calabrian chile honey served with fennel aioli buffalo - drizzled with buffalo served with blue cheese

Fried Mozz

Fried Mozz

$9.00

Fried mozzarella squares and cherry peppers with spicy marinara

Wings

Wings

$11.00

house buffalo, blue cheese

Salads

Spicy Chopped

Spicy Chopped

$15.00

romaine, hook's white cheddar, jalapeno, red onion, pancetta, egg, pepperoni breadcrumbs, spicy ranch

Caesar

Caesar

$13.00

chopped romaine, caesar dressing, shaved parm, croutons

House Salad

House Salad

$5.00

romaine, red onion, green pepper, olives, parm, red wine vin.

Pies

Amatrice' Yo-self

Amatrice' Yo-self

$29.00

16" red sauce, roasted tomato, calabrian chile, red onion, garlic, pancetta, pecorino

Roni

Roni

$23.00

16" red sauce, shredded mozz, pepperoni

Borgata

Borgata

$29.00

16" red sauce, shredded mozz, pepperoni, ricotta, hot honey, basil

Coal Miner

Coal Miner

$27.00

16" vodka sauce, smoked provolone, pancetta, red onion, cracked black pepper

Grand Ave

Grand Ave

$27.00

16" vodka sauce, shredded mozzarella, sausage, pickled cherry peppers

Goombah

Goombah

$25.00

16" vodka sauce, castelvetrano olives, pepperoni

Manhattan

Manhattan

$29.00

16" vodka sauce, garlic oil, roasted tomatoes, ricotta, pesto

Bianca

Bianca

$24.00

16" garlic oil, shaved garlic, shredded mozzarella, ricotta, fresh oregano

Barracuda

Barracuda

$26.00

16" garlic oil, shredded mozzarella, roasted tomato, roasted mushroom, garlic

Veggie Supreme

Veggie Supreme

$24.00

16" garlic oil, red onion, roasted mushroom, green peppers, basil

Bee’s Knees

Bee’s Knees

$26.00

16" garlic oil, shredded mozzarella, pickled cherry peppers, red onion, hot honey

B.Y.O.P.

10" Cheese

10" Cheese

$11.00

Pick your sauce and toppings to build your own pie

16" Cheese

16" Cheese

$20.00

Pick your sauce and toppings to build your own pie

Sweet Endings

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$5.00

World's greatest chocolate chip cookie

Pretty Cool Ice Cream - Double Chocolate Knockout

$6.00

Chocolate ice cream dipped in a chocolate shell with crispy rice pearls.

Pretty Cool Ice Cream - Blue Moon

$6.00

A creamy blue pop that tastes like the bottom of a bowl of fruit loops (vegan)

Pretty Cool Ice Cream - Bourbon Vanilla

$6.00

Made with bourbon vanilla beans from Madagascar and dipped in a a chocolate shell.

Pretty Cool Ice Cream - Grasshopper

$6.00Out of stock

Green mint cookies and cream ice cream dipped in a chocolate shell with crushed chocolate wafers.

Dippin' Sauce

Ranch

$1.00

Spicy Ranch

$1.00

Hot Honey

$1.00

House Calabrian chile honey

Garlic Butter

$1.00

Spicy Marinara

$1.00

Fennel Aioli

$1.00

Caesar

$1.00

Hot Giardiniera

$1.00

Sriracha

$1.00

Buffalo Sauce

$1.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 2:00 am
Monday12:00 pm - 2:00 am
Tuesday12:00 pm - 2:00 am
Wednesday12:00 pm - 2:00 am
Thursday12:00 pm - 2:00 am
Friday12:00 pm - 2:00 am
Saturday12:00 pm - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

NY Style Slices & Pies w/ Three Floyds Brews & Classic Cocktails

Website

Location

3000 West Fullerton Avenue, Chicago, IL 60647

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

KFire Korean BBQ
orange starNo Reviews
2528 N. Milwaukee Ave Chicago, IL 60647
View restaurantnext
Bixi Beer
orange starNo Reviews
2515 North Milwaukee Ave. Chicago, IL 60647
View restaurantnext
Paulie Gee's Logan Square - 2451 N Milwaukee Ave
orange star4.4 • 1,438
2451 N Milwaukee Ave Chicago, IL 60647
View restaurantnext
Superkhana International
orange star4.9 • 1,090
3059 W Diversey Ave Chicago, IL 60647
View restaurantnext
Testaccio – Antica Cucina Romana
orange star4.5 • 983
2456 N California Ave Chicago, IL 60647
View restaurantnext
En Passant - 3010 W Diversey Ave
orange star5.0 • 408
3010 W Diversey Ave Chicago, IL 60647
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Chicago

Small Cheval- Old Town
orange star4.7 • 15,422
1345 N Wells St Chicago, IL 60610
View restaurantnext
Small Cheval - Wicker Park
orange star4.8 • 14,184
1732 N Milwaukee Ave Chicago, IL 60647
View restaurantnext
Kuma's Corner - The Original
orange star5.0 • 11,819
2900 W Belmont Ave Chicago, IL 60618
View restaurantnext
Smoque BBQ
orange star4.6 • 11,176
3800 N. Pulaski Chicago, IL 60641
View restaurantnext
Mild 2 Spicy - Lakeview
orange star4.7 • 10,968
714 W Diversey Pkwy Chicago Chicago, IL 60614
View restaurantnext
XOCO
orange star4.5 • 9,917
445 N. Clark St. Chicago, IL 60654
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Chicago
Cicero
review star
No reviews yet
Berwyn
review star
Avg 4.6 (21 restaurants)
Oak Park
review star
Avg 4.3 (28 restaurants)
Lyons
review star
Avg 4.5 (2 restaurants)
Forest Park
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
Burbank
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Brookfield
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Oak Lawn
review star
Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)
Elmwood Park
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston