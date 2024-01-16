Pizza Lovers Sacramento 8410 Elk Grove Blvd
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
8410 Elk Grove Boulevard, ( location of the food truck ) , Elk Grove, CA 95758
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Golden Dragon Chinese Restaurant - 8470 Elk Grove Blvd. Suite 130
No Reviews
8470 Elk Grove Blvd. Suite 130 Elk Grove, CA 95758
View restaurant
The Others Club (TOC) - 9625 E. Stockton Blvd.
No Reviews
9625 E. Stockton Blvd. Elk Grove, CA 95624
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Elk Grove
Leatherby's Family Creamery - Elk Grove
4.7 • 4,668
8238 Laguna Blvd Elk Grove, CA 95758
View restaurant