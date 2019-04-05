Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Italian
Mediterranean

Pizza Lupo

188 Reviews

$$

1540 Frankfort Ave

Louisville, KY 40206

Popular Items

Sting Like a Bee
Margherita
Spaghetti & Meatballs

Pizza

Margherita

Margherita

$21.00

milled organic san marzano tomatoes, choice of fresh or aged mozzarella, fresh basil, extra virgin olive oil, parmigiano reggiano

Marinara

Marinara

$21.00

vegan pie (no cheese) with soleggiati tomatoes, milled organic san marzano tomatoes, fresh oregano, fresh basil, local garlic, extra virgin olive oil

Puttanesca

Puttanesca

$23.00

organic milled tomatoes, soleggiati tomatoes, garlic, anchovy, capers, olives, herbs and olive oil

Sting Like a Bee

Sting Like a Bee

$25.00

Detroit style pepperoni cups, milled organic san marzano tomatoes, house hot honey, choice of fresh or aged mozzarella, fresh basil, extra virgin olive oil, parmigiano reggiano

Meatball Pizza

$25.00Out of stock
Salsiccia

Salsiccia

$25.00

3D Valley Farms house-made pork sausage, buttermilk ricotta, solegiatti tomatoes, pickled peppers, oregano, parmigiano reggiano

Milk & Honey

Milk & Honey

$24.00

cambozola, choice of fresh or aged mozzarella, local garlic, buttermilk ricotta base, fresh basil, house hot honey, parmigiano reggiano

Roasted and Toasted

Roasted and Toasted

$24.00

grilled eggplant, soleggiati tomatoes, capers, choice of fresh or aged mozzarella, buttermilk ricotta base, fresh basil, dukkah, parmigiano reggiano

Funghi

Funghi

$25.00

A blend of local roasted mushrooms from frondosa farm: elm, blue, shimofuri, chestnut, phoenix oyster, lions mane, shiitake, taleggio, mozzarella, buttermilk ricotta, parmigiano reggiano

Pizza Fiore (M/T/W/TH ONLY)

Pizza Fiore (M/T/W/TH ONLY)

$26.00

MON/TUES/WED ONLY! NO ADDITIONS/SUBSTITUTIONS. Ricotta-stuffed crust, mozzarella, tomato sauce, basil, topped with arugula & burrata, parmigiano reggiano

Not Pizza

Gnocchi

Gnocchi

$20.00

Gnocchi parisienne, taleggio cream, sage from our garden, toasted pepitas

Pork Picatta

$17.00

Fried 3D valley farms pork loin, lemon-caper butter sauce

Spaghetti & Meatballs

Spaghetti & Meatballs

$20.00

3D Valley farm ground beef meatballs, house pasta, organic tomatoes, parmigiano, almond-bread crumbs

"Smoasted" Squash

"Smoasted" Squash

$14.00

wood-fire smoke-roasted squash, whipped ricotta, cider agrodolce

Meatball Sandwich

Meatball Sandwich

$20.00

house-made wood-fired pita bread, house meatballs made from 3D Valley Farm beef, provolone, marinara, caramelized onions, basil

Falafel Sandwich

Falafel Sandwich

$15.00

house-made chickpea fritters, wood-fired sourdough pita bread, tzatziki cucumbers, pickled red onion, hummus, greens

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$12.00

Curly endive, frisée, baby arugula, anchovy dressing, white anchovy filet, soft boiled egg, almond breadcrumbs

Olives & Togarashi

Olives & Togarashi

$6.00

castelvetrano olives & fennel pollen togarashi

Extras

Lupo Ranch

$2.00

creamy buttermilk dressing made from scratch with house fermented chilies & garlic

Szechuan Chili Crisp

$2.00

crunchy chili oil packed with fried chilies, garlic, shallots, pine nuts, & sesame

Garlic Butter

$2.00

fresh garlic & butter whipped into a luxurious sauce

Toum (vegan garlic sauce)

$2.00

Lebanese vegan garlic sauce

Side Chili-Infused Honey

$2.00

Side Tomato Sauce

$1.00

Dukkah + Extra Virgin Olive Oil

$2.00

Our house-made blend of hazelnuts, sesame seeds, peppercorn, coriander, cumin, paprika, salt, and extra virgin olive oil.

Parmigiano Reggiano

$2.00

The real deal, 24 month aged parm from Italy often imitated never duplicated

Wood-fired Pita Bread

$5.00

Beer

Ayinger Bavarian Pils 11oz Bottle

Ayinger Bavarian Pils 11oz Bottle

$8.00

Classic Bavarian Pilsner. Perfected over centuries, smooth yet crisp with light bitterness. 5.3%abv

Weihenstephaner Hefeweizen 11oz Bottle

Weihenstephaner Hefeweizen 11oz Bottle

$8.00

World-class unfiltered German wheat beer from the world's oldest brewery. 5.3%abv

Saison Dupont 16oz can

$8.00

World-class, classic Belgian saison. Light wheaty body, with farmhouse yeast and spice. 6.5%abv

JP Calabaza Blanca 16oz Can

$8.00

lightly tart farmhouse ale from Michigan low abv with light coriander and orange peel spice. An all day drinker. 4.5%

Tox Fugu 16oz Can

Tox Fugu 16oz Can

$8.00Out of stock

Superbly drinkable, yet abundantly flavorful hazy IPA. Notes of earthy citrus, papaya, and grapefruit. 6.5%abv

Non Alcoholic- Clausthaler Amber 11oz Bottle

Non Alcoholic- Clausthaler Amber 11oz Bottle

$6.00

Unfiltered and dry-hopped, two characteristics that make this German Amber ale deceptively non-alcoholic. 0%

Cocktails

Black Manhattan (Michter's Rye)

$14.00

Buy A Round For The Staff!

$20.00

Lupo T-Shirts

King Diamond pocket T-Shirt

King Diamond pocket T-Shirt

$20.00

Metal Tee Designed by Charles Stanley Doll IV

Werewolf T-Shirt

Werewolf T-Shirt

$20.00

Awesome Lupo Shirt by Gamaliel Montoya Zamora/Old Creeps

Max pocket T-shirt

$22.00

Our owner/operator Max heroically making beautiful pizza pies, immortalized on this shirt. Full color back print with a printed pocket tee . Art by comic artist Ryan Browne

Lupo Crew Neck Sweater

Lupo Crew Neck Sweater

$40.00

Crew neck sweater with art by Matt McDole, front features small “Lupo” text on left breast pocket area

White

Gulp Hablo - Verdejo

Gulp Hablo - Verdejo

$28.00

Spain, 100% Verdejo. Cantaloupe and green apples on the nose. Light, crisp, and full of citrus. 1liter bottle

Menti Giovanni - Pet Nat

Menti Giovanni - Pet Nat

$22.00

Italy, 100% Garganega. Lovely mild mannered Pet-Nat driven by a presence of farmhouse yeast. Full green apple, pear, and lemon cake tones

Skin Contact

Ensecia Rual - Pampaneo Arien

Ensecia Rual - Pampaneo Arien

$18.00

Spain, an unfiltered, adventurous raw wine that combines notes of tree fruit with earthy hints of stone and honey. Refreshingly briny and funky

Meinkklang - Weisser Mulatschak

$22.00Out of stock

Austria, Pet-Nat, notes of fermented apple and stone fruit with fuzzy carbonation

Red

Monte Bernardi - Sangio

Monte Bernardi - Sangio

$30.00

Italy, a light and dry Chianti made from 100% Sangiovese, in a sharable 1L btl

Ampeleia - Kepos

Ampeleia - Kepos

$36.00Out of stock

Italy, 100% Grenache. Kepos, meaning "garden" in Greek. This Tuscan red will leave you daydreaming of luscious red fruits. Dry in finish with peppercorn spice

Les Vin Pirouettes - Ultra Violet

Les Vin Pirouettes - Ultra Violet

$40.00

France, red/white coferment. Fragrant aroma, light with curious tannin grip. Tight red fruit juiciness with crisp, fresh split cedar finish. Served chilled

Grifalco - Damaschito

Grifalco - Damaschito

$44.00

Italy, 100% Aglianico. Bold and Dry with strong structure and tannins. Cassis and plum on the nose. Light tobacco and balsamic notes.

Rosé

Meinklang - Morgen Edition 2

Meinklang - Morgen Edition 2

$64.00Out of stock

Austria, special edition experimental sparkling Rosé. Made from Gewurztraminer and St. Laurent Grapes. Notes of tart cranberry, rhubarb, and goji berry

Cirelli Cerasuolo

Cirelli Cerasuolo

$22.00Out of stock

Italy, 100% Montepulciano. Wildly herbaceous and cherry coated with a smooth raspberry finish.

Restaurant info

Wood-fired sourdough pizza & natural wine. Open 7 days a week in the heart of Butchertown.

Website

Location

1540 Frankfort Ave, Louisville, KY 40206

Directions

