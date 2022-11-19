A map showing the location of Pizza Lupo 5123 Butler StreetView gallery
Pizza
Sandwiches
Dessert & Ice Cream

Pizza Lupo 5123 Butler Street

review star

No reviews yet

5123 Butler Street

Pittsburgh, PA 15201

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Large 16"
House Salad
Small 12"

Starters/Apps

Lupo Meatballs

$9.00

Hot Sopressata Calzone

$14.00

Breadsticks

$8.00

House Salad

$10.00

Hoagies

Meatball Parm

$13.00

Italian

$13.00

Pittsburgh Steak

$13.00

Lupo (Spicy) Steak

$14.00

Pizza

Small 12"

$14.50

Large 16"

$19.00

Grandma Pie

$23.00

Specialty Pies

Small White Pie

$19.00

Small Vodka Pie

$18.00

Small Tropic Thunder

$20.00

Small Drunk Meatball

$20.00

Small Arthur Spooner

$19.00

Small Margherita

$16.00

Small Lupo Loco

$20.00

Small Buffalo Chicken

$20.00

Small Artichoke 2.0

$20.00

Small Burrata

$20.00

Small 10th Warder

$20.00

Small Wild Sow

$20.00

LG White Pie

$25.00

LG Vodka Pie

$23.00

LG Tropic Thunder

$26.00

LG Drunk Meatball

$26.00

LG Arthur Spooner

$24.00

LG Margherita

$21.00

LG Lupo Loco

$26.00

LG Buffalo Chicken

$26.00

LG Artichoke 2.0

$26.00

LG Burrata

$26.00

LG 10th Warder

$26.00

LG Wild Sow

$26.00

Upside Down Grandma

$23.00

GM White Pie

$28.00

GM Vodka Pie

$26.00

GM Tropic Thunder

$29.00

GM Drunk Meatball

$29.00

GM Arthur Spooner

$27.00

GM Lupo Loco

$29.00

GM Buffalo Chicken

$29.00

GM Artichoke 2.0

$29.00

GM Burrata

$30.00

GM 10th Warder

$29.00

GM Wild Sow

$30.00

Extras

Side Pizza Sauce

$1.00

Side Garlic Sauce

$1.00

Side Vodka Sauce

$1.50

Side Vinaigrette

$1.00

Side Ranch

$1.50

Side Mayo

$1.00

Mikes Hot Honey

$1.25

DRINKS

Soda Can

$1.25

Boylan's Sodas

$2.50

Bottled Water

$1.25

Turners Iced Tea

$1.00+

Sanpelligrino

$2.50
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

5123 Butler Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15201

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Oliver's Donuts
orange starNo Reviews
4112 Butler Street Pittsburgh, PA 15201
View restaurantnext
Slammin' Sam's Pizza and Subs
orange starNo Reviews
183 Butler Street, Floor 1 Etna, PA 15223
View restaurantnext
Spak Brothers Pizza
orange star4.6 • 976
5107 Penn Ave Pittsburgh, PA 15224
View restaurantnext
Ineffable Cà Phê
orange star4.6 • 565
3920 Penn Ave Pittsburgh, PA 15224
View restaurantnext
Margaux - East Liberty - 5947 Penn Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
5947 Penn Avenue Pittsburgh, PA 15206
View restaurantnext
EGE Mediterranean - Oakland
orange star4.9 • 119
190 North Craig St. Pittsburgh, PA 15213
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Pittsburgh

Condado Tacos - Lawrenceville
orange star4.6 • 6,412
4300 Butler St Pittsburgh, PA 15201
View restaurantnext
Morcilla
orange star4.8 • 1,822
3519 Butler Street Pittsburgh, PA 15201
View restaurantnext
The Abbey on Butler Street - 4635 Butler Street
orange star4.1 • 1,188
4635 Butler Street Pittsburgh, PA 15201
View restaurantnext
Poulet Bleu
orange star4.5 • 636
3519 Butler Street Pittsburgh, PA 15201
View restaurantnext
Ineffable Cà Phê
orange star4.6 • 565
3920 Penn Ave Pittsburgh, PA 15224
View restaurantnext
Hop Farm Brewing Company
orange star4.6 • 247
5601 Butler St Pittsburgh, PA 15201
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Pittsburgh
Bloomfield
review star
Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)
Oakland
review star
Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)
Shadyside
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
South Side
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
Mt. Washington
review star
Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Squirrel Hill
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Downtown
review star
Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)
Strip District
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
North Side
review star
No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston