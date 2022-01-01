Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza

Pizza Madness

968 Reviews

$$

509 Main St

Canon City, CO 81212

Appetizers

Garlic Bread

$3.50

Cheese Bread

$5.25

Pizza Bread

$6.25

Garlic Stix

$4.75

4 Meatballs

$6.75

Wings(6)

$8.50

Wings(12)

$17.00

Half Chz Bread

$3.00

Half Garlic Bread

$3.00

Meatball

$1.50

Meatball With Sauce

$2.00

Soup

Bowl of Soup

$4.00

Soup And Salad

$6.00

Salads

Side Salad

$3.50

Full House Salad

$10.25

1/2 Chef

$7.75

Full Chef

$11.50

1/2 Anti

$8.25

Full Anti

$11.75

Salad With Sandwich

$2.00

Pizza

Mini Cheese

$5.75

Mini 1 Topping

$6.00

Mini 2 Topping

$6.25

Mini 3 Topping

$6.50

Small Cheese

$9.00

Small 1 Topping

$9.50

Small 2 Topping

$10.00

Small 3 Topping

$10.50

Med Cheese

$12.50

Med 1 Topping

$13.75

Med 2 Topping

$14.50

Med 3 Topping

$15.25

Large Cheese

$15.00

Large Pizza 1 Topping

$16.00

Large Pizza 2 Topping

$17.00

Large Pizza 3 Topping

$18.00

Mini Special

$7.50

Mini Meat

$7.50

Mini Colorado

$7.50

Mini Veggie

$7.50

Mini Rafter

$7.50

Mini Bbq Special

$7.50

Mini Pesto Special

$7.50

Mini Big One

$7.50

Mini Half and Half Special Pizza

$7.50

Small Special

$13.25

Small Meat

$13.25

Small Colorado

$13.25

Small Veggie

$13.25

Small Rafter

$13.25

Small Bbq Special

$13.25

Small Pesto Special

$13.25

Small Big One

$13.25

Small Half and Half Special Pizza

$13.25

Med Special

$17.75

Med Meat

$17.75

Med Colorado

$17.75

Med Veggie

$17.75

Med Rafter

$17.75

Med Bbq Special

$17.75

Med Pesto Special

$17.75

Med Big One

$17.75

Med Half and Half Special Pizza

$17.75

Large Special

$21.75

Large Meat

$21.75

Large Colorado

$21.75

Large Veggie

$21.75

Large Rafter

$21.75

Large Bbq Special

$21.75

Large Pesto Special

$21.75

Large Big One

$21.75

Large Half and Half Special Pizza

$21.75

Calzones

Calzone

$11.75

Sandwiches

Turkey Sandwich

$10.75

Ham Sandwich

$10.75

Roast Beef Sandwich

$10.75

Submarine Sandwich

$10.75

Super Sandwich

$10.75

Veggie Sandwich

$10.75

TAB

$11.75

Beef Dip

$11.75

Meatball Sandwich

$11.75

Sausage Grinder

$11.75

Reuben

$11.75

Philly

$11.75

Extra Aujus

$0.50

1/2 Turkey Sandwich

$5.00

1/2 Ham Sandwich

$5.00

1/2 Roast Beef Sandwich

$5.00

1/2 Submarine Sandwich

$5.00

1/2 Super Sandwich

$5.00

1/2 Veggie Sandwich

$5.00

1/2 Turkey, Avocado & Bacon

$5.50

And Soup

$2.50

Spaghetti

Spaghetti Meal

$10.75

Spaghetti side

$6.25

Kids At Heart

Kids Chicken Nuggets

$6.50

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.50

Kids 1/2 Turkey Sandwich

$6.50

Kids Spaghetti

$6.50

Sweets

Cinnamon Stix

$4.75

14“ Chocolate Chip Cookie Pizza

$12.00

Specials

Lasagna Special

$8.00

Buffet

Buffet Per Person

$14.00

Sides

Side Ranch

$0.50

Side Blue Cheese

$0.50

Side Honey Mustard

$0.50

House Italian Vinaigrette

$0.50

Extra Dressing

$0.50

Jalapeno

$0.50

Anchovies

$1.00

Black Olive

$0.50

Side Green Chilis

$0.50

Extra Aujus

$0.50

Salad With Sandwich

$2.00

Cal Sauce

$0.50

Side Alfredo Sauce

$1.50
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markTV
check markSolo Dining
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info

Go where the locals go for delicious pizzas, salads, subs and more! Beer on tap and a fun family atmosphere, too! Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

Directions

Gallery
Pizza Madness image
Pizza Madness image

