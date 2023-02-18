Restaurant header imageView gallery

Pizza Man & Ice Cream Man 301 West Union Ave

review star

No reviews yet

301 West Union Ave

Litchfield, IL 62056

Popular Items

Salad To Go
Chicken Wings
Breadstix

Pizza Man Menu

Appetizers

Breadstix

$6.49+

5 piece or 10 piece, Hand rolled and oven fresh, regular, parmesan, Italian, garlic brushed, or butter brushed

Garlic Cheese Stix

$8.59

12"

Mozzarella Stix

$6.25

6 piece with choice of dipping sauce

Toasted Ravioli

$6.25

6 piece with choice of dipping sauce

Garlic Cheese Bread

$6.25

8"

Garlic Bread

$4.60

8"

Chicken Wings

$8.25

5 or 10 piece, naked, buffalo, sweet BBQ, garlic parmesan

French Fries

$3.49

1 dipping sauce

Extra Dipping Sauce

$0.89

Nacho cheese, garlic butter sauce, butter sauce, pizza, sauce, marinara sauce, meat sauce, french dressing, ranch dressing, ketchup

Calzones

All Meat Calzone

$10.99

Sausage, ham, hamburger, pepperoni, mozzarella cheese

American Calzone

$10.99

Sausage, onion, green pepper, mushroom, mozzarella cheese

Bacon Cheeseburger Calzone

$10.99

Hamburger, bacon, onion, American and mozzarella cheese

Triple P Calzone

$10.99

A triple serving of pepperoni and mozzarella cheese

BYO Calzone

$10.99

Build your own, up to 3 toppings plus mozzarella cheese

Submarines

Ham & Cheese

$9.25

Shaved ham with cheese toasted in stone oven

Pizza Bread

$9.25

Marinara sauce, mozzerella cheese, pepperoni

Italian Sub

$9.25

Spiced ham, genoa salami, American cheese, hot pepper cheese, green olives, pepperoni, onions, tomatoes, lettice

Original Sub

$9.25

Spiced ham, genoa salami, American cheese, hot pepper cheese, onions, tomatoes, lettice

Torpedo Sub

$9.25

Spiced ham, pepperoni, bacon, mozzarella, onions, tomatoes, lettuce, & our zesty sauce

Chicken Bacon Ranch Toaster

$9.99

Seasoned grilled chicken strips on an open-faced sub with our creamy ranch dressing, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onion

Pastas

Baked Lasagna

$12.50

With a side of garlic bread, your choice of meat or marinara sauce

Baked Spaghetti

$12.50

With a side of garlic bread, your choice of meat or marinara sauce

Spaghetti

$12.50

With a side of garlic bread, your choice of meat or marinara sauce

Kids Spaghetti

$5.99

With a side of garlic bread

Salads

Salad To Go

$4.99

Individual or family size, mozzarella cheese, bacon, pepperoncini

Salad Dressing

$0.89

Individual or family size dressing

Bottle of Ranch dressing

$5.99

Bottle of French dressing

$5.99

Bottle of Italian dressing

$5.99

Bottle of Poppyseed dressing

$5.99

Salad Bar Only

$8.25

Dessert

Cinnamon Stix

$6.99

12"

Dessert Fruit Pizza

$8.99

12"

Brownie

$1.99

Individual brownie

Pint of Ice Cream

$4.99

Specialty ice creams 5.99

Quart of Ice Cream

$8.99

Specialty ice creams 10.99

8" Pizza

8" Thin BYO 1 Topping

$8.75

8" Thin Meal Deal 3 Topping

$8.75

10" Stuffed

10" Stuffed Build Your Own Pizza

$14.95

10" Stuffed Kathleen's Favorite

$20.20

10" Stuffed Lowell's Favorite

$20.20

10" Stuffed The Litchfield Special

$23.70

10" Stuffed Panther Special

$23.70

10" Stuffed Veggie Delight

$20.20

10" Stuffed Brunch Pizza

$23.70

10" Cauliflower

10" CauliflowerBYO

$14.90

10" Cauliflower Kathleen's Favorite

$19.25

10" Cauliflower Lowell's Favorite

$19.25

10" Cauliflower The Litchfield Special

$20.20

10" Cauliflower Panther Special

$20.20

10" Cauliflower Veggie Delight

$19.25

10" Cauliflower Brunch Pizza

$20.20

10" Cauliflower Taco Pizza

$20.20

12" Thin Pizza

12" Thin BYO

$14.10

12" Kathleen's Favorite

$17.29

12" Lowell's Favorite

$17.29

12" Litchfield Special

$18.49

12" Panther Special

$18.49

12" Veggie Delight

$17.29

12" Brunch Pizza

$18.49

12" Taco Pizza

$18.49

14" Thin Pizza

14" Thin BYO

$16.65

14" Thin Kathleen's Favorite

$21.95

14" Thin Lowell's Favorite

$21.95

14" Thin The Litchfield Special

$23.70

14" Thin Panther Special

$23.70

14" Thin Veggie Delight

$21.95

14" Thin Brunch Pizza

$23.70

14" Thin Taco Pizza

$23.70

14" Stuffed

14" Stuffed BYO

$21.80

14" Stuffed Kathleen's Favorite

$29.30

14" Stuffed Lowell's Favorite

$29.30

14" Stuffed The Litchfield Special

$34.30

14" Stuffed Panther Special

$34.30

14" Stuffed Veggie Delight

$29.30

14" Stuffed Brunch Pizza

$34.30

14" Stuffed Taco Pizza

$34.30

16" Thin Pizza

16" Thin BYO

$18.99

16" Kathleen's Favorite

$25.35

16" Lowell's Favorite

$25.35

16" The Litchfield Special

$27.80

16" Panther Special

$27.80

16" Veggie Delight

$25.35

16" Brunch Pizza

$27.80

16" Taco Pizza

$27.80

Family Meals To Go

1/2 Pan Lasagna

$39.99

Includes 16" garlic bread

1/3 Pan Lasagna

$32.99

Includes 16" garlic bread

Frozen 1/3 Pan Lasagna

$24.99

Includes 16" garlic bread

Baked Spaghetti 1/2 Pan

$39.99

Includes 16" garlic bread

1/2 Pan Salad

$25.99

Full Pan Salad

$45.00

Salad Dressing by the bottle

$5.99

16 oz French, Italian, ranch, poppyseed

Frozen Pizzas

$6.49

DO NOT ORDER ONLINE, come in to restaurant to check sizes and toppings available

Full Pan Salad

$45.00

Family Feast Specials

Family Feast Spaghetti Deal

$39.99

With garlic bread and family size salad

Family Feast 12"

$25.75

Family Feast 14"

$29.95

Family Feast 16"

$36.50

Beverages

Pepsi

$2.99

Diet Pepsi

$2.99

Mt Dew

$2.99

Diet Mt Dew

$2.99

Rootbeer

$2.99

Dr Pepper

$2.99

Sierra Mist

$2.99

Lemonade

$2.99

Unsweet Tea

$2.99

Sweet Tea

$2.99

Sobe

$2.99

Fruit Punch

$2.99

Half Cut Tea

$2.99

Arnold Palmer

$2.99

Water

Dine In Beverage

$2.79

Kids Dine In Beverage (4-10)

$2.00

Bag of Ice

$2.00

2LTR

$3.25

Kids Buffet

Kid's Buffet with Beverage

$7.99

Kid's Buffet with Water

$5.99

Friday Special

Specials

Friday Special

$19.99

16"

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

301 West Union Ave, Litchfield, IL 62056

Directions

